Employment Jan 29, 2021

Onroll Job in Banking Sector

Job Profile: Senior officer, Teller, Ast. Manager, Senior Associate, PB.

Qualification: Graduation min.

Age limit : 21-28yrs last

TOP RECRUITER BANKS

Hdfc, Axis, Icici, Yes, Kotak, Induslnd, Idfc Banks etc…

Salary Package: 2.40-4.50/A

Quickerjobindia@gmail.com

8899408151 7006223526

Interview date : 29-31 of Jan 2020

Required

peon

REQUIRED PEONS FOR OFFICE IN JANIPUR. INTERESTED MAY

CONTACT MOB. NO. 9797470404

Required

Valid Drug License for Wholesale Pharmacy Shop

An experienced Optometrist

1000 Sq ft Space at Bakshi Nagar

Driver cum Salesman

Sales Person having experience in Surgical goods

Contact & Whatsapp

@ 6006215895

V.S.K Hr. Sec School Mishriwala/

JK International School

Purkhoo Camp, Jammu

Required Teachers

English Math S. St.

Hindi Science Computer

Qualification : MA/M.Sc/ B.Ed

Principal -2 M.Ed

Managemenr

Mob. 9622188430, 9906283976

Requirement of Drivers

For School

Transport

Experience-10 yrs

Contact:

Ph.No- 9596830033

Channi Rama

Urgently Required Teachers

1. Maths 2 TGT/PGT

2. Science 2 TGT/PGT

3. English 2 TGT/PGT

4. Primary 2 TGT

5. Urdu 2 TGT

1) Only experienced teachers should apply.

2) Teachers should have their own conveyance.

Come along with 4 recent Passport size photographs and Curriculum Vitae along with Duplicate and original testimonials. Timings: 09:00a.m to 01:00p.m.

For enquiry Contact to: Global Covent Channi Rama (0191-2460576, 9796876428)

JOB FOR

RECEPTIONIST

Wanted female Receptionist with good computer typing speed and communication skills at A One Ultrasound Clinic Bakshi Nagar Jammu (lane opp Vishal Mega Mart near gurdwara) Walk in Interview timings 5pm to 6pm. Salary between 10k to 15k. Clinic timings 9am to 6pm. Sunday off.

9682672001, 9419149035

REQUIRED

REQUIRED HOME FEMALE TEACHER

FOR 4TH CLASS BOY CBSE AT 405-C,

SAINIK COLONY.

7006441048

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Accountant M/F. Computer Operator. Helper

2. Sales man. Office in Charge. Office Executive.

3. Billing Operator. Office. Receptionist

Interview 29 to 31 January

Ph. 9086193986

Recruitment agency

REQUIRED

A FEMALE RECEPTIONIST WITH COMPUTER TYPING EXPERIENCE IN GANDHI NAGAR (APSARA ROAD).

TIMINGS: 8 to 4PM.

CONTACT: 9419369300

REQUIRED

MANAGER with work

experience for Banquet Hall

& Resort in Jammu

Salary Negotiable &

Must have Good Communication & Marketing Skills.

E-mail resume at

jandyaltrading@gmail.com