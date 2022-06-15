Employment June 15, 2022

THE WHITE HOTEL

Vaishnodevi Katra

WALK-IN-INTERVIEWS

on 16th June

1-HR MANAGER (MBA in HR/operational experience of 5 yrs )

2-ROOM BOYS

3-STEWARDS

4-DISH WASHERS

5-OFFICE SECRETARY (having good computer /communication skills)

6-ROOM SERVICE ORDER TAKER

7-TELEPHONE OPERATORS

8-SECURITY GUARDS/GUNMAN

9. SWEEPERS

Candidates with a good experience in Hotel / Hospitality will be preferred.

Timings: 10 am to 5 pm

Contact: 9906077350

Required

Required Driver with experience of four wheeler near by area, Roop Nagar, Bantalab, Muthi & Barnai

Mob.: 9596979888, 94191-84842

Urgently Required

at

sheetal pollution control centre

B.C. Road, Jammu

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

AMAN MOVEMENT ORG.

Application are invited from experienced Pre Primary teacher having good communication skill in English. Location of work in Govt Middle School Jagati Nagrota.

Interested candidates can send their resume at schoolresume2022@gmail.com

or call on 9871995698

URGENTLY REQUIRED

One Multicuisine Chef

(Experienced)

For Guest House in a Factory in

IGC SIDCO Samba

Salary Negotiable

Send Your CV at

gmmdisamba@gmail.com

Contact 9149701899

Walk in for interview on Thursday the

16-06-2022 at 11 am, at your orn

expenses in the factory Premises

Jammu & kashmir ex-service

league welfare housing organisation

requires

1. Requires an Officer having knowledge of Computer and Accounts (Additional knowledge of Revenue preferred)

2. Salary Negotiable

3. Working Timing :- 0900-1500 hrs (Sunday Holiday plus leave)

4. Send resume/bio data before 20 June 2022 at House No. 01, Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana

4. For more details, please contact

(a) 94191-63402, 7780982501

Jammu & kashmir ex-service

league welfare housing

organisation

requires

1. Accountant-Cum-Clerk : 01

(Experience in Ms Word. Ms Excel and Tally Knowledge preffered)

2. Salary Negotiable

3. Working Timing :- 0900-1500 hrs (Sunday Holiday plus leave)

4. Send resume/bio data before 20 June 2022 at House No. 01, Dashmesh Nagar, Digiana

4. For more details, please contact

(a) 94191-63402, 7780982501

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Sales Representative

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have Marketing Sales Experience,

Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Jammu

Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5 pm

Contact: 8899700777

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Accountant / Computer Operator

Education Qual: B.Com

For M/S Staples India, Adjacent to Post Office, Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary: 8000/-

Contact: 9906389870/9906023111.

REQUIRED

Required delivery staff in blue dart express Ltd.

Salary – Handsome Salary+ Petrol Extra + Other Benefits

Office Add. – Narwal, opp. Guru Teg Bahadur Gurudwara

Contact No. 7051837275

HIRING HIRING HIRING

We are hiring Graduates/MBA Experienced /fresher candidates for top Insurance Company.

Salary depends on experience.

Salary Range 25000/- to 40000/- + Incentives .

Should have good communication skills.

Interested candidates call/watsapp your CV to

Mr. Satish Sharma

(Branch Manager)

9595992833

SALEMAN Required

Required Two Salesman for FMCG – Sales Products for Leh-Ladakh Accomodation & Food Free

Salary negotiable

Contact No: 9419103774