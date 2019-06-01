Employment June 1, 2019

Jobs Available In Hotel Evoke Lifestyle

Railway Road Katra

1. Housekeeping staff 3 no. 1-2 year exp M

2. Exe Chef 1 no. 7-10 Year exp M

3. Security Guard 2 no. M

4. Receptionist exp 2 year 2 no. M

5. Steward exp 1-2 year 4 no. M

Interested person may sent his resume

at harimishra@evokehotels.in, finance.katra@evokehotels.in

or Contact No.

8717062444 8750772624, 7889309918

ACCOUNTANTS REQUIRED

MALE/FEMALE-4 NOS

Graduate, CA Inter

Exp. 2-3 YEARS IN TDS, BANK AUDIT AND TALLY

INTERVIEW on 3-8 June, 2019 at Bahu Plaza.

Best Salary for Experienced Candidates

7006965031.

send resume at: bhartikum282@gmail.com

REQUIRE DRIVER FOR TOYOTA

Innova Car Driver with valid licence.

Interview at 306 B2 South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

Date: 01-06-2019 to 03-06-2019

Salary Negotiable

Mob: 9419568682

Job Vacancies

Salary: 25,000/- to 80,000/-

Ground Staffs, Supervisors, Chaker, Loders, Helpers (Lunch+Cab+Bonus)

8112058211,

7787003675

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Service Advisor (M)

2. Parts Picker (M)

3. CCE (F)

For Leading two wheeler company computer basic must.

Interviews in first week of June

Contact: 9682180581

Email: jobs.dhawan@yahoo.com

Required Staff

Required Full Time Accountant with Computer Knowledge & Trained in Filling of GST returns for Medical Agency with Minimum (Experience of five years)

Need Two (2) Computer Operator For Medical Shop Proficient in Excel Minimum experience 1-2 Yrs

Required Peon for Office Work

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485

Wanted

Security Guards, Waiters and Salesmen having the knowledge of Computer for a Restaurant between Age 20-40 years See personally alongwith biodata to Choudhary Shudh-Bhojnalya Main Road Kalu Chak Jammu

Phone 94172-01327

94191-01327

NSF-BAJAJ

SATWARI JAMMU

REQUIRES

SALES EXECUTIVES

(FIELD SALES) = 04

FRESHERS/ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE

Rush with bio-data for Walk in Interview on 31st May to 01st June 19 (Between 11 AM to 4 PM) at

NSF-BAJAJ

SATWARI JAMMU

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

9149982686, 0191-2456554

(10 AM to 6 PM)

Urgently Required

Sales Team Leader – 2 male

Education : Graduates in any Discipline and basic knowledge of computer

Experience : 5 years of work experience in Sales (FMCG)

Salary : 300000+incentive (Annually)

Contact

AM Agencies, Opp Hotel RITZ, Channi, Jammu

Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)

Interview on 03.06.2019 & 04.06.2019

Time – 11.00 am to 01.00 pm

Ph No. 0191-2465882 Mob No. 7780870031

Requirement

We require a hardworking graduate candidate as Computer Operator for our office at 22 New Rehari Jammu. Candidates may contact personally between 10 to 12 AM. Office hours 10.30 to 5.30 PM

Sanjeev Nanda

22 New Rehari Jammu

9419194814, 7051114814

Urgently Required

Production Supervisor :

+ 2/Graduate

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 10 to 20 Thousand

Documentation : 12th/Graduate,

Fresher/Exp: Salary 8 to 12 thousand

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011gmail.com

SKILL DEV. JOB TRAINING

90-180 Days

Earn – Upto 7500 ¼Vªsfuax ds nkSjku½

– Upto 35000 ¼Vªsfuax ds ckn½

Free Training – Free Hostel

dsoy & 30 seats (Boys / Girls Both)

8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate Pass / Reappear

csjkstxkj yM+ds @ yM+fd;ksa ds fy, lqugjk volj

vfèkd tkudkjh gsrq rqjUr laidZ djsa

9906130466

feys BIODATA lfgr 3 fnu ds vUnj

63/A Top Floor Last Morh

Gandhi Nagar Jammu (Highway Road) (Near NAC Car)

JOB JOB JOB

An opportunity for unemployed youth in J&K State for official & Non- official work at different branches like Jammu, Doda, Bhaderwah & Banihal.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Qualification : 8th, 10th,12th, Graduate & above

Income : 12,000 to 22500 P/M (as per Co. Rule)

FREE HOSTEL FACILITY

Interested candidates can Contact on below

mentioned numbers

Gandhi Nagar Jammu (9906029039/ 9796256081)

Doda (9622291947)

Bhaderwah (7006775649)

Required

1. HR/ACCOUNTS (FEMALE ONLY)

(For a Security Agency in Jammu. Candidate should have good command on English Speaking and Writing. Candidate should send Resume within 2 days)

Salary : No bar for Right Candidate.

EMAIL : kamal@captainsecurity.org

captainuandh@gmail.com

CAPTAIN SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES

Contact No. 9906039156, 8803511286, 8803511284, 8803511283

ADVANCED & BEST

TECHNOLOGIES

Need Software Developer having 3+ years of experience.

Skills : Asp.net, C#, MVC, Linq, Entity Framework Jquery, JavaScript, SQL Server

Android/ Hybrid Mobile App developer

shubam@anbgroup.com

7006320917,9070007346

Required

* Driver for Channi Himmat

(8 AM to 7 PM)

* Maid /Cook for Channi Himmat

(Timing 8 AM to 4 PM)

Contact :

7051513344

(Between 11 AM to 1 PM

Required

A mechanic required for spare part shop at Transport Nagar, Narwal should have knowledge of light motor vehicles. Only experienced persons should contact.

Contact: 9796292985

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

For INDUSTRY

1. HR for Ind. (Exp.) Office Admin, Receptionist: Salary (10K to 14K).

2. ITI in any stream electrical, mechanical, Turner, fitter, welder: Salary (9000 to 12000).

3. Security Supervisor, Security Guard (9K to 14K)

4. Accountant Com. Opretr, Store Keeper, Helper: Salary (10K to 16K)

Address: SIDCO Chowk Bari Brahmana

Contact No: 9622365951, 9796260300, 7298663220

Email ID: nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Wanted

Salesman – 01

For Pharma Distribution Company

Only Experienced Need Apply

Salary: –

20 Thousand Per Month

Contact: 9086828507

10 AM – 6 PM

Business Opportunity

In M.L.M/Networking Business Sector

Earn more than

50,000/Monthly

Company Also provide Free International Trip,

Free Luxurious Car

Royality Bonus etc.

Opportunity for All

“Only dreamer’s are Invited”

Contact: 9906155071, 9858014300

Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar