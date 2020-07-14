Employment July 14, 2020

Staff Required
1) Two persons required for packing, dispatching, loading in godown (min qualification 10, 10+2 pass)
2) One person required for office (Mix 10th pass)
Address: Arora life Sciences
Plot No. 108, Yard No. 6 Transport Nagar Narwal
Mob.: 90860-13196, 99060-12233
jk associates requires
Accountant – Having knowledge of Accounting Software, Filling GST and Income Tax Returns (Experience minimum 2 years).
Interested candidates please share their CV at:
jkassociatesjammu@gmail.com
or Call: 9419128630, 9682352734
A Govt. Registered firm Requires 30 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu office.
Qualification Required: 10th, 12th Graduation and above.
Income: 12000 to 18000 P/M
(As per Co. Rule)
Interested candidates can call & visit at
MLCC
824-A, Gandhinagar Jammu
Contact No. 9796256081, 9906029039
Urgently Required
1. Electrical/ Mechanical /Civil- (20 No.) 12k to 20k
2. Graduates / Post Graduates (10 No.) 10k to 15k
3. Medical Assistant /D Pharma (7 No.) 8k to 12k
Admission open (Attending, Non Attending)
B.Tech, M.Tech, Bpharma, Mpharma,
DPharma, B.Sc, BCA, MCA, MBA etc
Contact: 7051531025
