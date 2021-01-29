Employment Jan 29, 2021

Onroll Job in Banking Sector
Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB.
Qualification: Graduation min.
Age limit : 21-28yrs last
TOP RECRUITER BANKS
Hdfc, Axis, Icici, Yes, Kotak, Induslnd, Idfc Banks etc…
Salary Package: 2.40-4.50/A
Quickerjobindia@gmail.com
8899408151 7006223526
Interview date : 29-31 of Jan 2020
Required
peon
REQUIRED PEONS FOR OFFICE IN JANIPUR. INTERESTED MAY
CONTACT MOB. NO. 9797470404
Required
Valid Drug License for Wholesale Pharmacy Shop
An experienced Optometrist
1000 Sq ft Space at Bakshi Nagar
Driver cum Salesman
Sales Person having experience in Surgical goods
Contact & Whatsapp
@ 6006215895
V.S.K Hr. Sec School Mishriwala/
JK International School
Purkhoo Camp, Jammu
Required Teachers
English Math S. St.
Hindi Science Computer
Qualification : MA/M.Sc/ B.Ed
Principal -2 M.Ed
Managemenr
Mob. 9622188430, 9906283976
Requirement of Drivers
For School
Transport
Experience-10 yrs
Contact:
Ph.No- 9596830033
Channi Rama
Urgently Required Teachers
1. Maths 2 TGT/PGT
2. Science 2 TGT/PGT
3. English 2 TGT/PGT
4. Primary 2 TGT
5. Urdu 2 TGT
1) Only experienced teachers should apply.
2) Teachers should have their own conveyance.
Come along with 4 recent Passport size photographs and Curriculum Vitae along with Duplicate and original testimonials. Timings: 09:00a.m to 01:00p.m.
For enquiry Contact to: Global Covent Channi Rama (0191-2460576, 9796876428)
JOB FOR
RECEPTIONIST
Wanted female Receptionist with good computer typing speed and communication skills at A One Ultrasound Clinic Bakshi Nagar Jammu (lane opp Vishal Mega Mart near gurdwara) Walk in Interview timings 5pm to 6pm. Salary between 10k to 15k. Clinic timings 9am to 6pm. Sunday off.
9682672001, 9419149035
REQUIRED
REQUIRED HOME FEMALE TEACHER
FOR 4TH CLASS BOY CBSE AT 405-C,
SAINIK COLONY.
7006441048
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Accountant M/F. Computer Operator. Helper
2. Sales man. Office in Charge. Office Executive.
3. Billing Operator. Office. Receptionist
Interview 29 to 31 January
Ph. 9086193986
Recruitment agency
REQUIRED
A FEMALE RECEPTIONIST WITH COMPUTER TYPING EXPERIENCE IN GANDHI NAGAR (APSARA ROAD).
TIMINGS: 8 to 4PM.
CONTACT: 9419369300
REQUIRED
MANAGER with work
experience for Banquet Hall
& Resort in Jammu
Salary Negotiable &
Must have Good Communication & Marketing Skills.
E-mail resume at
jandyaltrading@gmail.com