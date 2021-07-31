Employment July 31, 2021

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Required Partner’s in all J&K
For Petrol Mileage Increase Product
15% Guarranted
Aslo Required Sales Head
Salary – 15000 + Incentive
Contact us- 9906155071
Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
!!Urgently Required!!
Open Positions – 25
Designation – Contact Center Executives
Campaign – Outbound Sales
Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.
{Fresher’s who want to do carrier in sales are also welcome}
Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No.- 17, Near Central Bank, Jammu – INDIA.
Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed (7006176140/7208487317/9004445559)
Required
Required
Telecaller
For Bahu Plaza Office
Call 9697123835
VISHWA BHARATI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION,
UDHEYWALA, AKALPUR MORH, JAMMU
Pin: 180018
requires staff
Lecturers : English & History
Qualification : MA in relevant
Subject with M.Ed
Apply within 7 days with full Bio-data alongwith passport size photograph at the College Office at Akalpur Morh, Jammu or on College email.
E-mail:-vbce.principal@gmail.com
Contact No. 7889533607
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66. Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu
Ph. 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 1 Post
Sub : Maths
2. MCA/BCA for Classes 1st to 8th 1 Post
Sub : Computers
3.M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 1 Post
Sub : Maths/Sci.
4. B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 2nd 2 Posts
Sub : All
Walkin Interview :- Timings 10 am to 1 pm (Excluding Sundays)
Accountant Required
Required an accountant-intern/experienced Educati-onal background – preferably commerce.
Mob: 9596824798/7889930862
Required
Required suitable for a super bike dealership in Jammu for the following responsibility and profile
1. Service supervisor/floor in charge:- candidate with relevant experience in two wheeler service with as aptitude of customer care & satisfaction
2. Female sales coordinate:- female rider with passion of bike and flair for sales to coordinate sales and event for promotion.
Contact no 9622994095
Email id: ceo@benelli-jammu.com
Address: Commercial Building
Opp Lane No 51 Greater Kailash Jammu
REQUIRED DRIVER
Drivers having valid license are required for commercial purposes
at Canal Road
Call: 7889633199