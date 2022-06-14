Employment June 14, 2022

Urgently Required

* Physics, Chemistry, Maths & Bio Tr up to 12th Class.

* Physics, Chemistry, Maths, SST & Bio Tr up to 10th Class.

* Zumba trainer – F.

* Music & Dance Teacher – F.

* Art & Craft Tr – F.

* Accounts & Economics Tr.

Location: Sarwal & Roop Nagar

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9541265920

Urgently Required

at

sheetal pollution control centre

B.C. Road, Jammu

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/ Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade is required at Sheetal Pollution Centre, B. C. Road, Jammu

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email Id – sheetalpollutioncentre@gmail.com

Required Distributor

for Jeera Soda, Energy Drink, Coconut Water, Juices etc. in all Jammu.

Investment: 50,000 to 2.50 lakh

Also Required Sale’s team.

Salary – 10,000 to 15,000

Full Support Provide by Company

Call Now: 9906155071, 6283660315

Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

DOOROOMI INDIA PVT LTD

REQUIRED

SMART BOYS & GIRLS

CANDIDATES FOR OFFICE JOB.

EDUCATION:- 10th to Graduate

Age:- 20 to 30

Near st.peter school Karan bagh , Jammu

9560473599

Sarvodhya Public School Pouni Chak Jammu

teaching staff required

1. Economic.

2.Business Studies.

3.Political Science.

Entrepreneurship.

Physical Education.

(PG with B.Ed, BP.ED/MP.ED)

Urdu Teacher. MA.B.ED

Minimum 3 year experience

10:30A.M to 12:30 P.M

Walkin interview 14/06/2022 to 16/06/2022

Contact. 8491064222,6005910309

sarvodayapublicschool2014@gmail.com

Required Staff

Receptionist cum Office Assistant (Female)

(Married & Kashmiri Pandit only)

Language Known: Kashmiri, Hindi & English

Qualification: 10+2 or above

Interview timing: 11 am – 4 pm

Come alongwith your resume at:

Bharti Agencies

293-A, Opposite Dogra School,

Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8899578488 (M)

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Opertor, Counselor, Receptionist

2. Store Assistant, Electrician, Runner, Transport Asst., Sales Manager and Executive

3. Security Guard, Driver, Helper, peon, Waiter for 3 star hotel, packing boy,

Address:- sidco chowk

bari brahmana

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300

Email.ID nmsjk2050@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

FOR PIZZA DELIVERY

DRIVING LICENSE MUST

SALARY+ PF + ESI +

BONUS + INSURANCE

PART TIMER CAN ALSO APPLY

CONTACT: 8968696492, 9780404092, 9796243311