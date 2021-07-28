Employment July 28, 2021

Urgent Requirement
1. Cashier – 10,000+
2. Computer Operator – 12,000+ (F)
3. Payment collector- 15,000+
4. Marketing Executive (FMCG) – 18,000+ on roll
5. ITI Electrical- 12,000+
6. ITI Mechanical – 12,000+
7. Chef – 20,000+
8. Sales Executive – 12,000+
9906300427
Shakti Nagar Opp. ITI Colg.
Vacancy
Required a female Receptionist cum helper for a Dental Clinic at Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Contact No. 0191-3547121
99060-22263
Call between
10.00 am to 2.00 pm
& 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm
Reputed Pharma Company
REQUIRES
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (FEMALE)
H.Q JAMMU
Graduates with good communication Skill & Flair for marketing of Pharma Products
Can mail to
pharmainfo034@gmail.com
Salary : 15k to 20k
REQUIRED
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MALE)
H.Q RAJOURI
Local Graduates having good communication skill and zest for fast Growth in Job and Career can mail to
gandhiji71@gmail.com
Salary + Allowances + Incentive best in Industry
REQUIRED
A leading electronic security Co. requires
CCTV TECHNICIANS 03 No’s
Marketing Executives 03 No’s
RVS ENTERPRISES
APSARA ROAD,
BEHIND WOOD LAND SHOWROOM
GANDHI NAGAR
PH 7006676934/9906009260
REQUIRED MALE/FEMALE
(COUNSELLOR/TELECALLER)
Should have good Communication Skills
& Minimum 3Years Experience for same
(Qualification min. graduate)
Interested candidate mail your CV at
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact- 9541942239, 7006639382
Require Salesmen
for furtniture showroom
at Trikuta Nagar.
Experience and freshers can apply.
Send ur resume at akgold780@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Interview Wednesday to Thursday
Call 9086193986
1 Computer Operator M/F Post 5
2.Showroom Salesman Floor Executive M/F Post 5
3.Company Office Assistant 10 M/F
4.Security Guard post 20 Male
HURRU UP
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant exp,Office Coordinator,Bsc IT, Billing operator, Computer operator,
2. Supervisor,Diploma in Electrical exp,sales officer,CRE,Executive Asst. Married Female,
3. Receptionist,Telle caller, Security officer exp,
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300