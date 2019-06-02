Employment June 2, 2019

BABA HELP SERVICES
Urgently Required
1. Housekeeping Couple
(Accommodation + Food+Salary)
2. Driver with license (LMV/HML/PSU)
(Sal 10000 to 15000)
3. Boys/Girls Qual. 8th
(Food+Salary Negotiable).
4. Sweeper (4 No’s)
(Food+Salary 7000 to 9000)
9149565898/9697685098
Urgently Required
Assistant Manager HR: 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 5 to 6 Lakh PA Store Assistant: Graduate
1 to 5 years Exp.
Salary: 15 to 20 thousand.
90860-85474, 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
1. OFFICE BOY (M) HAVING D/L
2. 2. TELLE CALLER (F)
COMPETENT FINANCIAL SERVICES
Interviews in first week of June
ADDRESS 5/A PVT. GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU NEAR UCO BANK
HARDIVINDER SINGH SETHI
Contact: 9419786271
Wanted
Indian Cook 2 No.
Tandoori Chef 2 No.
Waiters 2 No.
Cashier 1 No.
(Female)
Helper 2 No.
Cont No. 8492036555
Part Time/Full Time
Work at Home
install Agharbati Making Machine
earn 20,000 to 30,000 PM
Cont. 8899182280
9055196959
New Bharat Trd.
Patoli Morh Janipur Jammu
Walk in Interview
Work, Consultancy, Wellness Industry. Required Limited candidates
Qualification – 10th and above
Freshers may also apply
Income – 10,000 to 25000
Depended on work capability
Document compulsory
Pan Card or Aadhar Card
Book Your Appointment
9055314910
WANTED COOK
Wanted female cook for home at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Must know all types of cookings.
Full time or part time
Salary negotiable.
Contact :
9419180300
Walk in Interview
Applications are invited from the desired candidates for the below mentioned posts :-
Lecturer :- MA, M. Ed English MSc. M.Ed, MA M.Ed
Salary :- Negotiable
Date of Interview :- 7th June 2019
Principal
Vishwa Bharti College of Education Akalpur Morh Jammu
Phone No. 01912555054, 0191-2555575
Required
Computer Boy – 2 Nos
Sale Boy or Girl- 2 Nos
Helper – 2 Nos
Required person belongs to New Plot to Ban Talab Area.
at
Alpha Collection
Basant Nagar Janipur Jammu
Phone No. 7006325709, 9419144001, 8899723818
Vacancy
Project Cordinator – 13000/-
(M A Sociology)
JKSPYM
Apply with complete Bio data on GALATIA GLASS HOUSE, Opp SBI ATM Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
Dated 3rd & 4th June 2019
Phone 9906388111/ 9622109505
Job Vacancies
Salary: 25,000/- to 80,000/-
Ground Staffs, Supervisors, Chaker, Loders, Helpers (Lunch+Cab+Bonus)
8112058211,
7787003675
Wanted
Security Guards, Waiters and Salesmen having the knowledge of Computer for a Restaurant between Age 20-40 years See personally alongwith biodata to Choudhary Shudh-Bhojnalya Main Road Kalu Chak Jammu
Phone 94172-01327
94191-01327
NSF-BAJAJ
SATWARI JAMMU
REQUIRES
SALES EXECUTIVES
(FIELD SALES) = 04
FRESHERS/ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE
Rush with bio-data for Walk in Interview on 31st May to 01st June 19 (Between 11 AM to 4 PM) at
NSF-BAJAJ
SATWARI JAMMU
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
9149982686, 0191-2456554
(10 AM to 6 PM)
Urgently Required
Sales Team Leader – 2 male
Education : Graduates in any Discipline and basic knowledge of computer
Experience : 5 years of work experience in Sales (FMCG)
Salary : 300000+incentive (Annually)
Contact
AM Agencies, Opp Hotel RITZ, Channi, Jammu
Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)
Interview on 03.06.2019 & 04.06.2019
Time – 11.00 am to 01.00 pm
Ph No. 0191-2465882 Mob No. 7780870031
Required
1. HR/ACCOUNTS (FEMALE ONLY)
(For a Security Agency in Jammu. Candidate should have good command on English Speaking and Writing. Candidate should send Resume within 2 days)
Salary : No bar for Right Candidate.
EMAIL : kamal@captainsecurity.org
captainuandh@gmail.com
CAPTAIN SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES
Contact No. 9906039156, 8803511286, 8803511284, 8803511283
Jobs Available In Hotel Evoke Lifestyle
Railway Road Katra
1. Housekeeping staff 3 no. 1-2 year exp M
2. Exe Chef 1 no. 7-10 Year exp M
3. Security Guard 2 no. M
4. Receptionist exp 2 year 2 no. M
5. Steward exp 1-2 year 4 no. M
Interested person may sent his resume
at harimishra@evokehotels.in, finance.katra@evokehotels.in
or Contact No.
8717062444 8750772624, 7889309918
ACCOUNTANTS REQUIRED
MALE/FEMALE-4 NOS
Graduate, CA Inter
Exp. 2-3 YEARS IN TDS, BANK AUDIT AND TALLY
INTERVIEW on 3-8 June, 2019 at Bahu Plaza.
Best Salary for Experienced Candidates
7006965031.
send resume at: bhartikum282@gmail.com
