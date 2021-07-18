Employment July 18, 2021

REQUIRED

MBBS/MD/OPTHALMOLOGIST DOCTOR

FOR: SHREE ATAM VALLABH JAIN CHARITABLE

DISPENSERY

Fattu Chowgan/Jain Nagar,

Talab Tillo.

Contact No.: 9419184620

The Dubai store

Require Sale Boys/Girls

Computer Girls

(Full knowledge of Computer)

7006151055

Urgent

1 Required three CCTV technician for projects having at least six months experienced in industry.

2 Service engg. Knowledge of installing printers / MFDS for govt. army and corporate.

For interview –

Please Contact –

INFOTECH SECURITY SYSTEMS

BUILDING NO 603 SEC – 3

CHANNI HIMMAT , JAMMU

MOB NO – 7006217900

MOB NO -7006225226.

Job

BabySitter urgently needed..!!!

Need a Female Babysitter for our 2.5years Baby Boy.

She must be knowing English and Hindi languages.

Job Location … Subash Nagar Extension 2nd Near Petrol Station Toph.

Timing 10am to 6pm.

Salary…. Rs 5000/Month

Contact 9419242286,7006280521

JKIC

(Candidate Required)

Survey in Market – 30

Office Executive- 30

Tallecaller – 20

Interview Date & Time = 19 to 21 July at

11:30 to 1:30

80-A Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Mobile No. 8899338422

REQUIRED

Required a Salon Manager/Receptionist for a well

reputed Salon

Ph No. 9419171761

JOBS

Earn the salary of 18,000+ minimum commission of 32000 or more selling insurance.

Please Contact: 9086109741 between 11-05 PM on Monday onwards.

Vacancy

Following staff required for Automobile Dealership:

1) Floor Executive (M)

2) Workshop Supervisor (M)

3) Data Entry Operator (M)

4) Telly Caller (F)

(Jobs for Jammu Distt. Only)

Contact:

Mob: 7889472475, 9596828549

Staff required

Wanted female staff

1. Receptionist

2. Computer Typist

3. Helper

At A One Ultrasound Clinic, Aquaf Commercial Complex, Ist floor, opp. Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu.

Timings 9am to 6pm

Contact 9419149035

Required

Driver Cum Delivery Boy – 2

Machine Operator – 2

Two Wheeler Mechanic – 2

Helper – 2

Manager for workshop – 1

Receptionist – 1

Contact: 9070990007

rcom1221@gmail.com

Required

Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Experience preferred. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Pick up and drop provided. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume or call at 9797535863.

Required

Sales man for furniture

showroom

Salary 10 to 12 thousand

Experience and

fresher can apply

Timimg10 to 7

Send bio data at

Akgold780@gmail.com

Wanted

Sales Executive:01

For Jammu local

Scooty & Driving License must & FMCG experience

Salary :10 k plus TA

WatsApp resume :

9906202403

JOB OPENING

Require Sales Head/Incharge for reputed FMCG companies in (Tea, Spices & Flour Products) for the entire Jammu Division, Kashmir Division.

Mandatory Experience – Minimum 5+ Years in experience in FMCG & must have knowledge of the Distributor network, Wholesale and Retail Channel.

Salary – As per Industry Standards

Candidate should have own 2 Wheeler

(SUNDAY OPEN)

Contact – Shiv Shakti Traders, Jammu

9622044437

Email – info.sstradersindia@gmail.com

Required

Female Tele-caller-2 No.

Experience-Min 1 year in tele-calling and sales.

(Freshers can also apply.)

Qualification – Graduate, Good Command over English.

Salary-(7,000-15000)

Timings-10:00-7:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or

call at: 8010574712

AVSA AND ASSOCIATES

chartered accountants

ACCOUNTANT REQUIRED

WE REQUIRE EXPERIENCED ACCOUNTANT WITH GOOD

KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY, MS WORD, Ms EXCEL AND WELL VERSED WITH ALL TAX FORMATILIES

SALARY IN 5 DIGITS AND NEGOTIABLE

PHONE NUMBER : +91-8825033645

EMAIL: CASHIVANG SHARMA@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

Office Boy for

Banquet Hall

Salary – 5k – 8k

Timing: 9.00 AM – 8.00 PM

Bantalab Barnai Road

Call : 9910733316, 9906320350

REQUIRED

A Computer knowing having knowledge of Accounts (Busy/Tally).

Contact: 94191-21655, 7051-389253

Required

Advocate/Lawyer

For

Corporate work

in Jammu

Salary 8000-35000/-

Contact : 7006916051

Vacancy

Rich Harvest requires trained Female Teachers for Pre-primary and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge of Computer too.

Contact immediately 9858179410

Location:- Shastri Nagar

Sai make-up studio

luxUry salon

(only for ladies)

Main Road Rehari ColonyJammu

Ph. 9419115273, 9419733400

Require -06 Beauticians (Skin)

Pay- 8 K to 10 K

03 Beauticians cum Hair Stylish

(Freshers can also apply)

(Preference will be given to

near by location)

ABIBPL Required

Indoor Sitting Job Salary + Bonus

working in AC office

1) R M Sales- 10 (position) Salary – 8 to 10K

(Female only)

Age (25 to 30 years)

2) R M Tele- 10 (position) Salary 7 to 8 K (Female only) Age (20 to 25 years)

No Call after Tuesday:

Walk in interview on Dated

19th, 20th Monday and Tuesday

Address : 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar Jammu 8082051850, 7889614596

Required

X-RAY TECHNICIAN

(min. experience of TWO years)

&

LAB TECHNICIANS

at

NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS

GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU.

WhatsApp your resume at 8899501300

Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com

Required Technician 3 Nos

Computer Operater 1 Nos

Only Female From Authorized Aquaguard Services Center Bandu Rakh Kunjwani Near Ranjit College

Ph. No. 7006524426, 9796811538

REQUIRED

BDS/MBBS

Doctor

For Clinic in Jammu

Call 9697123835

REQUIRED

Female Teachers to teach English, Maths and S.St for Classes Vth to Xth (CBSE) for tutorial.

Timing: 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Address: 248-C, New Plot, Puran Nagar, Jammu

Contact No: 7006338701, 9622268378

Required

Need a experience man for Desi Chicken Shop in Channi Rama near Tawi Super Shoppie for cutting and cleaning chicken.

Expected Salary: 8000-9000/- negotiable.

Contact No: 7889871192

Required

male counselor for smart school education Pvt Ltd Noida office at Sainik Colony Jammu.

Contact Mob. 9419755324

Job opportunity:

For Sales executives of Broadband Internet services.

Handsome Salary with healthy incentives.

You may send your resume at hr@jkmedia.net, for further queries contact at

9419113678 or 7042762100.

REQUIRED

A Guard for a restaurant & Bar in Jammu City.

Contact:

94191-54848,

94191-21655