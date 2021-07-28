Employment July 28, 2021

Urgent Requirement

1. Cashier – 10,000+

2. Computer Operator – 12,000+ (F)

3. Payment collector- 15,000+

4. Marketing Executive (FMCG) – 18,000+ on roll

5. ITI Electrical- 12,000+

6. ITI Mechanical – 12,000+

7. Chef – 20,000+

8. Sales Executive – 12,000+

9906300427

Shakti Nagar Opp. ITI Colg.

Vacancy

Required a female Receptionist cum helper for a Dental Clinic at Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Contact No. 0191-3547121

99060-22263

Call between

10.00 am to 2.00 pm

& 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Reputed Pharma Company

REQUIRES

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (FEMALE)

H.Q JAMMU

Graduates with good communication Skill & Flair for marketing of Pharma Products

Can mail to

pharmainfo034@gmail.com

Salary : 15k to 20k

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MALE)

H.Q RAJOURI

Local Graduates having good communication skill and zest for fast Growth in Job and Career can mail to

gandhiji71@gmail.com

Salary + Allowances + Incentive best in Industry

REQUIRED

A leading electronic security Co. requires

CCTV TECHNICIANS 03 No’s

Marketing Executives 03 No’s

RVS ENTERPRISES

APSARA ROAD,

BEHIND WOOD LAND SHOWROOM

GANDHI NAGAR

PH 7006676934/9906009260

REQUIRED MALE/FEMALE

(COUNSELLOR/TELECALLER)

Should have good Communication Skills

& Minimum 3Years Experience for same

(Qualification min. graduate)

Interested candidate mail your CV at

ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact- 9541942239, 7006639382

Require Salesmen

for furtniture showroom

at Trikuta Nagar.

Experience and freshers can apply.

Send ur resume at akgold780@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Interview Wednesday to Thursday

Call 9086193986

1 Computer Operator M/F Post 5

2.Showroom Salesman Floor Executive M/F Post 5

3.Company Office Assistant 10 M/F

4.Security Guard post 20 Male

HURRU UP

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant exp,Office Coordinator,Bsc IT, Billing operator, Computer operator,

2. Supervisor,Diploma in Electrical exp,sales officer,CRE,Executive Asst. Married Female,

3. Receptionist,Telle caller, Security officer exp,

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300