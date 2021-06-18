Employment June 18, 2021

DELHI BUILDING MATERIAL CORP
229 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
(1) For Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
Delivery Supervisor Experienced &
Preferred : Ex-Serviceman
(2) For Sarore Godown :
Account Assistant Female/Commerce Graduate with experience. Vacancy = 4 No.
Note :Candidate living in near by area will be preferred.
Contact : 7889691173
email Id: sumeetvaid.vaid@gmail.com
SYNERGY CONSULTANTS
1) Required Marketing & Sales
Qualification:- B.Tech Civil / Diploma
Experience in Construction / Project / Steel Company
Location: Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, Leh, Ladakh
2) Required 12th Pass Candidates
No of Position: 08
Contact: 7006225361, 9419310971
Gandhi Nagar
WANTED
A trained & skilled Instructor/Driver for a reputed Driving Institute for training candidates. Salary negotiable.
Contact Immediately
9419227569, 7006579919
WANTED
Wanted Computer Operator having good experience of court work for shop at High Court road, Janipur Jammu.
Contact Mobile No. 7889700060