Employment July 15, 2021

Required
1- Driver (Experience Automatic Vehicle)
1- Electrician ( for Banquet)
Pay Upto 10000/-
Interested Person Contact at
9419666915, 9086133213
Required
SUPERVISOR FOR BANQUET HALL
EXPERIENCED-1-5 YEARS
SALARY – 8 K – 12K
CALL – 9910733316
9906320350
BIKE MUST HAVE
AREA BANTALAB BOHRI
Required a
Trained Nurse
to attend a 85 years Old Lady at Karan Nagar Jammu, 24×7, full time. Must have
experience of similar job.
Contact with complete biodata
Mobile- 9906382630, 9419186215
Required
Rajouri Gas Agency
for Rajouri
Managar computer knowing.
(Retd person can also apply ).
Salary-Negotiable
Send resume at-mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com
Contact No. 7006227733
Required
Advocate/Lawyer
For
Corporate work
in Jammu
Salary 8000-35000/-
Contact : 7006916051
Required Urgently
Candidate required urgently Male/Female
Should have the knowledge of busy, Accounts, Drafting and office handling. Will be paid by handsome salary
M No. 9596838479
9419145106
Job at Guesthouse (Jammu)
1.Helper for room cleaning & set up,utensil cleaning ,cloth pressing & other routine work .
2.Sweeper
Call 8492911156