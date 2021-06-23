Employment June 23, 2021

Urgently Required
Female candidate for Pharmacy and Front Desk for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar.
Candidate with basic computer knowledge and experience in Pharmacy will be preferred.
Mob: 9596966168, 9796486384, 9622441333
STAFF REQUIRED
Immediate Joining:
1. Delivery Boys – (Rs.10000-12000) Per month plus petrol @ 3.5 Km per litre. (Must have own conveyance and knowledge of local areas of Jammu city)
2. HR Officer/Executive (Preferred from Construction Company) Salary Negotiable
3. Dumper Drivers – (Rs.12000-14000) PM
Please send your resume at:
hrjammu@trgindustries.com
or
Call : 6006060998
Required
DRIVER
for Innova at
Udheywala, Jammu.
Contact Mobile/Whatsapp
7006100082
Staff Required
1. SALES EXECUTIVE (WATER PUMPS).
2. ACCOUNTANT
WALK IN INTERVIEW OR EMAIL RESUME
BRITE INDUSTRIES,
77-A, 78, 79A, PHASE II
GANGYAL JAMMU
9419190341, briteind@gmail.com
Crescent public school
DISCO (CRESCENT) ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Contact No. 7006659497
REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY
ACCOUNTANT (MALE)
RELEVANT DEGREE
(Computer Knowing)
Submit your resume at School Reception between 10:00 am to 1.00 pm
or
Email at infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Wanted
Truck & JCB Driver
Wanted truck driver & JCB driver for a construction company. Having valid HMV D/L.
Contact: 9622204875,
7006347123
WANTED
Wanted Computer Operator having good experience of court work for shop at High Court road, Janipur Jammu.
Contact Mobile No.
7889700060
Gardener Required
A skilled Gardener is required for maintaining a garden of a House situated at Ambphalla. The Gardener will be given residential accomodation of one room, one Kitchen and Bathroom etc attached with the House.
Contact : 9419281331
Urgently Required
2 Junior Accountant with 4-5 years of working experience, 2 senior accountant with 8-10 years of working experience and having full knowledge of filling G.S.T Returns.
Mail your CV’s / Resumes at :- news@viewstoday.in
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care
Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW.
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) For Home Care Experience or fresher
Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)
Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month
Bharti Heatlh Care Services
307-A, Nr Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388