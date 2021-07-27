Employment July 27, 2021

Security Guards
We intend to employ
security guards for our society
(Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association)
Candidate may apply
with B/o Data on our Email
royalpalmss@gmail.com
or Whatsapp 7006343437
at the Earliest
Amit Bhat
Royal Palms rwa
Mob. 7006343437
Accountants Required
in CA Office
Trained Accountants/CA DropOuts/CA Inters required in CA’s Office in Bahu Plaza having experience with CA Office. should have Knowledge of GST, TDS, Accouting and Auditing. Salary No Bar for deserving candidate. There will be outstation visits once in 2 Months. should have own Scooty or Bike. Interested candidates contact at 9796855559.
ABIBPL
Required
Indoor Sitting Job Salary+ Bonus+ Content+Trip
1). RM Sales – 10 (Female Only)
Qualification: 12th or Graduation
(Age 21 years to 30 years)
2). RM Survey Marketing – 10 (Male or Female)
Qualification: 10th or 12th (Own Bike must)
3). RM Telecalling – 10 (Female only) Qualification: (12th)
Walk in Interview on Dated: 28th, 29th July, 2021
Wed & Thursday
Contact: 7889614596, 8082051850
Address: 92-B/A, Gandhi Nagar, Gole Market Near Bansi Mandir
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
Required
MBBS/MD/Ophthalmologist
Doctor
For Shree Atam Vallabh Jain Charitable Dispensary.
Fattu Chowgan
Jain Nagar, Talab Tillo.
Contact No: 9419184620
Required
IN-STORE SALES /
RETAIL EXECUTIVES 3 PERSONS
(WELL EXPERIENCED
SHALL BE PREF)
ON-ROLE JOB
CONTACT WITH DOCUMENTS:
FAIRDEAL MARKETING CO
7006350110 / 7889367286
Reputed Pharma Company
REQUIRES
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (FEMALE)
H.Q JAMMU
Graduates with good communication Skill & Flair for marketing of Pharma Products
Can mail to
pharmainfo034@gmail.com
Salary : 15k to 20k
REQUIRED
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MALE)
H.Q RAJOURI
Local Graduates having good communication skill and zest for fast Growth in Job and Career can mail to
gandhiji71@gmail.com
Salary + Allowances + Incentive best in Industry
VIKAS ACADEMY
JaniPur Colony, Jammu
Recognised and Affiliated with JK BOSE
“FEE STRUCTURE OF CLASSES”
“FROM 1ST TO 10TH CLASS”
Class No. of Students T.Fee/Std. Red Cross
10th 4 ` 900/- ` 10/-
9th 3 ` 900/- ` 10/-
8th 4 ` 800/- ` 10/-
7th 9 ` 800/- ` 10/-
6th 6 ` 700/- ` 10/-
5th 6 ` 700/- ` 10/-
4th 4 ` 500/- ` 10/-
3rd 5 ` 500/- ` 10/-
2nd 6 ` 500/- ` 10/-
1st-A 4 ` 500/- ` 10/-
1st-B 6 ` 500/- ` 10/-
Sd/- (Principal)
Call Center Agent
Urgently Required
We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.
Sale Background with good communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/ 8433900679
Required Distributor
In All J&K
For Petrol Saver Product
Increase Mileage upto 15% Gurranted
Win Scooty, Laptop, Mobile
in pre-launching
offer’s
Sale & Marketing Support Provide
by Company
Call Now 9906155071
Address 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Marketing Sales Executive
(Candidate must have Marketing Sales Experience for 2 years)
Job Location : Gangyal Jammu.
Contact : 8899700777
jammugodrej@gmail.com