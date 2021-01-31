Employment Jan 31, 2021

WANTED
FEMALE CANDIDATE – 01
Good communication & strong knowledge of TALLY SOFTWARE
Salary negotiable
Wats app resume : 9086828507
On Roll Jobs In MNC/ Pvt.Banks/ Industries
WALK IN INTERVIEW
1. Accountant : 10K – 20K
2. Marketing Executive : 15K – 25K
3. HR Manager : 12K – 25K
4. Abroad Jobs (Visa with Work Permit)
5.Teachers/Counsellor/Coordinator/Receptionist/TelleCaller/ : 8K – 12K
So Come With Your Full Bio-Data at RBECC
Interview Date : 01-10 Feb. of 2021
Address: Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A, Talab Tillo Chowk, Jammu
9146996228/ 9541897001
Vacancy
Required Accountant/
Office Assistant No. 4
Minimum Graduate
Pref (F) B.Com/M.Com
At CA Office Trikuta Nagar
Contact :- 77808-37688
“Female physiotherapy assistant required’’
1. Must be BPT in Physiotherapy
2. Salary negotiable
“Gole Puli Talab Tillo,
9419836691, 9149700732’’
Required
1. Accountant Cum Manual Billing, Experienced, Male/Female – 2.
2. Accountant Cum Computer Billing, Experienced, Busy knowing, Male/Female – 2.
3. Van Driver (Load Carrier) – 1.
4. Shop Workers (Qualification 5th to 12th) – 5.
5. Female Worker (For House Work) (Baby Care) – 1.
M/s Sanjay Pen & Sty Store, Opp Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony Jammu
Contact: 8082160733, 7006196552
REQUIRED
ONE CANDIDATE FOR THE JOB OF ACCOUNTS
KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY IS MUST AT TOPHSHERKHANIAN BRIDGE, AKHNOOR ROAD, JAMMU. EXPERIENCED CANDIDATE WILL BE PREFERRED SEND RESUME AT Email-
SHANKERGROUP_IND@YAHOO.CO.IN
Required Staff
For Construction Co.
at Jammu
Accountant 5 yrs Exp.- 1 No.
Army Gunman – 2 Nos
Dumper Driver- 4 Nos
Required 207 on Monthly
Hiring Basis
Construction Supervisor 10 yrs Exp.
Mob. 7051201111
Required
pharmacist
For MNC at Jammu
B- Pharmacy- Five year Exp
D-Pharmacy- Five year Exp.
Contact :
6005776245
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu Ph: 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/ B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts
Subjects : English/Hindi/Science/Urdu
2. MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 3rd 2 Posts
Subjects : All
3. Nursery Trained Tr/ Art & Craft Tr. 2 Posts
Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply with Testimonials
Job Vacancy
1. Salesman
(with own two wheeler)
2. Accountant (with complete knowledge of GST and BUSY)
Apply to dace.jammu@gmail.com
Contact :
9796526995
REQUIRED
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing Min Exp 2 Years Must: APPLICANT EXPERT IN SMARTTAX SOFTWARE of Taxes is preferred .
Mail CV with Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR
Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV, 105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(M): 9419128160, 7780861863, 8492028160
Required Supervisor
Supervisor required for Construction Sites
Job Description: management and supervision of
projects.
Qualification: Graduate
Contact – 9419227804
JOB JOB JOB
WILDBEEST DELIVERY
1. Delivery Partner
2. Sales & Marketing
3. Promotional Marketing
By EZZEIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD
97818-14440, 88993-39136,37
120/1A, Parveen Colony, near Railway
Bridge, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
REQUIREMENT
Office Staff required in Advocate Office situated at main road, opposite Peepal Wala Ahata, Kanak Mandi, Jammu.
1. Male candidate for the post of Tally or Busy operator from 9..30 AM to 7.00 PM having working experience for more than 1 Year.
Salary -12000/-
2. Male candidate for the post of computer operator having knowledge of MS-Word and MS- Excel from 9:30 AM to 7.00 PM having working experience for more than 1 Year
Salary -9000/-
3. Male candidate for the post of Office boy from 9.30 AM to 7.00 PM
Salary – 7000/-
Contact Details : 95967-33577/0191-2546241