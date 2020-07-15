Employment July 15, 2020

Job vacancy
A MLCC Company is Recruiting Boys and Girls for official and non official work in Jammu office.
Qualification :- 8th, 10th, 12th
Graduation and Above.
Income :- 8000 to 15000 p/m
(As per Co. Rule)
Candidates can visit and call us on given numbers.
Vivekanand Chowk near Sunny Hotel, Gummat Jammu
Contact No. 8082081867, 7006014214
Required
1. Coordinator
MSW, Master Humanities/
Child Development /
Psychology/ Sociology/
Rural Development
Or B.A with 3 year field experience.
2. Counselor
B.A with Para professional certificate,
1 year experience,
10 + 2 with 3 year experience.
3.Team Member
Matric with literacy skills.
4. Volunteer
Matric 6 month’s experience.
Send CV: – chdudh.seeas@gmail.com
WANTED
Required Female Trained Computer Operator having
knowledge of busy software.
Timing 10 am to 7 pm.
salary NEGOTIABLE
contAct:
nazar gift gallery
opp. jda complex janipur, jmu
mob:- 99062-85064
Required
HOME TUTOR
For 7th Class student (NCERT) at Udheywala near Grand Revees Banquet Hall.
Contact: 7006100082
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Earn Upto Rs 20,000 / Monthly
By doing work as a Agent at Home
Any time, Any where
Businessmen, Unemployed, House wife
Insurance Agent’s & All
Only serious person contact please
Contact us:- 9906155071
Address:- 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Marketing Executives
Graduate with
Own conveyance & a smart phone
For Sales & marketing of
Online Educational concept
Fixed Salary and Incentives
Please Call 9419116015
totalmanagement@rediffmail.com
Editorial
Thathri -Kilotran -Soti road
Expenditure curbs till quarter ending Sept.