Employment June 1, 2022

URGENTLY REQD. TUTORS FOR
4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th (MED, Non-Med, Commerce Arts NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced, Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS
B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA
* Whatsapp/Call: 9149505059
* Home Tutors Also Apply
* Class Rooms Available for Tutors on Sharing/Commission Basis/Rent
Also Reqd Male/Famale Marketing
Executive in Education Field: 100 Nos
Required Staff
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224
Vacancy
1. Free Lancer M/F
2. Sales/Marketing Manager M/F
3. Receptionist F
Come along with resume and photo between 11 am – 5 pm to
SPSM Enterprises
House No. 96, Sector-A, Near Gurudwara Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mob.: 8899664922
REQUIRED
Promoters – (M/F) – For
Vegetables & Grocery
Home Delivery System
Contact: 8899474580, 9682566990
Office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRED
Online Researcher,
run Social Media and do online Marketing.
Also required Assistant Cook, Salesman, Helper and Storekeeper.
7889491876
Required IELTS/English
Trainer at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu – Female Only
Contact: 9797373933
Opportunity Awaits at Devika Hero
Dealer of Heromotorcorp
Requires
1. Customer Care Manager (Female)
2. Customer Care Executive (Female)
3. Sales Executive (Male/Female)
Best remuneration for the suitable candidate.
Send your CV at devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com
or call 7006044181
Devika Automobiles
Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass, National Highway, Jammu (J&K)
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY: 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: Graduation MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU-8 nos.,
SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7889846668, 7006223526, 8899408151
Required
Back Office Executive
In the office of Surveyor & Loss Assessor
Preferable: BE/Diploma Mechanical with
Qualification: Excellent Computer skills
(MS Excel, Word, Typing)
Timing : 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM
Salary : As per Experience (Negotiable)
Contact : 9622227515
Location : Roop Nagar Enclave Jammu
REQUIRED
DANCE TEACHER for a PRE SCHOOL at REHARI.
Phone-
9797922717
Wanted hr manager
A reputed company in Jammu requires an HR manager with HR management experience of at least 1 year and knowledge of recruitment.
Qualification: MBA or equivalent
Experience: at least 1 year
Contact : +91 97962 39294 /
+91 99157 56026
Vacancy in pharma mnc
A Leading & Fast growing reputed pharmaceutical company requires dynamic and self-motivated male/ female candidate for the post of medical representative for Jammu HQ.
Graduates in any discipline having any prior sale/s marketing experience. Preference will be given to pharma background with MBA but not essential.
Salary will be negotiable for other than that TA/DA/ other benefits will be provided to the deserving candidates.
Please send your CV at earliest
to skyrainbow4u@gmail.com
Part Time Job
An international
organisation
Now in your city.
For details call us on
9906588544
RESTAURANT STAFF REQUIRED
1) CHINESE COOK/CONTINENTAL/INDIAN COOK
2) CLEANER / HELPER
EXPERIENCE/FRESHER
CALL -9796736420
Urgently required
Post 50. Private job
Fresher & experience can also apply
1. Office incharge, Showroom Floor Executive
2. Telecaller, Sales Man/Girl
3. Cashier with Computer knowledge
4. Receptionist, Councellor
5. HR Management, Coordinator
6. Graphic Designer m/f
7. Salesman for Jewellery Showroom & Wholesale agency boys 10 boys.
Appointment call 6006796637
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
Head Office Jammu
JOB OPPORTUNITY
A reputed cement company requires young, dynamic candidates for Techno sales roles for various locations based at Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua and Kishtwar. Interested candidates may kindly submit their respective resumes on mail id:
jagneetsingh7732@gmail.com by or before 04/06/2022
Contact No. 0191-7961717
WANTED
attendant
Wanted attendant soft spoken, capable of dealing with small visually impaired kids preferably 10th pass.
Salary negotiable age 25-40 years.
Contact
9596877440
9858933394
WANTED COOK
Wanted full time experienced, hardworking cook specialised in Indian cooking capable to cook for 80-100 people.
Educational Qualification – 8th pass
Age- 25-45 years
Salary negotiable
Contact
9858933394, 9596877440
HIRING
1. MANAGER
2. RECEPTIONIST
Rhino’s gym
Akhnoor Road Paloura
Ph. 7259993533
REQUIRED
Online Researcher, who can
run Social Media and do online Marketing.
Also required Assistant Cook, Salesman, Helper and Storekeeper.
7889491876