Employment July 19, 2019

Manpower Required for Automobile Dealership

Marketing Sales Executives: 2 Nos.

Runners for Sale: 4 Nos

Candidates with commercial automobile sales experience will be given preference.

Royal Automobiles

Auth. Dealer Piaggio India

Commercial Vehicles

Channi Rama Narwal Bye Pass Jammu

8082467302

Heaven Kingdom High School

Janki Vihar, Janipur, Jammu

Heaven’s Angels ‘A Playway School’

Ph. No. 9419132724

Staff Required

1. Social Science Teacher : B.A./M.A. B.Ed.

2. General Line Teacher: B.A./B.A., B.Ed. (For Nur. LKG)

3. Urdu Teacher

Come alongwith your CV between 9.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Wanted

Experienced young, stout, smart, Matriculates Driver cum Pest Control Operator

Better Salary EPF ESI etc.

Contact :

94191-96130-2450699

4-H CLUB (INDIA) 807 A

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

REQUIRED

STUDY VILLA

Education & Skills dev. Centre,

Roopnagar required Helper/Attendant

With knowledge of Driving for office.

Address :- H.No 104-A, SHIVA ENCLAVE 3 NEAR POLICE CHECK POST ROOP NAGAR.

9419187718, 6005950554, 0191-2597675

Urgently Required

Job Jammu (100 Posts) Apply Office

1. Nurses Staff, Lab Technician, Front Desk Executives, Telly Caller.

2. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Incharge, Billing Operator.

3. HR, Management, Supervisor, Sales Manager, Co-ordinator.

4. Hotels, Boys, Malls M/F, Showroom M/F, Peon.

5. Teachers School, Tutorials, Office Assistant, Counsellor.

6. Packing Boys, Security Guard, Delivery Boys, Labours.

7. Dubai & Gurgaon, Jammu Job Official & Non Official

Interview Friday & Saturday

Ph: 9086193986 (Hurry Up)

Sun Shine High School K. Nagrota

Urgently Required

* School Bus Driver

(With heavy vehicle licence)

* Computer Teacher

* Helper / Safai Karamchari

Contact: 9419285400, 7006961750

URGENT

REQUIRED

SALESMAN

(MARKETING)

REQUIRES

PH. NO. 9419114059, 9018454440

Divine Light St. Mary’s Convent School Domana

Required

Hindi Teacher for classes 6th to 10th

Sports Teacher

Urdu Teacher

Computer Teacher

For interview contact: 9622360905, 9107038382, 9052116000

Walk in interview from 9:00AM to 1:00 PM

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

1) HDFC Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+

2) ICICI Bank Jobs – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+

3) Axis Bank Job – Anywhere, Gradu, 20+

4) IT Jobs All Stream, 10+2, 20+

5) Hotel Jobs, Call Centre Jobs, 10+, 10+

6) FMCG Jobs, Pharma Jobs, 10+2, 8+

7) Telecallers, Recel, Clopt, 10+, 8+

8) Airport Jobs 4/Staff, C/Crew, 10+2, 15+

9) Industries Jobs, Office Jobs

Venue:- 142/6 Model Town Gangyal,

Seema Job Dot Com, Regd.

M: 9086123015, 7006723093

Required

Telecommunication

(VODAFONE & IDEA)

(Jammu)

1) Tellecaller (Girls)- 10

(Fix Salary + Incentive)

CONTACT NO. 7006659008, 9086975077

H No. 42/8 Trikuta Nagar Jammu Nr Bindra Clinic

Dewan devi hr. sec. school

Rajpura Mangotrian, Jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Highly Competent and experienced teachers are required for Urdu & Sports (Female)

Computer Teacher (For Classes 11th & 12th) : Degree in Computer Science with DTP knowledge & E-Learning experience

(Salary will be commensurate with qualification and experience)

Contact immediately along with certificates and

Bio-Data

REQUIRED

Retired Executive Engineer or

Retired Asst. Executive Engineer

From PWD Department who is well experienced in Drafting and should be expert in corresponding with the Department and should be proficient to read and understand contract agreements and tenders document and give related advice.

Contact :

Gravity Concreate Solutions

Pvt Limited H No. 314 Sector 1

Channi Himmat

0191-2467983, 99060-89583

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, near Khalsa College, Jammu

Ph No. 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A, B.Ed for Class 8th-10th = 2 Posts

Sub : English/Hindi

2. B.A, B.Ed for Class 1st to 7th = 2 Posts

Sub : Hindi/Art & Craft

3. Nursery Trained Teacher = 1 Post

Interested candidates can apply with testimonials on or before 20 July 2019.

Required

Male-Females, Students and retired person Part time/ Full time.

Work at home and Earn 5000 to 25000 per month at home.

Online-Offline Projects: Data Typing and hand written notes etc.

Note: Area Supervisor for required Social NGO Project Salary: 12000+ T.A, D.A.

Timing: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Cont: 9596202336, 8716071784

OFFICE OF THE PRINCIPAL

anuradha mission school (10+2)

K. B. NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1) s. sc. m.a/b.a, b.ed

(for 8th, 9th, 10th)

2) Mathematics & Sc. M.Sc/B.Sc, B.Ed

(For 8th, 9th, 10th)

3) Eng M.A/B.A, B.Ed

(For 8th, 9th, 10th)

Salary : 4,500 P.M.

For Queries Contact : 0191-2595877

7889817609

Staff Required for Automobile sector

Service Engg : Mechanical Engg.

Fresher or Experience both Eligible

Salary for fresher 9 Thousand

Relationship Manager : Graduate/PG.

Fresher/Exp. Both Eligible. Salary

15 To 20 Thousand

90860-85474/ 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Staff for teaching Para Medical College

(i) B.Sc/ M.Sc Nursing

(ii) B. Pharma/M. Pharma

(iii) G. Nursing experience

(iv) Med. Asst. with experience

(v) BAMS

(vi) An experienced Principal for a private school

(vii) Physical teacher

Contact : 9797411912 Chairman

B.B.A.S

(Accomodation, free meals available and Transport facilities)

Required Teacher

Required experienced teacher female for a reputed Play School at Rehari Colony Jammu

Interview on 19th & 20th July 2019

10.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Contact No.

94193-67393

NAV YUG HR SEC. SCHOOL

SUBASH NAGAR 0191-2581417

TEACHERs REQUIRED

1. Science, Maths, S.St., English

Upto 10th Class

(Qualification- BA/ B.Sc/M.Sc/ B.Ed

2. Hindi, English, Math- Upto 8th class

(Qualification- BA/MA/B.Ed)

3. Urdu Teacher upto 7th Class (Female)

Interested candidates can Contact

Principal during School hours.

Contact No. 9419183919

between 9.00 am to 2 pm

Vacancy

Autocadd operator

(For Modular Kitchen Sales)

Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal

Contact : 8899700777

nfc@live.in

JOBS IN INTERNATIONAL CALL CENTER

Required Tech Sales Representatives

Salary From Rs.15,000 to 30,000 Plus unlimited incentives

candidates should have excellent communication skills

Only night shifts

Call Dheeraj Parihar on : 9906684203

Required

* Marketing Executive (Male/Female)

* Min Experience : 2 years

* Having good communication skills

and must have own conveyance.

* Salary no bar for deserving candidate.

Address :

opposite Kendriya Vidyalaya

Bantalab Jammu

0191-2595565, 9796448565, 7889899259

VACCANCIES

One of the leading group in Jammu need following staff on immediate basis.

(1) Cash Manager 8

(2) Floor Manager 8

Salary and incentive will be best in the Industry

for more details

Call : 7006632601