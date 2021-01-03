Employment Jan 3, 2021

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION
Particulars Nos
SALESMAN FOR
BATTERIES (FRESHER) 2
INTERNS ( ACCOUNTS) 4
RECEPTIONIST 1
WALK IN INTERVIEW FROM MONDAY TO TILL WEDNESDAY (FROM 11 A.M TO 2 P.M)
OPP.DIGIANA ASHRAM
NATIONAL HIGHWAY ROAD
9055500622
Required
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business, Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ LAP at Jammu.
Fixed Salary with Lucrative incentives.
Fresher’s preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).
Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S. D Financial Consultants.
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)
Ist Floor K C Plaza Residency Road Jammu
Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727
Urgently Required
1.HR(Female) -2 MBA(1-2 year exp.)15k-20k
2. Tellecallers :- 5(Female)(12th with exp. ) 7k-10k
3.Marketing Executive:-2(Male/Female)(2-3yrs of marketing exp.)
4.Counsellor:-2(Female)10k-15k
5.Office Boy:-2(Male)7k-8k
Interview will be on:-4th to 12th Jan. 2021
E-mail:-flyhig00@gmail.com
Contact us on:
9622087787,7006937347,9419943008
Add. Near Sai Mandir,Opp.Uco Bank, 141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Job in banking sector
Required graduate in any stream with 50% marks. Official and non-official staff required.
DRIVER REQUIRED
A CAR DRIVER
FOR
ROOP NAGAR AREA
CONTACT :
7889628936
Elder Care
Gift your parents expert Caregiver who will do massage help in daily activities, supervisory care at your home.
Male/Female available
Day/Night/Full Time
ZENITH HEALTHCARE
Mob. 7889371950, 9796822815
Delhi Hotel Management Institute
Add:- R S Pura Jammu
Required
1. Front Office Associate No. 1
Experience Min. 2-3 years (Salary 7K to 10K)
2. Trainer for Hotel Management Course
Experience Min 2 year (Salary 10-15K)
Qualification: 3 year degree or diploma in D.H.M.
Email ID: tveplpvtltd@gmail.com
ANSARI TRUCKING
(AUTH. DEALERS FOR BHARATBENZ FOR J&K)
REQUIRES
OFFICE BOY
Salary Negotiable
Outsiders can also apply thru mail:
admin.jmu@ansaritrucking.com
Contact : 6006750718
Staff Required
Looking for a smart, dynamic Banquet Manager (male) with 5 year experience in banquet & young, talented female as sales Associate with 5 year experience.
Less experience won’t be entertaining and English is mandatory.
Please drop ur bio data at 9419128909
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED FEMALE/MALE WITH GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER AND SPOKEN ENGLISH, SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLING OFFICE PURPOSE **SALARY NO BAR**
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES MAIL YOUR RESUME AT info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719
ONLY SERIOUS CANDIDATES MAY APPLY
JOB JOB JOB
Delivery Partner
10-12,000/- month + Bike+ 10-20/ Order + Bonus
Wildbeest Delivery Boy
Ezzies Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
9781814440, 8899339136, 8899339137
Job
Required Accountant
in a spare parts shop
92-D Nehru Market
Near Lambar Da Dhaba
Ware House Jammu.
94191-94844
12:30 PM to 5:00 PM