Employment June 16, 2021

WORK FROM HOME
Of line (Handwritten)
For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Peron
Timing: 10:00 am to 5 pm
Contact: 9596068618
Wanted
Domestic Helper/Male
Wanted a domestic
helper, full time, mainly for cleaning purpose at Bakshi Nagar.
Contact: 9419878283
Salary Rs. 8000/-+
VACANCY
Required female Counsellor – 02
Required Male/Female candidate as a Consultant – 02
Education Counselling Centre
Gandhi Nagar Gole Market, Jammu.
Visit with your CV.
Call on: 7889360284, 8082106253
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Supervisor – 2 Post
2. Accountant :- 2 post (1post experience 5year)
Interview Date and Time
Date 16/06/2021 to 17/06/2021
Interview Time: 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM
at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
MOB. 9797027060
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:- SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba. 9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Required
Proof Reader for a leading English Newspaper for evening shift. Candidate should be graduate and have good command over English
Send your resume at
excelsior65@gmail.com
JOB VACANCIES
Required for a Interior Company
Site Managers = 2 vacancies
Salary = 4 figure
Mini. Quali. = Graduate
Must own a bike and 4 wheel D/L
Walk in Interviews W/full biodata Ground Floor-3-A/C, Green Belt, Gandhi Nagar, Adjoining Maruti Nexa
Between 5 PM to 7 PM
on 16th June, 2021
(M): 9419159500
Urgently Required
2 Junior Accountant with 4-5 years of working experience, 2 Senior Accountant with 8-10 years of working experience and having full knowledge of filling G.S.T Returns.
Mail your CV’s / Resumes
at :- news@viewstoday.in
Required sales executive
For Jammu, Samba, Kathua
Akhnoor, Reasi, Udhampur
Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Banihal, Doda, Kishtwar, etc
Qualification B.A, B.Sc
CONT. 9858513049, 9858513038
01912480730, 31,32,33
Kunjwani Bye Pass
Also Required Data Entry Operator
Female for Jammu Office at Showroom
Sales man required
SALES MEN WITH GOOD EXPERIENCE MAY APPLY FOR JOB AT GARMENT SHOWROOM NEAR MAIN STOP JANIPUR
BRAND STATION/
9797499370
Required
Office Manager /accountant having knowledge of accounting and online computing
preferably female
Interview will be held on 17.06.2021
at 1200 hrs to 1500 hrs
Contact no 7780869886,7006615236
VERTEX II IT SOLUTIONS
Behind Saugaat Main Chowk Janipur Jammu
Deals in, IT, Surveillance, Networking of all leading brands on GeM
All Your Needs Under One Roof On
Govt E Marketing (GeM)
Staff required
BALAJI HALLMARKING CENTRE,
Jain Bazar Jammu.
REQUIRES THE SERVICES OF A QUALIFIED YOUNG PERSON FOR OFFICE ,
QUALIFICATION
GRADUATE
SALARY
AN ATTRACTIVE SALARY PACKAGE WITH GOOD QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE WILL BE OFFERED.
Timings- 10:30am to 8:00pm
INTERESTED CANDIDATES MAY
CONTACT AT -9622111689
SALES
REPRESENTATIVE
for
Dhoop/Aggarbati Company
(FMCG Experience Must)
CONTACT
9469212308, 9419261733
REQUIRED
Required for 24*7 Female house maid and baby sitter. Food and accommodation provided.Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.
Call on: 9797535863
Required (M)
Data Entry Operator & Having Basic knowledge of Accounts knowing Busy (Full Time)
Exp Between: (6 months to 1 yr)
Contact: 9419246006
Canal Road (Near Mahajan Sweet) Shop
Global Agencies