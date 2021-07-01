Employment July 1, 2021

Vacancy

Wanted a Computer Based experienced/Trained Civil Engineer For Framing PWD Computerized estimates, bills & DPRs. For part or full time job in Gandhi Nagar area Contact 7006908291

Required

Experienced

Hawkers/Saleman

for Gutka

Mob :- 9419186902

Required

Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Location Miran Sahib.

What’s app resume or call

at 9797535863

VIKAS TRANSPORT COMPANY

79/6, Transport Nagar, Jammu

Walk In Interview

1. Young, dynamic, graduates in any discipline and have aptitude and experience to work in Office as well as in the field preferably conversant with the logistics and transportation operations for the post of Transport Incharge in our branch office at Punjab.

2. Require Civil Engineer with minimum 5 years experience. Should be able to handle complete site execution independently.

Interested candidates may walk in for interview on any working day at 11.30 AM to 2.30 PM from 1.07.2021 to 03.07.2021.

Contact: 9622351955

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh= 7006832169

Jobs@2021

NO Registration Fees!

1.MBA (HR) exp.

Salary: 12k to 20 k

2.Tele Callers for International BPO’S

Salary : 15k to 22k +perks

Work from Home

3.Computer Operator (f)

Salary 12k to 15k ( Channi Himmat)

4.Degree/ Diploma Electronics (m)

For Jmu, Kathua,Poonch etc

Salary :10k to 20k +perks

Dreammakerz 8713000033

Work from Home

Ofline (Handwritten)

For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person

Timing 10 am to 5 pm.

Contact: 9596068618

Required

boy

for

computer shop

salary negotiable

9858108557/9419138557

Urgently Required

Internet service provider.

1. Technical executives

(optical fibre)

2. Marketing executives

Minimum experience 2 yrs

Salary as per experience

Contact No: 8130777083

Vacancy For

· Sales Manager · Sales Executive

· Accountant · Receptionist

· Graphic Designer

Walk in Interview

Timing 2 Pm to 5 Pm

M/S Golden Globe Design

Link Road Between Lane no 2 and 3

Phase 1 Sidco Industrial Complex Bari Brahamana.

{Land Mark opp. Post office Road}

Contact no:- 9797424242

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

No. Qual. Salary

1) Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+

2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+

3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+

4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+

M/Exe. Sales Exe.

5) Security Jobs Office Jobs 10 10th 10+

Showroom Exe. C/OPT

6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+

7) Data Entry Jobs 10 12th 8+

Venue: Seemajobdotcom (Regd.)

(M) 7006723093

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Audit/Accounts Executive with experience and soundworking knowledge of Accountig Packages (Tally/Busy) and Ms Excel/Word for a chartered accountant firm.

Fresher may also apply.

Mail your resume at :

guptaravi57@gmail.com