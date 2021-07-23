Employment July 23, 2021

“Female physiotherapy assistant required”
1. Must be Bpt
2. Good number of patients
3 . Experience certificate provided
4 . Good decorum of clinic
5. Salary = Rs 5000/month , negotiable .
Gole Puli ,
Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic ,
9419836691, 9149700732
REQUIRED
Second hands Servo of 50 Kv to 70 Kv of 3 phase in good working condition
Contact – 7006641678
JOB VACANCY
Posts available 20 Male /female
1. Computer Operator . Accountant . Reception
2. Telly caller.Salesman . Showroom.
3. Supervisor . Store Keeper . Office Assistant
4. Securty Guard, Packing Boys.Cook
5. Hotel Boys Training Steward Accommodation Provide
Appointment call
9086193986
Friday to Saturday interview
Urgently Required
GNM/Pharmacist – 1 8000/-
(Diploma)
ANM – 1 7000/-
(Diploma)
Ward Boy – 1 7000/-
(10+2)
Apply with complete biodata on 23rd July 2021 for the project of MSJE Govt. of India
JKSPYM NGO, Village Purkhoo, Post Dumana, Akhnoor Road, Jammu.
Contact: 191-2959055/9622109505
email jkspym1@gmail.com
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
Instassure Pvt. Ltd. Co.
1. Marketing Executive – 10 M/F
Qualification – Min. 10th
Salary – 8000 + 1000 convenience + Bonus.
2. Tele Caller – 05 Female
Qualification – Min. Graduation
Salary – 7K to 9K + Bonus
3. R.M. Sales – 05 Female (Sitting Job)
Qualification – Min. Graduation
Salary – 8K to 10K + Bonus
Walk in interview – Fri, Sat, Sun (12noon to 4pm)
Address – 496-A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir
Gandi Nagar Jammu.
Contact No.: 9419224690, 7006019797
HIRING NOW
1. Digital Media Manager
2. Merchandiser
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 8000- Rs 20000
Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.
jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com
Or 8899299233
Urgent Requirement
* Sales Manager M/F Qali. MBA
Salary 15K-20K (Pharma)
* Administrative Officer (M)
Salary 40K-45K
* HR – M/F Exp. 7 to 10 years
* Executive Assistant Director
1 to 5 years exp.
* CCE-M/F- Quali. Graduate
* Drivers – M- 1 to 2 years exp.
Contact at: Thumbss Green Consultants
31-D, Sainik Colony, 7051113194/7006521646
IMMEDIATELY REQUIRED AN
IELTS INSTRUCTOR
Contact
Xpert Consultancy
1A/B Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 9419190629, 7006292513
Urgently Required
Females for Institute
* Home Tutor (CBSE & I.C.S.E)
For Classes 7th to 10th All Sub.
11th & 12th All Streams.
* Academic Counselor
* Marketing Executive
* Fitness Coach/Teacher for offline classes.
* Academic Coordinator
* Teachers for NEET & N.D.A Classes Handsome Salary +Incentives
C&W 7006749002
Venue: Gandhi Nagar & Talab Tillo.