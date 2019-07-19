Employment July 19, 2019

Manpower Required for Automobile Dealership
Marketing Sales Executives: 2 Nos.
Runners for Sale: 4 Nos
Candidates with commercial automobile sales experience will be given preference.
Royal Automobiles
Auth. Dealer Piaggio India
Commercial Vehicles
Channi Rama Narwal Bye Pass Jammu
8082467302
Heaven Kingdom High School
Janki Vihar, Janipur, Jammu
Heaven’s Angels ‘A Playway School’
Ph. No. 9419132724
Staff Required
1. Social Science Teacher : B.A./M.A. B.Ed.
2. General Line Teacher: B.A./B.A., B.Ed. (For Nur. LKG)
3. Urdu Teacher
Come alongwith your CV between 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM
Wanted
Experienced young, stout, smart, Matriculates Driver cum Pest Control Operator
Better Salary EPF ESI etc.
Contact :
94191-96130-2450699
4-H CLUB (INDIA) 807 A
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
REQUIRED
STUDY VILLA
Education & Skills dev. Centre,
Roopnagar required Helper/Attendant
With knowledge of Driving for office.
Address :- H.No 104-A, SHIVA ENCLAVE 3 NEAR POLICE CHECK POST ROOP NAGAR.
9419187718, 6005950554, 0191-2597675
Urgently Required
Job Jammu (100 Posts) Apply Office
1. Nurses Staff, Lab Technician, Front Desk Executives, Telly Caller.
2. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Incharge, Billing Operator.
3. HR, Management, Supervisor, Sales Manager, Co-ordinator.
4. Hotels, Boys, Malls M/F, Showroom M/F, Peon.
5. Teachers School, Tutorials, Office Assistant, Counsellor.
6. Packing Boys, Security Guard, Delivery Boys, Labours.
7. Dubai & Gurgaon, Jammu Job Official & Non Official
Interview Friday & Saturday
Ph: 9086193986 (Hurry Up)
Sun Shine High School K. Nagrota
Urgently Required
* School Bus Driver
(With heavy vehicle licence)
* Computer Teacher
* Helper / Safai Karamchari
Contact: 9419285400, 7006961750
URGENT
REQUIRED
SALESMAN
(MARKETING)
REQUIRES
PH. NO. 9419114059, 9018454440
Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana
Required
Hindi Teacher for classes 6th to 10th
Sports Teacher
Urdu Teacher
Computer Teacher
For interview contact: 9622360905, 9107038382, 9052116000
Walk in interview from 9:00AM to 1:00 PM
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
1) HDFC Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+
2) ICICI Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+
3) Axis Bank Job – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+
4) IT Jobs All Stream, 10+2, 20+
5) Hotel Jobs, Call Centre Jobs, 10+, 10+
6) FMCG Jobs, Pharma Jobs, 10+2, 8+
7) Telecallers, Recel, Clopt, 10+, 8+
8) Airport Jobs 4/Staff, C/Crew, 10+2, 15+
9) Industries Jobs, Office Jobs
Venue:- 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,
Seema Job Dot Com, Regd.
M: 9086123015, 7006723093
Required
Telecommunication
(VODAFONE & IDEA)
(Jammu)
1) Tellecaller (Girls)- 10
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
CONTACT NO. 7006659008, 9086975077
H No. 42/8 Trikuta Nagar Jammu Nr Bindra Clinic
Dewan devi hr. sec. school
Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Highly Competent and experienced teachers are required for Urdu & Sports (Female)
Computer Teacher (For Classes 11th & 12th) : Degree in Computer Science with DTP knowledge & E-Learning experience
(Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience)
Contact immediately along with certificates and
Bio-Data
REQUIRED
Retired Executive Engineer or
Retired Asst. Executive Engineer
From PWD Department who is well experienced in Drafting and should be expert in corresponding with the Department and should be proficient to read and understand contract agreements and tenders document and give related advice.
Contact :
Gravity Concreate Solutions
Pvt Limited H No. 314 Sector 1
Channi Himmat
0191-2467983, 99060-89583
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu
Ph No. 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/ B.A, B.Ed for Class 8th-10th = 2 Posts
Sub : English/Hindi
2. B.A, B.Ed for Class 1st to 7th = 2 Posts
Sub : Hindi/Art & Craft
3. Nursery Trained Teacher = 1 Post
Interested candidates can apply with testimonials on or before 20 July 2019.
Required
Male-Females, Students and retired person Part time/ Full time.
Work at home and Earn 5000 to 25000 per month at home.
Online-Offline Projects: Data Typing and hand written notes etc.
Note: Area Supervisor for required Social NGO Project Salary: 12000+ T.A, D.A.
Timing: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784
OFFICE OF THE PRINCIPAL
anuradha mission school (10+2)
K. B. NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU
TEACHERS REQUIRED
1) s. sc. m.a/b.a, b.ed
(for 8th, 9th, 10th)
2) Mathematics & Sc. M.Sc/B.Sc, B.Ed
(For 8th, 9th, 10th)
3) Eng M.A/B.A, B.Ed
(For 8th, 9th, 10th)
Salary : 4,500 P.M.
For Queries Contact : 0191-2595877
7889817609
Staff Required for Automobile sector
Service Engg : Mechanical Engg.
Fresher or Experience both Eligible
Salary for fresher 9 Thousand
Relationship Manager : Graduate/PG.
Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible. Salary
15 To 20 Thousand
90860-85474/ 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Staff for teaching Para Medical College
(i) B.Sc/ M.Sc Nursing
(ii) B. Pharma/M. Pharma
(iii) G. Nursing experience
(iv) Med. Asst. with experience
(v) BAMS
(vi) An experienced Principal for a private school
(vii) Physical teacher
Contact : 9797411912 Chairman
B.B.A.S
(Accomodation, free meals available and Transport facilities)
Required Teacher
Required experienced teacher female for a reputed Play School at Rehari Colony Jammu
Interview on 19th & 20th July 2019
10.30 AM to 12.30 PM
Contact No.
94193-67393
NAV YUG HR SEC. SCHOOL
SUBASH NAGAR 0191-2581417
TEACHERs REQUIRED
1. Science, Maths, S.St., English
Upto 10th Class
(Qualification- BA/ B.Sc/M.Sc/ B.Ed
2. Hindi, English, Math- Upto 8th class
(Qualification- BA/MA/B.Ed)
3. Urdu Teacher upto 7th Class (Female)
Interested candidates can Contact
Principal during School hours.
Contact No. 9419183919
between 9.00 am to 2 pm
Vacancy
Autocadd operator
(For Modular Kitchen Sales)
Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal
Contact : 8899700777
nfc@live.in
JOBS IN INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTER
Required Tech Sales Representatives
Salary From Rs.15,000 to 30,000 Plus unlimited incentives
candidates should have excellent communication skills
Only night shifts
Call Dheeraj Parihar on : 9906684203
Required
* Marketing Executive (Male/Female)
* Min Experience : 2 years
* Having good communication skills
and must have own conveyance.
* Salary no bar for deserving candidate.
Address :
opposite Kendriya Vidyalaya
Bantalab Jammu
0191-2595565, 9796448565, 7889899259
VACCANCIES
One of the leading group in Jammu need following staff on immediate basis.
(1) Cash Manager 8
(2) Floor Manager 8
Salary and incentive will be best in the Industry
for more details
Call : 7006632601
