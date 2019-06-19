Employment June 19, 2019

Urgently Required
A leading manpower consultancy requires professionals:-
1) HR Executive (M) – MBA (HR – 1-4 yrs exp. with HR Activities – Sal 20,000+
2) B.Tech. – Mechanical Engg. (for maintenance engg) – Production Engg – having 2-4 Exp. Sal 40,000+
3) MiS Executive (M) – Graduate with good knowledge of MS Excel – Sal 15,000+
4) Production Engg. (M) Fresher/Exp. – Diploma in Mechanical Engg.
5) Sales TL -/Sr. Executive – MBA/Graduate for FMCG/Electronics Consumerable goods.
SYNERGY CONSULTANTS
12 B/C Gandhi Nagar Jmu.
(M) 9419310971 (M) 7006225361
Required
Immediately Required
Cook
For Preparation of Rajmachawal in Restaurant Gandhi Nagar.
Also Required Dishwasher, Waiter
Also Required office boy.
Call- 7006949691
Wanted
an experienced female cook and maid for full/part time service, for further details
Contact: 9419286566
SATSHIV SECURITY
(OPC) PVT. LTD.
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). Helper
2). SECURITY GUARD
3). HEAVY VEHICLE DRIVER
For Area Bari Brahmna
MOBILE. NO.
9419090782 – Subash Chander
9149565898 – Radha Gupta
Required
For Office work or field work
Salary – 5 digits
should have knowledge of driving 2 wheeler/ 4 wheeler
Age – 25+
Send resume on
vrggroup0786@gmail.com
Ph No: 9906231115, 7006466262
Required
teacher
For Home Tuition
1st – 10th (All Subjects)
11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)
Contact :
9086411541/ 9906982820
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Senior Server Support Technicians
Desktop Support Technicians
IT Consultant
Network Administrator
B. Tech-CSE or IT/BCA or MCA
Fresher/Exp. Both Male/Female both
Salary No bar for deserving candidate.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
We are hiring !
We are already helping youngster globally to build their carrier.
Now we are here in Jammu come with us and shape your future.
For appointment Call
(i) 9596902571
(ii) 7006494365
Timing : 10 AM to 5 PM
No Charges from Candidates
Required 2 Delivery Boys with own 2 wheeler, Licence for online Shopping Products in Udhampur city. Salary 9200+Petrol/Exps
Contact No.7006553405
Required
Councilor-cum-Receptionits
for educational institute (Female)
(A reputed institute from Delhi)
Add: Rehari Chungi Jammu
7780987048,
9906187157
REQUIRED
Female Candidates having knowledge of Computer & Good English Spoken (P.A)
1. No of Vacancies: 2
2. Sales Representation (Male+ Female) Marketing
No of Vacancies: 5
Salary No Bar
Address: 422-C Ware House, Jammu
Contact: 7006114701
Required
1. Security Guards : 20.
2. Security Supervisor : 04
3. Office Asst/ Telecaller : 01
(Female)
Contact:
GRD Security Services Pvt Ltd.
417-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph: 9622651075, 9149901355
Editorial
Rising graph of domestic violence cases
Stop illegal constructions in Gulmarg
J&K Bank, now under RTI and CVC guidelines
Act toughest with drugs and carriers of drugs
Drug de-addiction policy sans implementation
Replenish anti rabies vaccines at hospitals