Employment July 21, 2021

Medimax
Leading MNC
Required 10 Nos.
Pharmacist in Jammu
Contact: 7051201111
Wanted
Salesman with 3-5 years of experience of wholesale
business recommended for toys & gifts.
Please Contact
SHANKER GENERAL STORE
Old Hospital Road, Jammu
Cont : 9797372448
Leading Construction Co.
Required 5 Nos. Civil Engineer
in Jammu Road Project
Contact: 7051201111
Urgently Required
Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade at Sheetal Pollution Centre, BC Road, Jammu
Kindly Contact :
Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767
Email id-tarunsharma.1987@yahoo.com
Required
A leading electronic security co. requires
CCTV TECHNICIANS 04 No’s
Reception cum telecaller 01 No
RVS ENTERPRISES
APSARA ROAD, BEHIND
WOOD LAND SHOWROOM
GANDHI NAGAR
PH 7006676934/ 9906009260
VACANCY
Sahil plastic industries
is
Looking for injection molding
shift incharge.
Salary : 15-18k
Min exp 3 years experience in the same field
Number of positions :2
Address : Sahil Plastic Industries
Contact : 9906222280
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, day shift or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. ACADEMIC COUNSELOR
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE
3. Academic Coordinator
(Preferably KAS/UPSC background).
For more info please call: 8715823063
Required
by a reputed Jewellery Showroom
1. Accountant (M/F) – Full time
experienced preferred but freshers may also apply.
Send resume at rchljain@yahoo.in
Contact: 8899262636
JOB FOR INTERVIEW FOR BPO COMPANY
Only Jammu Candidates
1. Customer Support Executive (Male/Female)
For USA based Client Night Shift (7 PM to 5 am) Salary 15000 to 18000 + incentives
Only experience Candidates can Apply
2. HR SUPPORT EXECUTIVE (02)
Graduate Female experience from any Service Industry
Salary-Up to 10000
2. Tele Sales Office -Female (02)
With good communication skills Computer Knowledge Must
Salary-7000 to 10000
Address:- ATS PVT LTD SHASTRINAGAR JAMMU
13-B Commissioner Lane, Opp Nirankari Bhawan Parking Gate
Near Shri Ram Finance
Ph-9914896837, 9149447858
Required
Required a trained and experienced Sales Executive for travel agency at Bahu Plaza. Candidate should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in domestic and international tour and travels packages.
Contact: 9419197781