Employment June 23, 2022

URGENTLY

REQUIRED

@ Greater Kailash, Jammu.

LMV comm supply, Driver (1)

Data entry Operator (1)

Store keeper (1)

Helper (1)

Salary: Negotiable

Contact No. 9815049299

(Candidates within from 5km area

OPPORTUNITY

Required Distributor for

Jeera Soda, Energy Drink, Coconut Water

Investment – 50,000 to 2.50 lakh

Aslo Required Sales Staff

Only Experienced in Retail Sale & two wheeler compulsory

Salary – 10,000 to 15,000

Cook – 1 No’s

Delivery Boy driver – 1 No’s

Call Now – 9906155071, 6283660315, 9086624550

Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

URGENT REQUIREMENT

JSM it and advert solutions pvt.ltd. Urgent requirment. 8th,10th,12th,etc Supervisor fresher/ exp, BSc fresher/ exp, diploma degree mechanical,electrical fresher/exp, Driver Lmv, peon, Accountant, computer Operator fresher/exp, Office admin, telle caller, service engineer, fitter, welder call 9055055628 address Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near petrol pump

REQUIRED

Female Teacher’s for Institute (Satwari)

* Science (6, 7, 8th Class) – 5 No’s

Salary Start from 7000

* Social Study & English (6, 7, 8th) – 5 No’s

Salary Start from 7000

* Primary teacher’s (upto 5th) – 4 No’s

Salary start from 6000

SV Education Group

Institute time is 3.30 to 7.00 PM

Transportation available for selected

candidate after one month

Contact: 7051258640

Send ur resume on whatsapp No: 7006458695, 7889715827

Vacancies

Content Writers – 20 Vacancies

Social Media Manager – 3

SEO – 3

Web Developer – 2

Graphic Designer – 1

For a Digital Media Company having multiple websites – Via ENS

We have Competitive Salaries & one of the most Happening Workplace cultures in Jammu & Kashmir

Contact Details – 7006353705 or

Send your CV to hr@viaens.com

REQUIRED

1. Cook required for a family at Shakti Nagar, preferably 24×7, who can cook veg, non-veg, Kashmiri food.

2. One female office assistant is required near DPS School, Residency Road, Jammu, preferably having knowledge of Tally.

Timing 10-6.30

9086000438, 9086000436

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1. Accountant, Production Supervisor, Computer operator, Counselor, Receptionist M/F, QC

2. Store Incharge, B.tech Electrical Fresher, Sales officer for Automobile showroom, PrOmotors, BDE

3.office boy, Security Guard, Helper, peon, Waiter for 3 star hotel, packing boy

Address :- sidco chowk bari brahmna

Contact no: 7298663220, 9796260300, 9622365951

Email ID: nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Urgent

Requirement

Experienced female staff required

For Electric one multibrand

R.C Agencies

All Electric Vehicles

Location : Opp. to Jainco Hero Rehari Chungi

Cont :

9858100721, 9419174100

WALK IN INTERVIEW

M/s Jai Veer Engineering Solution, Yard No 5, Shop No 7/8 Transport Nagar, Jammu, is looking for a Service Engineer who have done diploma from ITI Jammu in Mechanical.

Eligibility: Experience Candidate will be preferred. While, freshers’ can also apply. Salary negotiable.

For more details contact on

99060-33090, 70066-27927 & 9419186042