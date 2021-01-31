Employment Jan 31, 2021

WANTED

FEMALE CANDIDATE – 01

Good communication & strong knowledge of TALLY SOFTWARE

Salary negotiable

Wats app resume : 9086828507

On Roll Jobs In MNC/ Pvt.Banks/ Industries

WALK IN INTERVIEW

1. Accountant : 10K – 20K

2. Marketing Executive : 15K – 25K

3. HR Manager : 12K – 25K

4. Abroad Jobs (Visa with Work Permit)

5.Teachers/Counsellor/Coordinator/Receptionist/TelleCaller/ : 8K – 12K

So Come With Your Full Bio-Data at RBECC

Interview Date : 01-10 Feb. of 2021

Address: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A, Talab Tillo Chowk, Jammu

9146996228/ 9541897001

Vacancy

Required Accountant/

Office Assistant No. 4

Minimum Graduate

Pref (F) B.Com/M.Com

At CA Office Trikuta Nagar

Contact :- 77808-37688

“Female physiotherapy assistant required’’

1. Must be BPT in Physiotherapy

2. Salary negotiable

“Gole Puli Talab Tillo,

9419836691, 9149700732’’

Required

1. Accountant Cum Manual Billing, Experienced, Male/Female – 2.

2. Accountant Cum Computer Billing, Experienced, Busy knowing, Male/Female – 2.

3. Van Driver (Load Carrier) – 1.

4. Shop Workers (Qualification 5th to 12th) – 5.

5. Female Worker (For House Work) (Baby Care) – 1.

M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty Store, Opp Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony Jammu

Contact: 8082160733, 7006196552

REQUIRED

ONE CANDIDATE FOR THE JOB OF ACCOUNTS

KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY IS MUST AT TOPHSHERKHANIAN BRIDGE, AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU. EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE WILL BE PREFERRED SEND RESUME AT Email-

SHANKERGROUP_IND@YAHOO.CO.IN

Required Staff

For Construction Co.

at Jammu

Accountant 5 yrs Exp.- 1 No.

Army Gunman – 2 Nos

Dumper Driver- 4 Nos

Required 207 on Monthly

Hiring Basis

Construction Supervisor 10 yrs Exp.

Mob. 7051201111

Required

pharmacist

For MNC at Jammu

B- Pharmacy- Five year Exp

D-Pharmacy- Five year Exp.

Contact :

6005776245

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu Ph: 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts

Subjects : English/Hindi/Science/Urdu

2. MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 3rd 2 Posts

Subjects : All

3. Nursery Trained Tr/ Art & Craft Tr. 2 Posts

Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply with Testimonials

Job Vacancy

1. Salesman

(with own two wheeler)

2. Accountant (with complete knowledge of GST and BUSY)

Apply to dace.jammu@gmail.com

Contact :

9796526995

REQUIRED

Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing Min Exp 2 Years Must: APPLICANT EXPERT IN SMARTTAX SOFTWARE of Taxes is preferred .

Mail CV with Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR

Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV, 105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

(M): 9419128160, 7780861863, 8492028160

Required Supervisor

Supervisor required for Construction Sites

Job Description: management and supervision of

projects.

Qualification: Graduate

Contact – 9419227804

JOB JOB JOB

WILDBEEST DELIVERY

1. Delivery Partner

2. Sales & Marketing

3. Promotional Marketing

By EZZEIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

97818-14440, 88993-39136,37

120/1A, Parveen Colony, near Railway

Bridge, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

REQUIREMENT

Office Staff required in Advocate Office situated at main road, opposite Peepal Wala Ahata, Kanak Mandi, Jammu.

1. Male candidate for the post of Tally or Busy operator from 9..30 AM to 7.00 PM having working experience for more than 1 Year.

Salary -12000/-

2. Male candidate for the post of computer operator having knowledge of MS-Word and MS- Excel from 9:30 AM to 7.00 PM having working experience for more than 1 Year

Salary -9000/-

3. Male candidate for the post of Office boy from 9.30 AM to 7.00 PM

Salary – 7000/-

Contact Details : 95967-33577/0191-2546241