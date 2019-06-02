Employment June 2, 2019

BABA HELP SERVICES

Urgently Required

1. Housekeeping Couple

(Accommodation + Food+Salary)

2. Driver with license (LMV/HML/PSU)

(Sal 10000 to 15000)

3. Boys/Girls Qual. 8th

(Food+Salary Negotiable).

4. Sweeper (4 No’s)

(Food+Salary 7000 to 9000)

9149565898/9697685098

Urgently Required

Assistant Manager HR: 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 5 to 6 Lakh PA Store Assistant: Graduate

1 to 5 years Exp.

Salary: 15 to 20 thousand.

90860-85474, 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

1. OFFICE BOY (M) HAVING D/L

2. 2. TELLE CALLER (F)

COMPETENT FINANCIAL SERVICES

Interviews in first week of June

ADDRESS 5/A PVT. GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU NEAR UCO BANK

HARDIVINDER SINGH SETHI

Contact: 9419786271

Wanted

Indian Cook 2 No.

Tandoori Chef 2 No.

Waiters 2 No.

Cashier 1 No.

(Female)

Helper 2 No.

Cont No. 8492036555

Part Time/Full Time

Work at Home

install Agharbati Making Machine

earn 20,000 to 30,000 PM

Cont. 8899182280

9055196959

New Bharat Trd.

Patoli Morh Janipur Jammu

Walk in Interview

Work, Consultancy, Wellness Industry. Required Limited candidates

Qualification – 10th and above

Freshers may also apply

Income – 10,000 to 25000

Depended on work capability

Document compulsory

Pan Card or Aadhar Card

Book Your Appointment

9055314910

WANTED COOK

Wanted female cook for home at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Must know all types of cookings.

Full time or part time

Salary negotiable.

Contact :

9419180300

Walk in Interview

Applications are invited from the desired candidates for the below mentioned posts :-

Lecturer :- MA, M. Ed English MSc. M.Ed, MA M.Ed

Salary :- Negotiable

Date of Interview :- 7th June 2019

Principal

Vishwa Bharti College of Education Akalpur Morh Jammu

Phone No. 01912555054, 0191-2555575

Required

Computer Boy – 2 Nos

Sale Boy or Girl- 2 Nos

Helper – 2 Nos

Required person belongs to New Plot to Ban Talab Area.

at

Alpha Collection

Basant Nagar Janipur Jammu

Phone No. 7006325709, 9419144001, 8899723818

Vacancy

Project Cordinator – 13000/-

(M A Sociology)

JKSPYM

Apply with complete Bio data on GALATIA GLASS HOUSE, Opp SBI ATM Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

Dated 3rd & 4th June 2019

Phone 9906388111/ 9622109505

Job Vacancies

Salary: 25,000/- to 80,000/-

Ground Staffs, Supervisors, Chaker, Loders, Helpers (Lunch+Cab+Bonus)

8112058211,

7787003675

Wanted

Security Guards, Waiters and Salesmen having the knowledge of Computer for a Restaurant between Age 20-40 years See personally alongwith biodata to Choudhary Shudh-Bhojnalya Main Road Kalu Chak Jammu

Phone 94172-01327

94191-01327

NSF-BAJAJ

SATWARI JAMMU

REQUIRES

SALES EXECUTIVES

(FIELD SALES) = 04

FRESHERS/ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE

Rush with bio-data for Walk in Interview on 31st May to 01st June 19 (Between 11 AM to 4 PM) at

NSF-BAJAJ

SATWARI JAMMU

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

9149982686, 0191-2456554

(10 AM to 6 PM)

Urgently Required

Sales Team Leader – 2 male

Education : Graduates in any Discipline and basic knowledge of computer

Experience : 5 years of work experience in Sales (FMCG)

Salary : 300000+incentive (Annually)

Contact

AM Agencies, Opp Hotel RITZ, Channi, Jammu

Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)

Interview on 03.06.2019 & 04.06.2019

Time – 11.00 am to 01.00 pm

Ph No. 0191-2465882 Mob No. 7780870031

Required

1. HR/ACCOUNTS (FEMALE ONLY)

(For a Security Agency in Jammu. Candidate should have good command on English Speaking and Writing. Candidate should send Resume within 2 days)

Salary : No bar for Right Candidate.

EMAIL : kamal@captainsecurity.org

captainuandh@gmail.com

CAPTAIN SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES

Contact No. 9906039156, 8803511286, 8803511284, 8803511283

Jobs Available In Hotel Evoke Lifestyle

Railway Road Katra

1. Housekeeping staff 3 no. 1-2 year exp M

2. Exe Chef 1 no. 7-10 Year exp M

3. Security Guard 2 no. M

4. Receptionist exp 2 year 2 no. M

5. Steward exp 1-2 year 4 no. M

Interested person may sent his resume

at harimishra@evokehotels.in, finance.katra@evokehotels.in

or Contact No.

8717062444 8750772624, 7889309918

ACCOUNTANTS REQUIRED

MALE/FEMALE-4 NOS

Graduate, CA Inter

Exp. 2-3 YEARS IN TDS, BANK AUDIT AND TALLY

INTERVIEW on 3-8 June, 2019 at Bahu Plaza.

Best Salary for Experienced Candidates

7006965031.

send resume at: bhartikum282@gmail.com