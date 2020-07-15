Employment July 15, 2020

Job vacancy

A MLCC Company is Recruiting Boys and Girls for official and non official work in Jammu office.

Qualification :- 8th, 10th, 12th

Graduation and Above.

Income :- 8000 to 15000 p/m

(As per Co. Rule)

Candidates can visit and call us on given numbers.

Vivekanand Chowk near Sunny Hotel, Gummat Jammu

Contact No. 8082081867, 7006014214

Required

1. Coordinator

MSW, Master Humanities/

Child Development /

Psychology/ Sociology/

Rural Development

Or B.A with 3 year field experience.

2. Counselor

B.A with Para professional certificate,

1 year experience,

10 + 2 with 3 year experience.

3.Team Member

Matric with literacy skills.

4. Volunteer

Matric 6 month’s experience.

Send CV: – chdudh.seeas@gmail.com

WANTED

Required Female Trained Computer Operator having

knowledge of busy software.

Timing 10 am to 7 pm.

salary NEGOTIABLE

contAct:

nazar gift gallery

opp. jda complex janipur, jmu

mob:- 99062-85064

Required

HOME TUTOR

For 7th Class student (NCERT) at Udheywala near Grand Revees Banquet Hall.

Contact: 7006100082

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Earn Upto Rs 20,000 / Monthly

By doing work as a Agent at Home

Any time, Any where

Businessmen, Unemployed, House wife

Insurance Agent’s & All

Only serious person contact please

Contact us:- 9906155071

Address:- 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Marketing Executives

Graduate with

Own conveyance & a smart phone

For Sales & marketing of

Online Educational concept

Fixed Salary and Incentives

Please Call 9419116015

totalmanagement@rediffmail.com