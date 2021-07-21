Employment July 21, 2021

Medimax

Leading MNC

Required 10 Nos.

Pharmacist in Jammu

Contact: 7051201111

Wanted

Salesman with 3-5 years of experience of wholesale

business recommended for toys & gifts.

Please Contact

SHANKER GENERAL STORE

Old Hospital Road, Jammu

Cont : 9797372448

Leading Construction Co.

Required 5 Nos. Civil Engineer

in Jammu Road Project

Contact: 7051201111

Urgently Required

Person having Diploma/Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/Motor Mechanic Trade at Sheetal Pollution Centre, BC Road, Jammu

Kindly Contact :

Mobile No. 9797577577/7006216767

Email id-tarunsharma.1987@yahoo.com

Required

A leading electronic security co. requires

CCTV TECHNICIANS 04 No’s

Reception cum telecaller 01 No

RVS ENTERPRISES

APSARA ROAD, BEHIND

WOOD LAND SHOWROOM

GANDHI NAGAR

PH 7006676934/ 9906009260

VACANCY

Sahil plastic industries

is

Looking for injection molding

shift incharge.

Salary : 15-18k

Min exp 3 years experience in the same field

Number of positions :2

Address : Sahil Plastic Industries

Contact : 9906222280

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, day shift or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. ACADEMIC COUNSELOR

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE

3. Academic Coordinator

(Preferably KAS/UPSC background).

For more info please call: 8715823063

Required

by a reputed Jewellery Showroom

1. Accountant (M/F) – Full time

experienced preferred but freshers may also apply.

Send resume at rchljain@yahoo.in

Contact: 8899262636

JOB FOR INTERVIEW FOR BPO COMPANY

Only Jammu Candidates

1. Customer Support Executive (Male/Female)

For USA based Client Night Shift (7 PM to 5 am) Salary 15000 to 18000 + incentives

Only experience Candidates can Apply

2. HR SUPPORT EXECUTIVE (02)

Graduate Female experience from any Service Industry

Salary-Up to 10000

2. Tele Sales Office -Female (02)

With good communication skills Computer Knowledge Must

Salary-7000 to 10000

Address:- ATS PVT LTD SHASTRINAGAR JAMMU

13-B Commissioner Lane, Opp Nirankari Bhawan Parking Gate

Near Shri Ram Finance

Ph-9914896837, 9149447858

Required

Required a trained and experienced Sales Executive for travel agency at Bahu Plaza. Candidate should have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in domestic and international tour and travels packages.

Contact: 9419197781