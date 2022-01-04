Employment Jan 4, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Home Personal Trainer for
1) Aerobics Trainer / H-O
2) Zumba Trainer
3) Yoga Trainer
4) Guitar Trainer
5) Piano Trainer
8) Music / Vocal Trainer
Both male & female can apply
Contact: 9682507515, 7006887034
Job job job
A Govt Registered firm Requires 74 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above
Income : 12,000 to 16,000/- per month
(As per Co. Rules)
So come with full Bio Data at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081
Required office girl/
receptionist (only girls)
We Require a young & energetic girl for our office in Sainik Colony. The Girl should be Proficient in Speaking both English and Hindi. (Preference will be given to candidates with some tele calling experience)
For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960
JOB IN JAMMU
The Crown International required 20 candidates
Qualification 10th to PG
Salary 10000-25000
Free Hostel Facility
Contact No
8441882528
Urgently required
1. Industry Sectors m/f 20 posts
2. Hotels Sector Male 20 posts
3. Showroom M/F 10 post
4. Automoblie Sector M/F 20 post
5. Resturant Staff M/F 20 posts
6. Hospital Staff. M/F 20 post
Appointment call 9086193986
E-mail vaman1226@gmail.com
(Jobs will be available on the basis of
fresher and experience)
Interview date 4 to 5 January
Job vacancy
Required Sales person having marketing experience for more than 2 years. Person must have a valid driving license.
Salary: 8000 to 9700 (Petrol extra)
M: 9797629961,
Email: sales@jkfiresafety.in
Address: Gangyal, Jammu/ Narwal, Jammu
Placement
Required Computer Teacher
Having Good Knowledge of MS Office & Tally
Minimum 2 Years as a Teacher (Graduate).
Send CV or Call on
Whatsapp:9541942237, 7006639382
Shiv Public Hr. Sec. School, Sari Rakwalan Jammu
Mob.: 7051004242, 9797410087
Staff Required
1) Sociology Lect. = 01 post
2) Science Teacher = 04 posts
3) Hindi Teacher = 03 posts
4) S.St. Teacher = 02 posts
Pay negotiable
Principal
Mehak Manhas
REQUIRED
DENTAL
SURGEON
CONTACT 9419151575
Timing:
11 A:M to 5 P:M
MAY FAIR HR.. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
1. PGT’s with B.Ed. for
class 8th to 10th : 4 Posts
Sub: All
2. PGT/TGT for Class 1st to 8th : 1 Post
Sub : Computers (Female only)
3. PGT/TGT’s with B.Ed.
for Class 1st to 7th : 3 Posts
Sub : All
Candidates with (2-3 years) Exp. can WhatsApp their credentials to 9419296974
Job vacancy
Required
1. Office Boy must have knowledge of Accounts/ Billing and Computer knowing.
Experience: Minimum 1 years.
Salary: 7500 to 8500
M: 9797629961,
Email: sales@jkfiresafety.in
Address: Gangyal, Jammu/ Narwal, Jammu
Teachers required
1. ENGLISH – (JKSSB/SSC)
2. Geography/ G. Science/ History (JKSSB/SSC).
For Interview Contact
8082670751, 9419131413
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388
Dati Todi Memorial
Convent School
Vill: Ratnal, Tesh.: Bishnah Jammu
Maths Tr- M.sc/ B.Sc B.Ed
Science Tr- B.Sc. B.Ed
Computer Tr- BCA/B.Sc IT
General Tr – MA B.Ed
Step in for interview on 4th, 5th & 6th Jan 2022 between 10 am to 1 pm
Dati Todi Memorial Convent School
Vill: Ratnal Tesh- Bishnah Jammu
Contact: 9596911130, 7298107471
Required
Staff for hotel in Patnitop
Manager (Male)- 1 Nos.
Receptionist (Male) – 1 Nos.
Contact No.: 9419141906