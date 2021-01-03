Employment Jan 3, 2021

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION

Particulars Nos

SALESMAN FOR

BATTERIES (FRESHER) 2

INTERNS ( ACCOUNTS) 4

RECEPTIONIST 1

WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM MONDAY TO TILL WEDNESDAY (FROM 11 A.M TO 2 P.M)

OPP.DIGIANA ASHRAM

NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD

9055500622

Required

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business, Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ LAP at Jammu.

Fixed Salary with Lucrative incentives.

Fresher’s preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).

Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S. D Financial Consultants.

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)

Ist Floor K C Plaza Residency Road Jammu

Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727

Urgently Required

1.HR(Female) -2 MBA(1-2 year exp.)15k-20k

2. Tellecallers :- 5(Female)(12th with exp. ) 7k-10k

3.Marketing Executive:-2(Male/Female)(2-3yrs of marketing exp.)

4.Counsellor:-2(Female)10k-15k

5.Office Boy:-2(Male)7k-8k

Interview will be on:-4th to 12th Jan. 2021

E-mail:-flyhig00@gmail.com

Contact us on:

9622087787,7006937347,9419943008

Add. Near Sai Mandir,Opp.Uco Bank, 141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Job in banking sector

Required graduate in any stream with 50% marks. Official and non-official staff required.

Interview will be on:-4th to 12th Jan. 2021

E-mail:-flyhig00@gmail.com

Contact us on:-9622087787,

7006937347,9419943008

Add. Near Sai Mandir,

Opp.Uco Bank, 141-A,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

DRIVER REQUIRED

A CAR DRIVER

FOR

ROOP NAGAR AREA

CONTACT :

7889628936

Elder Care

Gift your parents expert Caregiver who will do massage help in daily activities, supervisory care at your home.

Male/Female available

Day/Night/Full Time

ZENITH HEALTHCARE

Mob. 7889371950, 9796822815

Delhi Hotel Management Institute

Add:- R S Pura Jammu

Required

1. Front Office Associate No. 1

Experience Min. 2-3 years (Salary 7K to 10K)

2. Trainer for Hotel Management Course

Experience Min 2 year (Salary 10-15K)

Qualification: 3 year degree or diploma in D.H.M.

Email ID: tveplpvtltd@gmail.com

ANSARI TRUCKING

(AUTH. DEALERS FOR BHARATBENZ FOR J&K)

REQUIRES

OFFICE BOY

Salary Negotiable

Outsiders can also apply thru mail:

admin.jmu@ansaritrucking.com

Contact : 6006750718

Staff Required

Looking for a smart, dynamic Banquet Manager (male) with 5 year experience in banquet & young, talented female as sales Associate with 5 year experience.

Less experience won’t be entertaining and English is mandatory.

Please drop ur bio data at 9419128909

JOB OPPORTUNITY

REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH, SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLING OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719

ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES MAY APPLY

JOB JOB JOB

Delivery Partner

10-12,000/- month + Bike+ 10-20/ Order + Bonus

Wildbeest Delivery Boy

Ezzies Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

9781814440, 8899339136, 8899339137

Job

Required Accountant

in a spare parts shop

92-D Nehru Market

Near Lambar Da Dhaba

Ware House Jammu.

94191-94844

12:30 PM to 5:00 PM