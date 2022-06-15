Employment June 15, 2022

THE WHITE HOTEL
Vaishnodevi Katra
WALK-IN-INTERVIEWS
on 16th June
1-HR MANAGER (MBA in HR/operational experience of 5 yrs )
2-ROOM BOYS
3-STEWARDS
4-DISH WASHERS
5-OFFICE SECRETARY (having good computer /communication skills)
6-ROOM SERVICE ORDER TAKER
7-TELEPHONE OPERATORS
8-SECURITY GUARDS/GUNMAN
9. SWEEPERS
Candidates with a good experience in Hotel / Hospitality will be preferred.
Timings: 10 am to 5 pm
Contact: 9906077350
Required
Required Driver with experience of four wheeler near by area, Roop Nagar, Bantalab, Muthi & Barnai
Mob.: 9596979888, 94191-84842
Urgently Required
at
sheetal pollution control centre
B.C. Road, Jammu
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
AMAN MOVEMENT ORG.
Application are invited from experienced Pre Primary teacher having good communication skill in English. Location of work in Govt Middle School Jagati Nagrota.
Interested candidates can send their resume at schoolresume2022@gmail.com
or call on 9871995698
URGENTLY REQUIRED
One Multicuisine Chef
(Experienced)
For Guest House in a Factory in
IGC SIDCO Samba
Salary Negotiable
Send Your CV at
gmmdisamba@gmail.com
Contact 9149701899
Walk in for interview on Thursday the
16-06-2022 at 11 am, at your orn
expenses in the factory Premises
Jammu & kashmir ex-service
league welfare housing organisation
requires
1. Requires an Officer having knowledge of Computer and Accounts (Additional knowledge of Revenue preferred)
2. Salary Negotiable
3. Working Timing :- 0900-1500 hrs (Sunday Holiday plus leave)
4. Send resume/bio data before 20 June 2022 at House No. 01, Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana
4. For more details, please contact
(a) 94191-63402, 7780982501
Jammu & kashmir ex-service
league welfare housing
organisation
requires
1. Accountant-Cum-Clerk : 01
(Experience in Ms Word. Ms Excel and Tally Knowledge preffered)
2. Salary Negotiable
3. Working Timing :- 0900-1500 hrs (Sunday Holiday plus leave)
4. Send resume/bio data before 20 June 2022 at House No. 01, Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana
4. For more details, please contact
(a) 94191-63402, 7780982501
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Sales Representative
(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have Marketing Sales Experience,
Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Jammu
Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5 pm
Contact: 8899700777
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Accountant / Computer Operator
Education Qual: B.Com
For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary: 8000/-
Contact: 9906389870/9906023111.
REQUIRED
Required delivery staff in blue dart express Ltd.
Salary – Handsome Salary+ Petrol Extra + Other Benefits
Office Add. – Narwal, opp. Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara
Contact No. 7051837275
HIRING HIRING HIRING
We are hiring Graduates/MBA Experienced /fresher candidates for top Insurance Company.
Salary depends on experience.
Salary Range 25000/- to 40000/- + Incentives .
Should have good communication skills.
Interested candidates call/watsapp your CV to
Mr. Satish Sharma
(Branch Manager)
9595992833
SALEMAN Required
Required Two Salesman for FMCG – Sales Products for Leh-Ladakh Accomodation & Food Free
Salary negotiable
Contact No: 9419103774