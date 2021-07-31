Employment July 31, 2021

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Required Partner’s in all J&K

For Petrol Mileage Increase Product

15% Guarranted

Aslo Required Sales Head

Salary – 15000 + Incentive

Contact us- 9906155071

Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

!!Urgently Required!!

Open Positions – 25

Designation – Contact Center Executives

Campaign – Outbound Sales

Preferred Candidates – Sale background candidates with good communication skills.

{Fresher’s who want to do carrier in sales are also welcome}

Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – H.S.C Passed and Graduates can apply..

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd, Greater Kailash Lane No.- 17, Near Central Bank, Jammu – INDIA.

Contact:- Shabbir Ahmed (7006176140/7208487317/9004445559)

Required

Required

Telecaller

For Bahu Plaza Office

Call 9697123835

VISHWA BHARATI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION,

UDHEYWALA, AKALPUR MORH, JAMMU

Pin: 180018

requires staff

Lecturers : English & History

Qualification : MA in relevant

Subject with M.Ed

Apply within 7 days with full Bio-data alongwith passport size photograph at the College Office at Akalpur Morh, Jammu or on College email.

E-mail:-vbce.principal@gmail.com

Contact No. 7889533607

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66. Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu

Ph. 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 1 Post

Sub : Maths

2. MCA/BCA for Classes 1st to 8th 1 Post

Sub : Computers

3.M.Sc/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 1 Post

Sub : Maths/Sci.

4. B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes upto 2nd 2 Posts

Sub : All

Walkin Interview :- Timings 10 am to 1 pm (Excluding Sundays)

Accountant Required

Required an accountant-intern/experienced Educati-onal background – preferably commerce.

Mob: 9596824798/7889930862

Required

Required suitable for a super bike dealership in Jammu for the following responsibility and profile

1. Service supervisor/floor in charge:- candidate with relevant experience in two wheeler service with as aptitude of customer care & satisfaction

2. Female sales coordinate:- female rider with passion of bike and flair for sales to coordinate sales and event for promotion.

Contact no 9622994095

Email id: ceo@benelli-jammu.com

Address: Commercial Building

Opp Lane No 51 Greater Kailash Jammu

REQUIRED DRIVER

Drivers having valid license are required for commercial purposes

at Canal Road

Call: 7889633199