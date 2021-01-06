Employment Jan 6, 2021

The crown international

required 10th-12th,

32 M/F,

Fresher’s apply No Fees

Hostel Free.

Income 10000-15000

Contact –

8441882528, 6005034416

job opportunity

We are a Private Ltd Company having Head Office at Green Belt, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and we urgently require the following :

a. 01- Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator, knowing Short Hand (Female/Male)

b. 01. Office Peon

May Contact to the following between

11 AM & 1 PM

SHARMA

96970-40830

job vacancy

Autocadd software operator

(For Modular Kitchen Sales)

Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal

Contact: 9419200777

nfc@live.in

REQUIRED

Sales girl for Jewellery Showroom

Jain Bazar

9906367896

Wanted

Wanted a male/female having knowledge of word and Excel with good communication skills at Subash Nagar. Scooty driving is must. Salary: 6000+ incentive.

Contact: 9906205984

REQUIRED

Accounts Manager (Male) having sound knowledge of Income Tax, TDS, GST, Busy Accounting Software and MS Excel. Salary 20,000/- (Negotiable).

Contact:

Mobile: 9796420055

Fairdeal Motors (TATA Motors)

Kunjwani Bye Pass, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

IELTS/PTE Trainer

@

554-A, Gandhi Nagar,

Jammu-180004.

Contact: 6006210443

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day shift or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Urgently Required

Job Jammu

Female 20 (Fresher/Experience)

Showroom, Hotel, Mncs, Automobile Sector, Office,

Institute.

Appointment call 9086193986

Interview 6 to 8 January

Hurry up

NIST REQUIRED

FEMALE FASHION DESIGNING STAFF-01 Nos

SALARY 10,000/- P.M.

Trained & Experienced Staff.

Fresher can also apply.

Drop Your Resume

nistbb@rediffmail.com

Ph. 9596606499, 7051106499

Add. Sidco Chowk, Axis Bank Building, Bari Brahmana, Jammu ( J&K)

TEACHER REQUIRED

FOR GENERAL/SOCIAL STUDIES

(NDA / CDS SYLLABUS)

FOR BRIGADIER JAMWAL’S

LAKSHYA DEFENCE ACADEMY

AMBPHALLA, JMU

CONTACT: 9797519939