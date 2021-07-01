Employment July 1, 2021

Vacancy
Wanted a Computer Based experienced/Trained Civil Engineer For Framing PWD Computerized estimates, bills & DPRs. For part or full time job in Gandhi Nagar area Contact 7006908291
Required
Experienced
Hawkers/Saleman
for Gutka
Mob :- 9419186902
Required
Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.
What’s app resume or call
at 9797535863
VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY
79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu
Walk In Interview
1. Young, dynamic, graduates in any discipline and have aptitude and experience to work in Office as well as in the field preferably conversant with the logistics and transportation operations for the post of Transport Incharge in our branch office at Punjab.
2. Require Civil Engineer with minimum 5 years experience. Should be able to handle complete site execution independently.
Interested candidates may walk in for interview on any working day at 11.30 AM to 2.30 PM from 1.07.2021 to 03.07.2021.
Contact: 9622351955
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh= 7006832169
Jobs@2021
NO Registration Fees!
1.MBA (HR) exp.
Salary: 12k to 20 k
2.Tele Callers for International BPO’S
Salary : 15k to 22k +perks
Work from Home
3.Computer Operator (f)
Salary 12k to 15k ( Channi Himmat)
4.Degree/ Diploma Electronics (m)
For Jmu, Kathua,Poonch etc
Salary :10k to 20k +perks
Dreammakerz 8713000033
Work from Home
Ofline (Handwritten)
For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person
Timing 10 am to 5 pm.
Contact: 9596068618
Required
boy
for
computer shop
salary negotiable
9858108557/9419138557
Urgently Required
Internet service provider.
1. Technical executives
(optical fibre)
2. Marketing executives
Minimum experience 2 yrs
Salary as per experience
Contact No: 8130777083
Vacancy For
· Sales Manager · Sales Executive
· Accountant · Receptionist
· Graphic Designer
Walk in Interview
Timing 2 Pm to 5 Pm
M/S Golden Globe Design
Link Road Between Lane no 2 and 3
Phase 1 Sidco Industrial Complex Bari Brahamana.
{Land Mark opp. Post office Road}
Contact no:- 9797424242
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
No. Qual. Salary
1) Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+
2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+
3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+
4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+
M/Exe. Sales Exe.
5) Security Jobs Office Jobs 10 10th 10+
Showroom Exe. C/OPT
6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+
7) Data Entry Jobs 10 12th 8+
Venue: Seemajobdotcom (Regd.)
(M) 7006723093
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Audit/Accounts Executive with experience and soundworking knowledge of Accountig Packages (Tally/Busy) and Ms Excel/Word for a chartered accountant firm.
Fresher may also apply.
Mail your resume at :
guptaravi57@gmail.com