Employment June 1, 2019

Jobs Available In Hotel Evoke Lifestyle
Railway Road Katra
1. Housekeeping staff 3 no. 1-2 year exp M
2. Exe Chef 1 no. 7-10 Year exp M
3. Security Guard 2 no. M
4. Receptionist exp 2 year 2 no. M
5. Steward exp 1-2 year 4 no. M
Interested person may sent his resume
at harimishra@evokehotels.in, finance.katra@evokehotels.in
or Contact No.
8717062444 8750772624, 7889309918
ACCOUNTANTS REQUIRED
MALE/FEMALE-4 NOS
Graduate, CA Inter
Exp. 2-3 YEARS IN TDS, BANK AUDIT AND TALLY
INTERVIEW on 3-8 June, 2019 at Bahu Plaza.
Best Salary for Experienced Candidates
7006965031.
send resume at: bhartikum282@gmail.com
REQUIRE DRIVER FOR TOYOTA
Innova Car Driver with valid licence.
Interview at 306 B2 South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu.
Date: 01-06-2019 to 03-06-2019
Salary Negotiable
Mob: 9419568682
Job Vacancies
Salary: 25,000/- to 80,000/-
Ground Staffs, Supervisors, Chaker, Loders, Helpers (Lunch+Cab+Bonus)
8112058211,
7787003675
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Service Advisor (M)
2. Parts Picker (M)
3. CCE (F)
For Leading two wheeler company computer basic must.
Interviews in first week of June
Contact: 9682180581
Email: jobs.dhawan@yahoo.com
Required Staff
Required Full Time Accountant with Computer Knowledge & Trained in Filling of GST returns for Medical Agency with Minimum (Experience of five years)
Need Two (2) Computer Operator For Medical Shop Proficient in Excel Minimum experience 1-2 Yrs
Required Peon for Office Work
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485
Wanted
Security Guards, Waiters and Salesmen having the knowledge of Computer for a Restaurant between Age 20-40 years See personally alongwith biodata to Choudhary Shudh-Bhojnalya Main Road Kalu Chak Jammu
Phone 94172-01327
94191-01327
NSF-BAJAJ
SATWARI JAMMU
REQUIRES
SALES EXECUTIVES
(FIELD SALES) = 04
FRESHERS/ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE
Rush with bio-data for Walk in Interview on 31st May to 01st June 19 (Between 11 AM to 4 PM) at
NSF-BAJAJ
SATWARI JAMMU
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
9149982686, 0191-2456554
(10 AM to 6 PM)
Urgently Required
Sales Team Leader – 2 male
Education : Graduates in any Discipline and basic knowledge of computer
Experience : 5 years of work experience in Sales (FMCG)
Salary : 300000+incentive (Annually)
Contact
AM Agencies, Opp Hotel RITZ, Channi, Jammu
Distributor of Procter & Gamble (FMCG)
Interview on 03.06.2019 & 04.06.2019
Time – 11.00 am to 01.00 pm
Ph No. 0191-2465882 Mob No. 7780870031
Requirement
We require a hardworking graduate candidate as Computer Operator for our office at 22 New Rehari Jammu. Candidates may contact personally between 10 to 12 AM. Office hours 10.30 to 5.30 PM
Sanjeev Nanda
22 New Rehari Jammu
9419194814, 7051114814
Urgently Required
Production Supervisor :
+ 2/Graduate
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary 10 to 20 Thousand
Documentation : 12th/Graduate,
Fresher/Exp: Salary 8 to 12 thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011gmail.com
SKILL DEV. JOB TRAINING
90-180 Days
Earn – Upto 7500 ¼Vªsfuax ds nkSjku½
– Upto 35000 ¼Vªsfuax ds ckn½
Free Training – Free Hostel
dsoy & 30 seats (Boys / Girls Both)
8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate Pass / Reappear
csjkstxkj yM+ds @ yM+fd;ksa ds fy, lqugjk volj
vfèkd tkudkjh gsrq rqjUr laidZ djsa
9906130466
feys BIODATA lfgr 3 fnu ds vUnj
63/A Top Floor Last Morh
Gandhi Nagar Jammu (Highway Road) (Near NAC Car)
JOB JOB JOB
An opportunity for unemployed youth in J&K State for official & Non- official work at different branches like Jammu, Doda, Bhaderwah & Banihal.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Qualification : 8th, 10th,12th, Graduate & above
Income : 12,000 to 22500 P/M (as per Co. Rule)
FREE HOSTEL FACILITY
Interested candidates can Contact on below
mentioned numbers
Gandhi Nagar Jammu (9906029039/ 9796256081)
Doda (9622291947)
Bhaderwah (7006775649)
Required
1. HR/ACCOUNTS (FEMALE ONLY)
(For a Security Agency in Jammu. Candidate should have good command on English Speaking and Writing. Candidate should send Resume within 2 days)
Salary : No bar for Right Candidate.
EMAIL : kamal@captainsecurity.org
captainuandh@gmail.com
CAPTAIN SECURITY & PLACEMENT SERVICES
Contact No. 9906039156, 8803511286, 8803511284, 8803511283
ADVANCED & BEST
TECHNOLOGIES
Need Software Developer having 3+ years of experience.
Skills : Asp.net, C#, MVC, Linq, Entity Framework Jquery, JavaScript, SQL Server
Android/ Hybrid Mobile App developer
shubam@anbgroup.com
7006320917,9070007346
Required
* Driver for Channi Himmat
(8 AM to 7 PM)
* Maid /Cook for Channi Himmat
(Timing 8 AM to 4 PM)
Contact :
7051513344
(Between 11 AM to 1 PM
Required
A mechanic required for spare part shop at Transport Nagar, Narwal should have knowledge of light motor vehicles. Only experienced persons should contact.
Contact: 9796292985
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
For INDUSTRY
1. HR for Ind. (Exp.) Office Admin, Receptionist: Salary (10K to 14K).
2. ITI in any stream electrical, mechanical, Turner, fitter, welder: Salary (9000 to 12000).
3. Security Supervisor, Security Guard (9K to 14K)
4. Accountant Com. Opretr, Store Keeper, Helper: Salary (10K to 16K)
Address: SIDCO Chowk Bari Brahmana
Contact No: 9622365951, 9796260300, 7298663220
Email ID: nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Wanted
Salesman – 01
For Pharma Distribution Company
Only Experienced Need Apply
Salary: –
20 Thousand Per Month
Contact: 9086828507
10 AM – 6 PM
Business Opportunity
In M.L.M/Networking Business Sector
Earn more than
50,000/Monthly
Company Also provide Free International Trip,
Free Luxurious Car
Royality Bonus etc.
Opportunity for All
“Only dreamer’s are Invited”
Contact: 9906155071, 9858014300
Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar
