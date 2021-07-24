Employment July 24, 2021

Required
Required, Medical Sales Representative for Jammu District.
Candidate having experience in Dermatology sector will be highly appreciated.
Package negotiable for candidates with good
connections & experience in the territory.
Please send your CV’s via mail or Whatsapp at the following:
Id- jupivenpharma@gmail.com
Ph. no.- +91-8700352304
IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED AN
IELTS INSTRUCTOR
Contact
Xpert Consultancy
1A/B Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 9419190629, 7006292513
Urgent Required
B.Pharmacy: 15000+
B.Sc/ M.Sc Chemistry – 15000+
M.Sc Chemistry Teacher – 18000+
ITI Electrical – 12000+
Receptionist – 10000+
FMCG Marketing Boys – 15000+
Accountnat – 18000+
Telecaller – 10000+
Contact: 9906300427
Opp ITI College Shakti Nagar