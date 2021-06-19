Employment June 19, 2021

REQUIRED
Financial Management Firm
at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Immediately Requires
C.A. Fresher
8980111556
Required Distributor
FOR “WING’S ENERGY”
DRINK
IN ALL J&K
For more details:
Contact us: 9906155071
Address: 400/A Gandhi
Nagar, Jammu
VACANCY
Accountant – Fully trained in tally ERP 9.0
Marketing & Sales – Experienced (for Retail Showroom of Sanitaryware and Tiles).
Godown Keeper
Trikuta Agencies
Opposite BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura, Jammu
Contact : 6005879898
JOBS
Mohan Enterprises
A trained and skilled in Cosmetics divisions. Required 10 Nos of Girls/ Boys for Sales purpose (BA) on departmental stores under one roof. Interviews shall be held on 22-6-2021.
For Enquiry call on 9419103048
Required
Required one experience Salesman cum License holder at Medical Shop Channi Himmat Jammu to run the Medical Shop.
Contact No: 9796452228
From: 12 Noon to 2 PM.
WANTED
Wanted Computer Operator having good experience of court work for shop at High Court road, Janipur Jammu.
Contact Mobile No. 7889700060
*Business opportunity*
Golden opportunity Work from home, Fast Growing Wellness Industry, Nutrition & Ayurvedic Products,Free Joining, For online Business Presentation click bit.ly/DBOFORM
OR CALL #
POOJA JOSHI 9560288844
YUSUF AHEMAD 9871955884
BR COLLEGE OF
PARAMEDICAL SCIENCES
(Affiliated to JK Paramedical Council Jammu)
1 A, Sector 6, Near Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Hospital, Gangyal,Jammu – 180010
Phone : +91 7298365559, E-Mail:
principal@brcollegeofparamedical.com
Required Nursing Tutors (Experienced)
in the Department of Nursing
Eligibility: Qualification & experience as per INC Norms. Applicants may forward to the above mentioned college E-mail id with Biodata and Copies of Certificates so as to reach on or before 25.06.2021.
Sd/-PRINCIPAL
*URGENTLY REQUIRED*
@ Greater Kailash Jammu
1. Data entry/ Billing (M/F)
2. Helper + Commercial . Veh Driver (M)
3. Sales Person (M)
Salary Negotiable,
Contact No. 9815049299
(Candidates preferred from within
5 km area)
REQUIRED
1) Sales Executives 05
2) Technician (CCTV) 03
3) Office Boy 01
Apple Technologies
Contact – 9858801539 9858100991
Requires
One professional Financial Advisor and one Auditor having minimum five years working experience. Commerce graduate shall be due given preference.
Salary Minimum Rs 25,000/- P.M. to financial Advisor & Rs 20,000/- P.M. to the Auditor
The candidates must submit their detailed resume by 28th June, 2021 upto 3 PM by jammu_yatri_bhawan@rediffmail.com
For enquiry Please contact Jammu Yatri Bhawan Jammu Helpline 70511-22990.
Wanted
Drivers, having valid commercial driving licence for light & Heavy Vehicles.
Contact : Ashish Thappa
Mob. 9469311111
9906997908
Required
Required Office girl
Qualification 10+2
Address Bantalab
Contact 7006146701
WORK FROM HOME
PART TIME/FULL TIME
EARN 15,000 TO 20,000
ANYBODY CAN APPLY
DOWNLOAD ZOOM APP FOR MORE INF.
CONTACT: 8492945718
CALL TIME: 9 AM TO 7 PM
Job Opportunity
Position: Field Sales Executive
(Candidate must have full
knowledge of MS Office, Must
have Work Experience
& Two Wheeler)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
NFC, Gangyal
Contact: 8899700777 nfc@live.in
Onroll Job in Banking Sector
Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB.
Qualification: Graduation min.
Age limit : 21-28 yrs last
TOP RECRUITER BANKS
In J&K Locations.
Salary Package: 2.40-3.60/A
quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
8899408151 7006223526
Interview Date: 20-25th of June, 2021