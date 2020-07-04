Employment July 4, 2020

Supervisor/manager for cement business required

* Manager/Supervisor required at Palli Morh Kathua

* Manager/Supervisor required at Narwal Jammu

Candidates with experience in Logistics or Cement business will be given preference.

Resume to be sent to

pawan@birseinanand.com

REQUIRED/JOB OPPORTUNITY

Sales Person – 04 No.

Office Boy/ Helper – 04 No.

For an Autoelectrical Sparepart Distributor

Contact between 10 AM to 6 PM

Contact No: 9582452486, 9906364395