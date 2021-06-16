Employment June 16, 2021

WORK FROM HOME

Of line (Handwritten)

For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Peron

Timing: 10:00 am to 5 pm

Contact: 9596068618

Wanted

Domestic Helper/Male

Wanted a domestic

helper, full time, mainly for cleaning purpose at Bakshi Nagar.

Contact: 9419878283

Salary Rs. 8000/-+

VACANCY

Required female Counsellor – 02

Required Male/Female candidate as a Consultant – 02

Education Counselling Centre

Gandhi Nagar Gole Market, Jammu.

Visit with your CV.

Call on: 7889360284, 8082106253

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Supervisor – 2 Post

2. Accountant :- 2 post (1post experience 5year)

Interview Date and Time

Date 16/06/2021 to 17/06/2021

Interview Time: 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM

at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

MOB. 9797027060

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:- SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba. 9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Required

Proof Reader for a leading English Newspaper for evening shift. Candidate should be graduate and have good command over English

Send your resume at

excelsior65@gmail.com

JOB VACANCIES

Required for a Interior Company

Site Managers = 2 vacancies

Salary = 4 figure

Mini. Quali. = Graduate

Must own a bike and 4 wheel D/L

Walk in Interviews W/full biodata Ground Floor-3-A/C, Green Belt, Gandhi Nagar, Adjoining Maruti Nexa

Between 5 PM to 7 PM

on 16th June, 2021

(M): 9419159500

Urgently Required

2 Junior Accountant with 4-5 years of working experience, 2 Senior Accountant with 8-10 years of working experience and having full knowledge of filling G.S.T Returns.

Mail your CV’s / Resumes

at :- news@viewstoday.in

Required sales executive

For Jammu, Samba, Kathua

Akhnoor, Reasi, Udhampur

Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Banihal, Doda, Kishtwar, etc

Qualification B.A, B.Sc

CONT. 9858513049, 9858513038

01912480730, 31,32,33

Kunjwani Bye Pass

Also Required Data Entry Operator

Female for Jammu Office at Showroom

Sales man required

SALES MEN WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE MAY APPLY FOR JOB AT GARMENT SHOWROOM NEAR MAIN STOP JANIPUR

BRAND STATION/

9797499370

Required

Office Manager /accountant having knowledge of accounting and online computing

preferably female

Interview will be held on 17.06.2021

at 1200 hrs to 1500 hrs

Contact no 7780869886,7006615236

VERTEX II IT SOLUTIONS

Behind Saugaat Main Chowk Janipur Jammu

Deals in, IT, Surveillance, Networking of all leading brands on GeM

All Your Needs Under One Roof On

Govt E Marketing (GeM)

Staff required

BALAJI HALLMARKING CENTRE,

Jain Bazar Jammu.

REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR OFFICE ,

QUALIFICATION

GRADUATE

SALARY

AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.

Timings- 10:30am to 8:00pm

INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY

CONTACT AT -9622111689

SALES

REPRESENTATIVE

for

Dhoop/Aggarbati Company

(FMCG Experience Must)

CONTACT

9469212308, 9419261733

REQUIRED

Required for 24*7 Female house maid and baby sitter. Food and accommodation provided.Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.

Call on: 9797535863

Required (M)

Data Entry Operator & Having Basic knowledge of Accounts knowing Busy (Full Time)

Exp Between: (6 months to 1 yr)

Contact: 9419246006

Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet) Shop

Global Agencies