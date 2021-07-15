Employment July 15, 2021

Required

1- Driver (Experience Automatic Vehicle)

1- Electrician ( for Banquet)

Pay Upto 10000/-

Interested Person Contact at

9419666915, 9086133213

Required

SUPERVISOR FOR BANQUET HALL

EXPERIENCED-1-5 YEARS

SALARY – 8 K – 12K

CALL – 9910733316

9906320350

BIKE MUST HAVE

AREA BANTALAB BOHRI

Required a

Trained Nurse

to attend a 85 years Old Lady at Karan Nagar Jammu, 24×7, full time. Must have

experience of similar job.

Contact with complete biodata

Mobile- 9906382630, 9419186215

Required

Rajouri Gas Agency

for Rajouri

Managar computer knowing.

(Retd person can also apply ).

Salary-Negotiable

Send resume at-mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com

Contact No. 7006227733

Required

Advocate/Lawyer

For

Corporate work

in Jammu

Salary 8000-35000/-

Contact : 7006916051

Required Urgently

Candidate required urgently Male/Female

Should have the knowledge of busy, Accounts, Drafting and office handling. Will be paid by handsome salary

M No. 9596838479

9419145106

Job at Guesthouse (Jammu)

1.Helper for room cleaning & set up,utensil cleaning ,cloth pressing & other routine work .

2.Sweeper

Call 8492911156