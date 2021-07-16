Employment July 16, 2021

Chef Required

Required experienced Chef for Shakes and Sandwich Shop.

For salary & other details

Contact: 9419117709

Required a

Trained Nurse

to attend a 85 years Old Lady at Karan Nagar Jammu.

Must have experience

of similar job.

Contact with complete biodata

Mobile- 9906382630, 9419186215

Required

BDS/MBBS

Doctor

For clinic in Jammu.

Call 9697123835

Required

Urgently required a man for small scale Cow Dairy farm for full time job with accomodation for family person. Salary Negotiable come with identification proof.

Contact No: Mr R.S. Chib

R/o Bantalab, Jammu

Mobile No: 9419177624, 7006347565

Required

1- Driver (Experience Automatic Vehicle)

1- Electrician ( for Banquet)

Pay Upto 10000/-

Interested Person Contact at

9419666915, 9086133213

Vacancy

Experienced Sales-Executive for Kashmir Province for a Reputed Cattle Feed Industry. Salary as per experience and competence.

Send your resume on email.

Contact: 01923-290199, 9086099194, 7889741807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Vacancy

Experienced Sales-Executive for Udhampur Distt. for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Salary as per experienced and competence send your resume on email.

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Contact: 01923-290199,

90860-99194, 78897-41807

Jobs@pay rolls

NO Registration Fees!

1.Backend Executive (M) Exp.

Salary : 12K to 15K

2. Computer Operator (M)

Salary : 7K to 10K

3.Tele Callers for International BPO’S

Experience candidates only

Salary : 15K to 22K +perks

Work from Home only

4.Degree/ Diploma Electronics/Electrical (m/f)

Dreammakerz 8713000033

Requirement

Medical representative – 2 (Min. Graduate)

Rajouri, Poonch- 1, Jammu local -1

Reception female (+2 qualification) -1

ADITRI PHARMACEUTICALS

PHONE NO – 9541124186, 6005017019

Required

SUPERVISOR FOR BANQUET HALL

EXPERIENCED-1-5 YEARS

SALARY – 8 K – 12K

CALL – 9910733316

9906320350

BIKE MUST HAVE

AREA BANTALAB BOHRI

Vacancy

Rich Harvest requires trained Female Teachers for Pre-primary and Primary Classes. The candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge of Computer too.

Contact immediately

9858179410

WANTED

Sales man for Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (FMCG) for Local Market in Jammu (Shastri Nagar area). Qualification (10+2) Fresher can also apply. Interview Schedule 16 July to 18 July.

9 AM to 5 PM

Bansi Traders

Mob.No: 9419128357

H.No. 304 A Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Required

Required Male Office

Computer Clerk

At Narwal Jammu

Mobile No.9417251870

New Prince Carrying Corpn.

Plot No.2, Yard No.6,

Transport Nagar, Narwal, Jammu

Required

Posts Private Job

25 Male/Female

1.Job profile – Salesman,

Accountant, Computer Operater, Securty Guard, Delivery Boys, Telly Caller, Packing Boys, Cook , Store keeper.

2.Company, Restaurant, Hotels ,Malls Showroom , Office, Shop, Industry.

Appointment call 11:00 to 4:00 clock Friday to Saturday

Ph. 9086193986