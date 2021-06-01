Employment June 1, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Supervisor, Accountant,Office Coordinator, Computer Operator (12k to 20k).
2. B.Sc, M.Sc, QC, QA, B Pharma, (14k to 25k).
3. Electrical exp,Electrician,sales man for car Showroom.
Jobs Location:- Samba ,Bari Brahmna
Address :- Bari Brahmna
Contact no:- 7298663220, 9796260300
WANTED COMPUTER OPERATOR
Wanted a Computer Operator having good knowledge and speed for a shop.
Contact : Mobile No. 7889700060
REQUIRED COUNSELOR/
TELECALLER
Female Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent
Communication Skills & Minimum 2 Years’ Experience in same.
Interested candidates Mail CV at:-directorvatsalyaedu.skill@gmail.com
Contact AYAAN Edu Skills at 9682352734, 7006639382
Required
beauticians-8
For Yes Madam-
At Home Salon Jammu
Salary – 10,000/- Plus incentives
Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.
Contact
9682334087