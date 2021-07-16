Employment July 16, 2021

Chef Required
Required experienced Chef for Shakes and Sandwich Shop.
For salary & other details
Contact: 9419117709
Required a
Trained Nurse
to attend a 85 years Old Lady at Karan Nagar Jammu.
Must have experience
of similar job.
Contact with complete biodata
Mobile- 9906382630, 9419186215
Required
BDS/MBBS
Doctor
For clinic in Jammu.
Call 9697123835
Required
Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.
Contact No: Mr R.S. Chib
R/o Bantalab, Jammu
Mobile No: 9419177624, 7006347565
Required
1- Driver (Experience Automatic Vehicle)
1- Electrician ( for Banquet)
Pay Upto 10000/-
Interested Person Contact at
9419666915, 9086133213
Vacancy
Experienced Sales-Executive for Kashmir Province for a Reputed Cattle Feed Industry. Salary as per experience and competence.
Send your resume on email.
Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Vacancy
Experienced Sales-Executive for Udhampur Distt. for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Salary as per experienced and competence send your resume on email.
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Contact: 01923-290199,
90860-99194, 78897-41807
Jobs@pay rolls
NO Registration Fees!
1.Backend Executive (M) Exp.
Salary : 12K to 15K
2. Computer Operator (M)
Salary : 7K to 10K
3.Tele Callers for International BPO’S
Experience candidates only
Salary : 15K to 22K +perks
Work from Home only
4.Degree/ Diploma Electronics/Electrical (m/f)
Dreammakerz 8713000033
Requirement
Medical representative – 2 (Min. Graduate)
Rajouri, Poonch- 1, Jammu local -1
Reception female (+2 qualification) -1
ADITRI PHARMACEUTICALS
PHONE NO – 9541124186, 6005017019
Required
SUPERVISOR FOR BANQUET HALL
EXPERIENCED-1-5 YEARS
SALARY – 8 K – 12K
CALL – 9910733316
9906320350
BIKE MUST HAVE
AREA BANTALAB BOHRI
Vacancy
Rich Harvest requires trained Female Teachers for Pre-primary and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge of Computer too.
Contact immediately
9858179410
WANTED
Sales man for Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (FMCG) for Local Market in Jammu (Shastri Nagar area). Qualification (10+2) Fresher can also apply. Interview Schedule 16 July to 18 July.
9 AM to 5 PM
Bansi Traders
Mob.No: 9419128357
H.No. 304 A Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Required
Required Male Office
Computer Clerk
At Narwal Jammu
Mobile No.9417251870
New Prince Carrying Corpn.
Plot No.2, Yard No.6,
Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu
Required
Posts Private Job
25 Male/Female
1.Job profile – Salesman,
Accountant, Computer Operater, Securty Guard, Delivery Boys, Telly Caller, Packing Boys, Cook , Store keeper.
2.Company, Restaurant, Hotels ,Malls Showroom , Office, Shop, Industry.
Appointment call 11:00 to 4:00 clock Friday to Saturday
Ph. 9086193986