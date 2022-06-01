Employment June 1, 2022

URGENTLY REQD. TUTORS FOR

4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th (MED, Non-Med, Commerce Arts NEET/IIT-JEE Main Advanced, Banking, JKSSB, SSC, NDA, English Spoken, IAS & KAS

B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA

* Whatsapp/Call: 9149505059

* Home Tutors Also Apply

* Class Rooms Available for Tutors on Sharing/Commission Basis/Rent

Also Reqd Male/Famale Marketing

Executive in Education Field: 100 Nos

Required Staff

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

Vacancy

1. Free Lancer M/F

2. Sales/Marketing Manager M/F

3. Receptionist F

Come along with resume and photo between 11 am – 5 pm to

SPSM Enterprises

House No. 96, Sector-A, Near Gurudwara Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mob.: 8899664922

REQUIRED

Promoters – (M/F) – For

Vegetables & Grocery

Home Delivery System

Contact: 8899474580, 9682566990

Office Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRED

Online Researcher,

run Social Media and do online Marketing.

Also required Assistant Cook, Salesman, Helper and Storekeeper.

7889491876

Required IELTS/English

Trainer at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu – Female Only

Contact: 9797373933

Opportunity Awaits at Devika Hero

Dealer of Heromotorcorp

Requires

1. Customer Care Manager (Female)

2. Customer Care Executive (Female)

3. Sales Executive (Male/Female)

Best remuneration for the suitable candidate.

Send your CV at devikaheroautomobiles@gmail.com

or call 7006044181

Devika Automobiles

Deeli Kunjwani Bye Pass, National Highway, Jammu (J&K)

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY: 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: Graduation MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

JOB LOCATIONS: JAMMU-8 nos.,

SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, POONCH,RAJOURI,PATHWAL, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7889846668, 7006223526, 8899408151

Required

Back Office Executive

In the office of Surveyor & Loss Assessor

Preferable: BE/Diploma Mechanical with

Qualification: Excellent Computer skills

(MS Excel, Word, Typing)

Timing : 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM

Salary : As per Experience (Negotiable)

Contact : 9622227515

Location : Roop Nagar Enclave Jammu

REQUIRED

DANCE TEACHER for a PRE SCHOOL at REHARI.

Phone-

9797922717

Wanted hr manager

A reputed company in Jammu requires an HR manager with HR management experience of at least 1 year and knowledge of recruitment.

Qualification: MBA or equivalent

Experience: at least 1 year

Contact : +91 97962 39294 /

+91 99157 56026

Vacancy in pharma mnc

A Leading & Fast growing reputed pharmaceutical company requires dynamic and self-motivated male/ female candidate for the post of medical representative for Jammu HQ.

Graduates in any discipline having any prior sale/s marketing experience. Preference will be given to pharma background with MBA but not essential.

Salary will be negotiable for other than that TA/DA/ other benefits will be provided to the deserving candidates.

Please send your CV at earliest

to skyrainbow4u@gmail.com

Part Time Job

An international

organisation

Now in your city.

For details call us on

9906588544

RESTAURANT STAFF REQUIRED

1) CHINESE COOK/CONTINENTAL/INDIAN COOK

2) CLEANER / HELPER

EXPERIENCE/FRESHER

CALL -9796736420

Urgently required

Post 50. Private job

Fresher & experience can also apply

1. Office incharge, Showroom Floor Executive

2. Telecaller, Sales Man/Girl

3. Cashier with Computer knowledge

4. Receptionist, Councellor

5. HR Management, Coordinator

6. Graphic Designer m/f

7. Salesman for Jewellery Showroom & Wholesale agency boys 10 boys.

Appointment call 6006796637

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

Head Office Jammu

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A reputed cement company requires young, dynamic candidates for Techno sales roles for various locations based at Jammu, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kathua and Kishtwar. Interested candidates may kindly submit their respective resumes on mail id:

jagneetsingh7732@gmail.com by or before 04/06/2022

Contact No. 0191-7961717

WANTED

attendant

Wanted attendant soft spoken, capable of dealing with small visually impaired kids preferably 10th pass.

Salary negotiable age 25-40 years.

Contact

9596877440

9858933394

WANTED COOK

Wanted full time experienced, hardworking cook specialised in Indian cooking capable to cook for 80-100 people.

Educational Qualification – 8th pass

Age- 25-45 years

Salary negotiable

Contact

9858933394, 9596877440

HIRING

1. MANAGER

2. RECEPTIONIST

Rhino’s gym

Akhnoor Road Paloura

Ph. 7259993533

