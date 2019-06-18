Employment June 18, 2019

Required

For Office work or field work

Salary – 5 digits

should have knowledge of driving 2 wheeler/ 4 wheeler

Age – 25+

Send resume on

vrggroup0786@gmail.com

Ph No: 9906231115, 7006466262

S.K TRADING COMPANY

requires

Sales Executives at Jammu Division

Candidates should be relevant experience in FMCG food industry.

Interview on 19-June-19

at Aarambh Enterprises

Near Police Station Muthi

Contact No: 9622089739,

9469676192

Vacancies

M/F Security Guard – 10,000/- + PF.

Courier boys – 9300+Pet+Mob.

Counter boy – 9000/-

Shop Helper – 8000-9000/-

Computer Operator – 8000/-

Counsilor M/F – 8000/-

M/F packing – 10,000/-

Maids M/F – 6000-7000+ Accommodation.

House Keeping – 6000+Accommodation

7780945182, 6005266490

Vacancy (Sales)

manufacturing unit of pumpsets & mobIle chargers requires the following persSonEls for sales.

1) sales executive – 4 no.

walk in interview alongwith resume on 14/06/2019 and 18/06/2019 at 11.00 am.

brite industries

77-a, 78, phase-ii, gangyal jammu

9419190341

Required

math and english

faculty for Competitive Exam

(A reputed institute from Delhi)

Rehari Chungi Jammu

7780987048, 9906187157

careeradda247udh@gmail.com

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

WORK FROM HOME, PART/FULL TIME, EARN EXTRA INCOME.

WORK 1-2 HRS A DAY, TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED .18YRS & ABOVE

*EMPLOYEES,HOUSEWIFE,BUSINESSMAN, PROFESSIONALS.

SPORTS PERSONS.

CALL NOW TO FIX

AN APPOINTMENT

POOJA JOSHI 8082086693

YUSUF AHMED 9419247583

URGENT REQUIRED

(1) Banking job in HDFC-Salary

10 K to 12 K M/F Both

(2) Office incharges for Janipur Salary-10 K Qual. Graduate

(3) Indoor sitting job for females in Jammu – 8 K to 10 K

(4) Helper for Automobile sector in Janipur Salary- 7 K to 8 K

(5) I.T.I in Mechanical exp 3 to 5 yrs

Salary 15 K to 20 K with incentives

Contact – 9070828977

8716879227

REQUIRED

DRIVER

TIMING: 9:30 AM TO 7:30 PM

CONTACT NO.: 8713928888

REPORTING AREA:

TALAB TILLO

Walk-in-Interview

Hr. Executive: Male/Female = MBA-HR

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 20K

Sr. Executive: HR Male: 4 to 8 years Exp.

Salary 20 to 30 Thousand

Accounts Manager: Male : 10 to 15 years.

Exp. Salary 25 to 35 Thousand.

90864-85474, 90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Accoutant (20000+) Manager (30000+)

Office incharge (10000+) Hardware eng. (10000+)

Computer opr (7000+) Supervisor (8000+)

Service eng (7000+) Office incharge (8000+)

Receptionist (7000+) Store incharge (8000+)

Driver (9000+) Maid (8000 +)

Helper (8000+)

Contact : Mehar services

23A Ext Gandhi Nagar Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk Ph: 2439541

PART TIME

Job Opportunity

For Private Teachers

(It is not a teaching job)

Contact: 9419197592