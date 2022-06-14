Employment June 14, 2022

Urgently Required
* Physics, Chemistry, Maths & Bio Tr up to 12th Class.
* Physics, Chemistry, Maths, SST & Bio Tr up to 10th Class.
* Zumba trainer – F.
* Music & Dance Teacher – F.
* Art & Craft Tr – F.
* Accounts & Economics Tr.
Location: Sarwal & Roop Nagar
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9541265920
Urgently Required
at
sheetal pollution control centre
B.C. Road, Jammu
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com
Required Distributor
for Jeera Soda, Energy Drink, Coconut Water, Juices etc. in all Jammu.
Investment: 50,000 to 2.50 lakh
Also Required Sale’s team.
Salary – 10,000 to 15,000
Full Support Provide by Company
Call Now: 9906155071, 6283660315
Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
DOOROOMI INDIA PVT LTD
REQUIRED
SMART BOYS & GIRLS
CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE JOB.
EDUCATION:- 10th to Graduate
Age:- 20 to 30
Near st.peter school Karan bagh , Jammu
9560473599
Sarvodhya Public School Pouni Chak Jammu
teaching staff required
1. Economic.
2.Business Studies.
3.Political Science.
Entrepreneurship.
Physical Education.
(PG with B.Ed, BP.ED/MP.ED)
Urdu Teacher. MA.B.ED
Minimum 3 year experience
10:30A.M to 12:30 P.M
Walkin interview 14/06/2022 to 16/06/2022
Contact. 8491064222,6005910309
sarvodayapublicschool2014@gmail.com
Required Staff
Receptionist cum Office Assistant (Female)
(Married & Kashmiri Pandit only)
Language Known: Kashmiri, Hindi & English
Qualification: 10+2 or above
Interview timing: 11 am – 4 pm
Come alongwith your resume at:
Bharti Agencies
293-A, Opposite Dogra School,
Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8899578488 (M)
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Opertor, Counselor, Receptionist
2. Store Assistant, Electrician, Runner, Transport Asst., Sales Manager and Executive
3. Security Guard, Driver, Helper, peon, Waiter for 3 star hotel, packing boy,
Address:- sidco chowk
bari brahmana
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300
Email.ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
FOR PIZZA DELIVERY
DRIVING LICENSE MUST
SALARY+ PF + ESI +
BONUS + INSURANCE
PART TIMER CAN ALSO APPLY
CONTACT: 8968696492, 9780404092, 9796243311