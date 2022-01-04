Employment Jan 4, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Home Personal Trainer for

1) Aerobics Trainer / H-O

2) Zumba Trainer

3) Yoga Trainer

4) Guitar Trainer

5) Piano Trainer

8) Music / Vocal Trainer

Both male & female can apply

Contact: 9682507515, 7006887034

Job job job

A Govt Registered firm Requires 74 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above

Income : 12,000 to 16,000/- per month

(As per Co. Rules)

So come with full Bio Data at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081

Required office girl/

receptionist (only girls)

We Require a young & energetic girl for our office in Sainik Colony. The Girl should be Proficient in Speaking both English and Hindi. (Preference will be given to candidates with some tele calling experience)

For Interview Appointments please Contact us on +91-8825055960

JOB IN JAMMU

The Crown International required 20 candidates

Qualification 10th to PG

Salary 10000-25000

Free Hostel Facility

Contact No

8441882528

Urgently required

1. Industry Sectors m/f 20 posts

2. Hotels Sector Male 20 posts

3. Showroom M/F 10 post

4. Automoblie Sector M/F 20 post

5. Resturant Staff M/F 20 posts

6. Hospital Staff. M/F 20 post

Appointment call 9086193986

E-mail vaman1226@gmail.com

(Jobs will be available on the basis of

fresher and experience)

Interview date 4 to 5 January

Job vacancy

Required Sales person having marketing experience for more than 2 years. Person must have a valid driving license.

Salary: 8000 to 9700 (Petrol extra)

M: 9797629961,

Email: sales@jkfiresafety.in

Address: Gangyal, Jammu/ Narwal, Jammu

Placement

Required Computer Teacher

Having Good Knowledge of MS Office & Tally

Minimum 2 Years as a Teacher (Graduate).

Send CV or Call on

Whatsapp:9541942237, 7006639382

Shiv Public Hr. Sec. School, Sari Rakwalan Jammu

Mob.: 7051004242, 9797410087

Staff Required

1) Sociology Lect. = 01 post

2) Science Teacher = 04 posts

3) Hindi Teacher = 03 posts

4) S.St. Teacher = 02 posts

Pay negotiable

Principal

Mehak Manhas

REQUIRED

DENTAL

SURGEON

CONTACT 9419151575

Timing:

11 A:M to 5 P:M

MAY FAIR HR.. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’s with B.Ed. for

class 8th to 10th : 4 Posts

Sub: All

2. PGT/TGT for Class 1st to 8th : 1 Post

Sub : Computers (Female only)

3. PGT/TGT’s with B.Ed.

for Class 1st to 7th : 3 Posts

Sub : All

Candidates with (2-3 years) Exp. can WhatsApp their credentials to 9419296974

Job vacancy

Required

1. Office Boy must have knowledge of Accounts/ Billing and Computer knowing.

Experience: Minimum 1 years.

Salary: 7500 to 8500

M: 9797629961,

Email: sales@jkfiresafety.in

Address: Gangyal, Jammu/ Narwal, Jammu

Teachers required

1. ENGLISH – (JKSSB/SSC)

2. Geography/ G. Science/ History (JKSSB/SSC).

For Interview Contact

8082670751, 9419131413

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388

Dati Todi Memorial

Convent School

Vill: Ratnal, Tesh.: Bishnah Jammu

Maths Tr- M.sc/ B.Sc B.Ed

Science Tr- B.Sc. B.Ed

Computer Tr- BCA/B.Sc IT

General Tr – MA B.Ed

Step in for interview on 4th, 5th & 6th Jan 2022 between 10 am to 1 pm

Dati Todi Memorial Convent School

Vill: Ratnal Tesh- Bishnah Jammu

Contact: 9596911130, 7298107471

Required

Staff for hotel in Patnitop

Manager (Male)- 1 Nos.

Receptionist (Male) – 1 Nos.

Contact No.: 9419141906