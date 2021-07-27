Employment July 27, 2021

Security Guards

We intend to employ

security guards for our society

(Royal Palms Resident Welfare Association)

Candidate may apply

with B/o Data on our Email

royalpalmss@gmail.com

or Whatsapp 7006343437

at the Earliest

Amit Bhat

Royal Palms rwa

Mob. 7006343437

Accountants Required

in CA Office

Trained Accountants/CA DropOuts/CA Inters required in CA’s Office in Bahu Plaza having experience with CA Office. should have Knowledge of GST, TDS, Accouting and Auditing. Salary No Bar for deserving candidate. There will be outstation visits once in 2 Months. should have own Scooty or Bike. Interested candidates contact at 9796855559.

ABIBPL

Required

Indoor Sitting Job Salary+ Bonus+ Content+Trip

1). RM Sales – 10 (Female Only)

Qualification: 12th or Graduation

(Age 21 years to 30 years)

2). RM Survey Marketing – 10 (Male or Female)

Qualification: 10th or 12th (Own Bike must)

3). RM Telecalling – 10 (Female only) Qualification: (12th)

Walk in Interview on Dated: 28th, 29th July, 2021

Wed & Thursday

Contact: 7889614596, 8082051850

Address: 92-B/A, Gandhi Nagar, Gole Market Near Bansi Mandir

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Required

MBBS/MD/Ophthalmologist

Doctor

For Shree Atam Vallabh Jain Charitable Dispensary.

Fattu Chowgan

Jain Nagar, Talab Tillo.

Contact No: 9419184620

Required

IN-STORE SALES /

RETAIL EXECUTIVES 3 PERSONS

(WELL EXPERIENCED

SHALL BE PREF)

ON-ROLE JOB

CONTACT WITH DOCUMENTS:

FAIRDEAL MARKETING CO

7006350110 / 7889367286

Reputed Pharma Company

REQUIRES

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (FEMALE)

H.Q JAMMU

Graduates with good communication Skill & Flair for marketing of Pharma Products

Can mail to

pharmainfo034@gmail.com

Salary : 15k to 20k

REQUIRED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE (MALE)

H.Q RAJOURI

Local Graduates having good communication skill and zest for fast Growth in Job and Career can mail to

gandhiji71@gmail.com

Salary + Allowances + Incentive best in Industry

VIKAS ACADEMY

JaniPur Colony, Jammu

Recognised and Affiliated with JK BOSE

“FEE STRUCTURE OF CLASSES”

“FROM 1ST TO 10TH CLASS”

Class No. of Students T.Fee/Std. Red Cross

10th 4 ` 900/- ` 10/-

9th 3 ` 900/- ` 10/-

8th 4 ` 800/- ` 10/-

7th 9 ` 800/- ` 10/-

6th 6 ` 700/- ` 10/-

5th 6 ` 700/- ` 10/-

4th 4 ` 500/- ` 10/-

3rd 5 ` 500/- ` 10/-

2nd 6 ` 500/- ` 10/-

1st-A 4 ` 500/- ` 10/-

1st-B 6 ` 500/- ` 10/-

Sd/- (Principal)

Call Center Agent

Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 7000 to 10000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/ 8433900679

Required Distributor

In All J&K

For Petrol Saver Product

Increase Mileage upto 15% Gurranted

Win Scooty, Laptop, Mobile

in pre-launching

offer’s

Sale & Marketing Support Provide

by Company

Call Now 9906155071

Address 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Marketing Sales Executive

(Candidate must have Marketing Sales Experience for 2 years)

Job Location : Gangyal Jammu.

Contact : 8899700777

jammugodrej@gmail.com