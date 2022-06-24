Employment June 23, 2022

URGENTLY
REQUIRED
@ Greater Kailash, Jammu.
LMV comm supply, Driver (1)
Data entry Operator (1)
Store keeper (1)
Helper (1)
Salary: Negotiable
Contact No. 9815049299
(Candidates within from 5km area
OPPORTUNITY
Required Distributor for
Jeera Soda, Energy Drink, Coconut Water
Investment – 50,000 to 2.50 lakh
Aslo Required Sales Staff
Only Experienced in Retail Sale & two wheeler compulsory
Salary – 10,000 to 15,000
Cook – 1 No’s
Delivery Boy driver – 1 No’s
Call Now – 9906155071, 6283660315, 9086624550
Address : 400/A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
URGENT REQUIREMENT
JSM it and advert solutions pvt.ltd. Urgent requirment. 8th,10th,12th,etc Supervisor fresher/ exp, BSc fresher/ exp, diploma degree mechanical,electrical fresher/exp, Driver Lmv, peon, Accountant, computer Operator fresher/exp, Office admin, telle caller, service engineer, fitter, welder call 9055055628 address Greater Kailash Fawara Chowk near petrol pump
REQUIRED
Female Teacher’s for Institute (Satwari)
* Science (6, 7, 8th Class) – 5 No’s
Salary Start from 7000
* Social Study & English (6, 7, 8th) – 5 No’s
Salary Start from 7000
* Primary teacher’s (upto 5th) – 4 No’s
Salary start from 6000
SV Education Group
Institute time is 3.30 to 7.00 PM
Transportation available for selected
candidate after one month
Contact: 7051258640
Send ur resume on whatsapp No: 7006458695, 7889715827
Vacancies
Content Writers – 20 Vacancies
Social Media Manager – 3
SEO – 3
Web Developer – 2
Graphic Designer – 1
For a Digital Media Company having multiple websites – Via ENS
We have Competitive Salaries & one of the most Happening Workplace cultures in Jammu & Kashmir
Contact Details – 7006353705 or
Send your CV to hr@viaens.com
REQUIRED
1. Cook required for a family at Shakti Nagar, preferably 24×7, who can cook veg, non-veg, Kashmiri food.
2. One female office assistant is required near DPS School, Residency Road, Jammu, preferably having knowledge of Tally.
Timing 10-6.30
9086000438, 9086000436
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
1. Accountant, Production Supervisor, Computer operator, Counselor, Receptionist M/F, QC
2. Store Incharge, B.tech Electrical Fresher, Sales officer for Automobile showroom, PrOmotors, BDE
3.office boy, Security Guard, Helper, peon, Waiter for 3 star hotel, packing boy
Address :- sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no: 7298663220, 9796260300, 9622365951
Email ID: nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Urgent
Requirement
Experienced female staff required
For Electric one multibrand
R.C Agencies
All Electric Vehicles
Location : Opp. to Jainco Hero Rehari Chungi
Cont :
9858100721, 9419174100
WALK IN INTERVIEW
M/s Jai Veer Engineering Solution, Yard No 5, Shop No 7/8 Transport Nagar, Jammu, is looking for a Service Engineer who have done diploma from ITI Jammu in Mechanical.
Eligibility: Experience Candidate will be preferred. While, freshers’ can also apply. Salary negotiable.
For more details contact on
99060-33090, 70066-27927 & 9419186042