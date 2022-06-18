Employment June 18, 2022

REQUIRED STAFF

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 PM

Contact at: 9419189485,

9419193224

Rozgar ka sunehra mouka with lic of india

Be your own boss and decide your own Income. Other Benefits – Pension, Gratuity, Commission for Self and Family, Office Allowance, Computer Loan, Interest Free Loan for Scooty / Car and Housing Loan.

All persons with Min. Age 18 years and no Upper Limit can apply – Qualification – Rural – 10th Pass, Urban – 12th Pass.

Contact : 9419182690, 7780830473

Urgently Required Legal Assistant

Male or Female candidate with proficiency in typing, skills in office management, Urdu knowing.

Educational Qualification-

12th Pass, or Graduate. Preference to candidates with legal knowledge.

Salary- Around Rs. 10,000 (negotiable)

Interested candidates may contact on 9419160664 till 1:00 pm on 20/06/2022

Joining at 9:00 am, 21/06/2022

Required

PROGRAMME OFFICER

(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 20,000/- PM)

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)

VOLUNTEERS

(@ Rs. 500/- per day for Household survey need basis)

Walk in Interview on 20-06-2022 between 10 am to 2 pm.

For address & eligibility: visit: www.ndf.net.in

Call: 9149472155, Whatsapp: 8491070082

Email: career@ndf.org.in

STAFF REQUIRED

1 PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK AND OFFICE WORK

MALE ONLY

MIN. QUALIFICATION 10TH AND MAX. 12TH

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

MOB -9086013196

COMPUTER OPERATOR

REQUIRED

male 5 no.

Minimum Qualification 10+2

Basic Computer Knowledge

Fresher can also apply

Training Provide

Salary as per Qualification and Experience

Interview on Monday (20-6-22) from 11 AM to 5 PM

Area : Gangyal, Nanak Nagar and Digiana (Under 5 km)

Contact Details : 33/34 Sec 6 Main Road Nanak Nagar Jammu. 7006632601

Require staff

having basic knowledge of computer and can attend calls and enquiries may contact Sardar Ji Mewe Wale, Hari Market

Call : 9469502626

Teachers Required

For a Tutorial

# Sci cum Maths teacher for Class 8 and 9.

# S.St cum Eng teacher for Class 7 to 10

# Bio Teacher for Class 11

# Phy, Maths teachers for class 11 and 12

Salary Negotiable

Contact : 9796872043

REQUIRED

A publishing company needs a female office assistant for article formatting and data entry. Minimum qualification: Graduation

Salary: 8000, Timing: 9 AM to 5 PM

House No 384, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Call 9086031255

Required

Devgon Pharmaceuticals

Jammu based Ayurvedic Company

Need ASM for Punjab

Medical representative for Ludhiana,

Kangra, Mandi & Hamirpur

Best Salary package with HRA, TA, DA & Incentives

Email: devgonresumes@gmail.com

Contact No. 9469293786

WALK IN INTERVIEW

(For a reputed Pharmacy & Diagnostics)

Sales Consultant (M/F) : Having working experience in pharmacy, infusion expert and Computer knowledge. (Part time/Full time)

Contact : AYUSH PHARMACY/AYUSH DIAGNOSTICS Auth. SRL. Collection Centre)

Opp. Lane No. 16, Dogra Nagar, near Swarn Vihar, Sec 2, Jmu

(Search Google for location)

Mob. 7006472929, 01913539505

* Salary Negotiable

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1. HR, Accountant Exp, Supervisor, Computer Operator, Receptionist,

2. Electrician Exp, Production Supervisor, M.Sc, B.Sc, UT,QC,QA, sales manager and Executive,

3.Security Guard, Driver, Helper, peon, Waiter for 3 star hotel, packing boy,

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300,

Email.ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Required delivery

associate for BluedarT Express Ltd.

Experiences & fresher can apply,

Lucrative Salary, Fuel Extra, PF/ESI extra, Bonus extra,

Eligibility- Minimum 12th Pass, Own DL

Age Limit: 18 to 28 years, own bike must

Contact no.: 8558030202, 9643016149