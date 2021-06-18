Employment June 18, 2021

DELHI BUILDING MATERIAL CORP

229 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

(1) For Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

Delivery Supervisor Experienced &

Preferred : Ex-Serviceman

(2) For Sarore Godown :

Account Assistant Female/Commerce Graduate with experience. Vacancy = 4 No.

Note :Candidate living in near by area will be preferred.

Contact : 7889691173

email Id: sumeetvaid.vaid@gmail.com

Business Opportunity

WORK FROM HOME,EARN EXTRA INCOME,

18+ WORK PART/FULL TIME EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE NEEDED.

PROVIDED TRAINING AND

SUPPORT SYSTEM .

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

BHAVNEET SINGH – 7051499071

WORK FROM HOME

PART TIME/FULL TIME

EARN 15,000 TO 20,000

ANYBODY CAN APPLY

DOWNLOAD ZOOM APP FOR MORE INF.

CONTACT: 8492945718

CALL TIME: 9 AM TO 7 PM

SYNERGY CONSULTANTS

1) Required Marketing & Sales

Qualification:- B.Tech Civil / Diploma

Experience in Construction / Project / Steel Company

Location: Jammu, Rajouri, Srinagar, Leh, Ladakh

2) Required 12th Pass Candidates

No of Position: 08

Contact: 7006225361, 9419310971

Gandhi Nagar

WANTED

A trained & skilled Instructor/Driver for a reputed Driving Institute for training candidates. Salary negotiable.

Contact Immediately

9419227569, 7006579919

WANTED

Wanted Computer Operator having good experience of court work for shop at High Court road, Janipur Jammu.

Contact Mobile No. 7889700060