Employment July 12, 2020

On line classes
Required female Staff Highly qualified experienced female staff for reputed Institute.
Subjects : English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Bio, SSt, Computer, EVS, Hindi, Science, Spoken English Course Yoga Teacher
Also required teachers for home tuition
Contact :
C&W – 7006749002
Walk in interview
ELECTRONIC INDUSTRY
AN ISO 9001 CERTIFIED COMPANY REQUIRES
THE FOLLOWING ENGINEERS FOR MANUFACTURING OF ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS.
1. ELECTRONIC ENGINEER 4 NOS
2. ITI ELECTRONICS 2 NOS
WALK IN INTERVIEW ALONG WITH RESUME
BRITE INDUSTRIES
77-A, 78, 79A, PHASE II GANGYAL JAMMU
EMAIL: briteind@gmail.com
9419190341
REQUIRED
Required well trained Pharmacist or Medical Assistant for Medical Shop
(Jamwal’s Medical Hall) in Sainik Colony Jammu.
For Contact:- 94191-46025, 94191-41315, 0191-2468808
Required
Boys & Girls
For Mkt/Sale in their own areas.
Quali, age- No Bar
Earning unlimited
Join for bright secure future
But conditions apply.
Contact for details
(O) 9906029392
Tellecallers Required
FOR CALL CENTRE JOB
EXCELLENT FLUENCY
IN ENGLISH IS MUST
NIGHT SHIFT, PROPER TRAINING
WILL BE GIVEN
LOCATION : Miran Sahib
CONTACT: 9797535863
Wanted Receptionist
Wanted female receptionist with good computer typing speed and communications skills at A-One Ultrasound Clinic Bakshi Nagar
(Salary 10 K)
Contact :
9419149035
9682672001
Required full time trained cook and one domestic help
Required one full time trained Cook and one domestic help for residence at Gandhi Nagar.
Please Contact on
Phone No.
9650607149
Required
Driver for Driving School (Full time)
Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Salary 8K to 10 K
Contact Number: 9419219237, 9419103291
Job plus study free
10th, Supervisor, Electrician
Carpenter, Computer Operator
Salary 1 Lakh 20,000 Singapore
Free Ticket Food, Accomodation Free
Supervisor Need for MNC Jmu.
Gandhi Nagar, New Plot, Rehari, Bantalab, Prem Nagar, Rajive Nagar,
Durga Nagar
Salary 10,000 to 20,000 3 hour Job
Contact : 6006371280
SALESMEN REQUIRED
2 Salesman required for sales of cattle feed and billing counter personnel with knowledge of busy software at Choudhary trading company Akhnoor.
2-5 years of experience required in the sales sector.
SALESMEN REQUIRED
3-4 Salesman required for sales of tiles, CP fitting and hardware related goods at Aracot Constructions Sarore Adda.
2-5 yrs of sales experience required in sales sector
Contact : 8716036714
SALESMEN REQUIRED
3-4 Salesman required for sales of Cattle feed and billing counter personnel with knowledge of busy software at Choudhary trading company Sarore Adda.
2-5 yrs of experience required in the sales sector.
Contact : 8716036714
Editorial
Strategic bridges
Stop violations of E-tender norms