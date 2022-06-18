Employment June 18, 2022

REQUIRED STAFF
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 PM
Contact at: 9419189485,
9419193224
Rozgar ka sunehra mouka with lic of india
Be your own boss and decide your own Income. Other Benefits – Pension, Gratuity, Commission for Self and Family, Office Allowance, Computer Loan, Interest Free Loan for Scooty / Car and Housing Loan.
All persons with Min. Age 18 years and no Upper Limit can apply – Qualification – Rural – 10th Pass, Urban – 12th Pass.
Contact : 9419182690, 7780830473
Urgently Required Legal Assistant
Male or Female candidate with proficiency in typing, skills in office management, Urdu knowing.
Educational Qualification-
12th Pass, or Graduate. Preference to candidates with legal knowledge.
Salary- Around Rs. 10,000 (negotiable)
Interested candidates may contact on 9419160664 till 1:00 pm on 20/06/2022
Joining at 9:00 am, 21/06/2022
Required
PROGRAMME OFFICER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 20,000/- PM)
GRAPHIC DESIGNER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)
VOLUNTEERS
(@ Rs. 500/- per day for Household survey need basis)
Walk in Interview on 20-06-2022 between 10 am to 2 pm.
For address & eligibility: visit: www.ndf.net.in
Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082
Email: career@ndf.org.in
STAFF REQUIRED
1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK AND OFFICE WORK
MALE ONLY
MIN. QUALIFICATION 10TH AND MAX. 12TH
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
MOB -9086013196
COMPUTER OPERATOR
REQUIRED
male 5 no.
Minimum Qualification 10+2
Basic Computer Knowledge
Fresher can also apply
Training Provide
Salary as per Qualification and Experience
Interview on Monday (20-6-22) from 11 AM to 5 PM
Area : Gangyal, Nanak Nagar and Digiana (Under 5 km)
Contact Details : 33/34 Sec 6 Main Road Nanak Nagar Jammu. 7006632601
Require staff
having basic knowledge of computer and can attend calls and enquiries may contact Sardar Ji Mewe Wale, Hari Market
Call : 9469502626
Teachers Required
For a Tutorial
# Sci cum Maths teacher for Class 8 and 9.
# S.St cum Eng teacher for Class 7 to 10
# Bio Teacher for Class 11
# Phy, Maths teachers for class 11 and 12
Salary Negotiable
Contact : 9796872043
REQUIRED
A publishing company needs a female office assistant for article formatting and data entry. Minimum qualification: Graduation
Salary: 8000, Timing: 9 AM to 5 PM
House No 384, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Call 9086031255
Required
Devgon Pharmaceuticals
Jammu based Ayurvedic Company
Need ASM for Punjab
Medical representative for Ludhiana,
Kangra, Mandi & Hamirpur
Best Salary package with HRA, TA, DA & Incentives
Email: devgonresumes@gmail.com
Contact No. 9469293786
WALK IN INTERVIEW
(For a reputed Pharmacy & Diagnostics)
Sales Consultant (M/F) : Having working experience in pharmacy, infusion expert and Computer knowledge. (Part time/Full time)
Contact : AYUSH PHARMACY/AYUSH DIAGNOSTICS Auth. SRL. Collection Centre)
Opp. Lane No. 16, Dogra Nagar, near Swarn Vihar, Sec 2, Jmu
(Search Google for location)
Mob. 7006472929, 01913539505
* Salary Negotiable
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
1. HR, Accountant Exp, Supervisor, Computer Operator, Receptionist,
2. Electrician Exp, Production Supervisor, M.Sc, B.Sc, UT,QC,QA, sales manager and Executive,
3.Security Guard, Driver, Helper, peon, Waiter for 3 star hotel, packing boy,
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300,
Email.ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Required delivery
associate for BluedarT Express Ltd.
Experiences & fresher can apply,
Lucrative Salary, Fuel Extra, PF/ESI extra, Bonus extra,
Eligibility- Minimum 12th Pass, Own DL
Age Limit: 18 to 28 years, own bike must
Contact no.: 8558030202, 9643016149