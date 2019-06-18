Employment June 18, 2019

Required
For Office work or field work
Salary – 5 digits
should have knowledge of driving 2 wheeler/ 4 wheeler
Age – 25+
Send resume on
vrggroup0786@gmail.com
Ph No: 9906231115, 7006466262
S.K TRADING COMPANY
requires
Sales Executives at Jammu Division
Candidates should be relevant experience in FMCG food industry.
Interview on 19-June-19
at Aarambh Enterprises
Near Police Station Muthi
Contact No: 9622089739,
9469676192
Vacancies
M/F Security Guard – 10,000/- + PF.
Courier boys – 9300+Pet+Mob.
Counter boy – 9000/-
Shop Helper – 8000-9000/-
Computer Operator – 8000/-
Counsilor M/F – 8000/-
M/F packing – 10,000/-
Maids M/F – 6000-7000+ Accommodation.
House Keeping – 6000+Accommodation
7780945182, 6005266490
Vacancy (Sales)
manufacturing unit of pumpsets & mobIle chargers requires the following persSonEls for sales.
1) sales executive – 4 no.
walk in interview alongwith resume on 14/06/2019 and 18/06/2019 at 11.00 am.
brite industries
77-a, 78, phase-ii, gangyal jammu
9419190341
Required
math and english
faculty for Competitive Exam
(A reputed institute from Delhi)
Rehari Chungi Jammu
7780987048, 9906187157
careeradda247udh@gmail.com
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
WORK FROM HOME, PART/FULL TIME, EARN EXTRA INCOME.
WORK 1-2 HRS A DAY, TRAINING WILL BE PROVIDED .18YRS & ABOVE
*EMPLOYEES,HOUSEWIFE,BUSINESSMAN, PROFESSIONALS.
SPORTS PERSONS.
CALL NOW TO FIX
AN APPOINTMENT
POOJA JOSHI 8082086693
YUSUF AHMED 9419247583
URGENT REQUIRED
(1) Banking job in HDFC-Salary
10 K to 12 K M/F Both
(2) Office incharges for Janipur Salary-10 K Qual. Graduate
(3) Indoor sitting job for females in Jammu – 8 K to 10 K
(4) Helper for Automobile sector in Janipur Salary- 7 K to 8 K
(5) I.T.I in Mechanical exp 3 to 5 yrs
Salary 15 K to 20 K with incentives
Contact – 9070828977
8716879227
REQUIRED
DRIVER
TIMING: 9:30 AM TO 7:30 PM
CONTACT NO.: 8713928888
REPORTING AREA:
TALAB TILLO
Walk-in-Interview
Hr. Executive: Male/Female = MBA-HR
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary: 10 to 20K
Sr. Executive: HR Male: 4 to 8 years Exp.
Salary 20 to 30 Thousand
Accounts Manager: Male : 10 to 15 years.
Exp. Salary 25 to 35 Thousand.
90864-85474, 90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required
Accoutant (20000+) Manager (30000+)
Office incharge (10000+) Hardware eng. (10000+)
Computer opr (7000+) Supervisor (8000+)
Service eng (7000+) Office incharge (8000+)
Receptionist (7000+) Store incharge (8000+)
Driver (9000+) Maid (8000 +)
Helper (8000+)
Contact : Mehar services
23A Ext Gandhi Nagar Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk Ph: 2439541
PART TIME
Job Opportunity
For Private Teachers
(It is not a teaching job)
Contact: 9419197592
Editorial
J&K Bank, now under RTI and CVC guidelines
Act toughest with drugs and carriers of drugs
Drug de-addiction policy sans implementation
Replenish anti rabies vaccines at hospitals
Welfare measures for minorities
Why delay in prosecuting the corrupt officers ?