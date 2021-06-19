Employment June 19, 2021

REQUIRED

Financial Management Firm

at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Immediately Requires

C.A. Fresher

8980111556

Required Distributor

FOR “WING’S ENERGY”

DRINK

IN ALL J&K

For more details:

Contact us: 9906155071

Address: 400/A Gandhi

Nagar, Jammu

VACANCY

Accountant – Fully trained in tally ERP 9.0

Marketing & Sales – Experienced (for Retail Showroom of Sanitaryware and Tiles).

Godown Keeper

Trikuta Agencies

Opposite BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura, Jammu

Contact : 6005879898

JOBS

Mohan Enterprises

A trained and skilled in Cosmetics divisions. Required 10 Nos of Girls/ Boys for Sales purpose (BA) on departmental stores under one roof. Interviews shall be held on 22-6-2021.

For Enquiry call on 9419103048

Required

Required one experience Salesman cum License holder at Medical Shop Channi Himmat Jammu to run the Medical Shop.

Contact No: 9796452228

From: 12 Noon to 2 PM.

WANTED

Wanted Computer Operator having good experience of court work for shop at High Court road, Janipur Jammu.

Contact Mobile No. 7889700060

*Business opportunity*

Golden opportunity Work from home, Fast Growing Wellness Industry, Nutrition & Ayurvedic Products,Free Joining, For online Business Presentation click bit.ly/DBOFORM

OR CALL #

POOJA JOSHI 9560288844

YUSUF AHEMAD 9871955884

BR COLLEGE OF

PARAMEDICAL SCIENCES

(Affiliated to JK Paramedical Council Jammu)

1 A, Sector 6, Near Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Hospital, Gangyal,Jammu – 180010

Phone : +91 7298365559, E-Mail:

principal@brcollegeofparamedical.com

Required Nursing Tutors (Experienced)

in the Department of Nursing

Eligibility: Qualification & experience as per INC Norms. Applicants may forward to the above mentioned college E-mail id with Biodata and Copies of Certificates so as to reach on or before 25.06.2021.

Sd/-PRINCIPAL

*URGENTLY REQUIRED*

@ Greater Kailash Jammu

1. Data entry/ Billing (M/F)

2. Helper + Commercial . Veh Driver (M)

3. Sales Person (M)

Salary Negotiable,

Contact No. 9815049299

(Candidates preferred from within

5 km area)

REQUIRED

1) Sales Executives 05

2) Technician (CCTV) 03

3) Office Boy 01

Apple Technologies

Contact – 9858801539 9858100991

Requires

One professional Financial Advisor and one Auditor having minimum five years working experience. Commerce graduate shall be due given preference.

Salary Minimum Rs 25,000/- P.M. to financial Advisor & Rs 20,000/- P.M. to the Auditor

The candidates must submit their detailed resume by 28th June, 2021 upto 3 PM by jammu_yatri_bhawan@rediffmail.com

For enquiry Please contact Jammu Yatri Bhawan Jammu Helpline 70511-22990.

Wanted

Drivers, having valid commercial driving licence for light & Heavy Vehicles.

Contact : Ashish Thappa

Mob. 9469311111

9906997908

Required

Required Office girl

Qualification 10+2

Address Bantalab

Contact 7006146701

WORK FROM HOME

PART TIME/FULL TIME

EARN 15,000 TO 20,000

ANYBODY CAN APPLY

DOWNLOAD ZOOM APP FOR MORE INF.

CONTACT: 8492945718

CALL TIME: 9 AM TO 7 PM

Job Opportunity

Position: Field Sales Executive

(Candidate must have full

knowledge of MS Office, Must

have Work Experience

& Two Wheeler)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

NFC, Gangyal

Contact: 8899700777 nfc@live.in

Onroll Job in Banking Sector

Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB.

Qualification: Graduation min.

Age limit : 21-28 yrs last

TOP RECRUITER BANKS

In J&K Locations.

Salary Package: 2.40-3.60/A

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

8899408151 7006223526

Interview Date: 20-25th of June, 2021