Employment July 23, 2021

“Female physiotherapy assistant required”

1. Must be Bpt

2. Good number of patients

3 . Experience certificate provided

4 . Good decorum of clinic

5. Salary = Rs 5000/month , negotiable .

Gole Puli ,

Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic ,

9419836691, 9149700732

REQUIRED

Second hands Servo of 50 Kv to 70 Kv of 3 phase in good working condition

Contact – 7006641678

JOB VACANCY

Posts available 20 Male /female

1. Computer Operator . Accountant . Reception

2. Telly caller.Salesman . Showroom.

3. Supervisor . Store Keeper . Office Assistant

4. Securty Guard, Packing Boys.Cook

5. Hotel Boys Training Steward Accommodation Provide

Appointment call

9086193986

Friday to Saturday interview

Urgently Required

GNM/Pharmacist – 1 8000/-

(Diploma)

ANM – 1 7000/-

(Diploma)

Ward Boy – 1 7000/-

(10+2)

Apply with complete biodata on 23rd July 2021 for the project of MSJE Govt. of India

JKSPYM NGO, Village Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu.

Contact: 191-2959055/9622109505

email jkspym1@gmail.com

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

Instassure Pvt. Ltd. Co.

1. Marketing Executive – 10 M/F

Qualification – Min. 10th

Salary – 8000 + 1000 convenience + Bonus.

2. Tele Caller – 05 Female

Qualification – Min. Graduation

Salary – 7K to 9K + Bonus

3. R.M. Sales – 05 Female (Sitting Job)

Qualification – Min. Graduation

Salary – 8K to 10K + Bonus

Walk in interview – Fri, Sat, Sun (12noon to 4pm)

Address – 496-A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir

Gandi Nagar Jammu.

Contact No.: 9419224690, 7006019797

HIRING NOW

1. Digital Media Manager

2. Merchandiser

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 8000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com

Or 8899299233

Urgent Requirement

* Sales Manager M/F Qali. MBA

Salary 15K-20K (Pharma)

* Administrative Officer (M)

Salary 40K-45K

* HR – M/F Exp. 7 to 10 years

* Executive Assistant Director

1 to 5 years exp.

* CCE-M/F- Quali. Graduate

* Drivers – M- 1 to 2 years exp.

Contact at: Thumbss Green Consultants

31-D, Sainik Colony, 7051113194/7006521646

IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED AN

IELTS INSTRUCTOR

Contact

Xpert Consultancy

1A/B Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph. 9419190629, 7006292513

Urgently Required

Females for Institute

* Home Tutor (CBSE & I.C.S.E)

For Classes 7th to 10th All Sub.

11th & 12th All Streams.

* Academic Counselor

* Marketing Executive

* Fitness Coach/Teacher for offline classes.

* Academic Coordinator

* Teachers for NEET & N.D.A Classes Handsome Salary +Incentives

C&W 7006749002

Venue: Gandhi Nagar & Talab Tillo.