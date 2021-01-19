Employment Jan 19, 2021

Required Staff for Himayat Centre

1. Centre head

2. Soft Skill Trainer / IT Trainer

3. Nursing Trainer / Student Counselor

4. Mobilizer / Placement Executive

5. Office Executive / Warden

Mob.7051531025

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY

Sales Planning: MBA in Marketing. Fresher/ Exp. both can apply. Salary 15 to 25 thousand.

Sales Executive: MBA in Marketing. Fresher/ Exp. both Salary 15 to 20 K.

Fiber Engineer: 15 vacancy- Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics. Fresher/ Exp. both Salary 10 to 12 K.

9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com

WALK IN INTERVIEW (300 plus vacancies)

Required: Male/Female candidates

Qualification: 12th and above (College dropouts can also apply)

Salary: Min 8000 after successful completion of training.

Timing: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Date of Interview:

19th January to 23rd January

Mobile no.: 9070572991

Address: 3rd Floor, Super Bazar Building,City Chowk Shalamar, Jammu

REQUIRED TEACHERS

– General Studies

– Reasoning

– Quantitative aptitude

– English

– Computer (with Experience)

(M): 7006978552, 7889514758

Canal Road, Jammu

Urgent Requirement in MNC, Industries

Walk in Interview

1. MBA Marketing/ HR: Salary (12K to 25K)

2. B.E.B.Tech Civil Engg: Salary : 15K to 30K

3. Accountant : Salary (10K to 20K)

4. ASM/ RM/ SM : 12K to 20K

5. Website Designer/ Digital Marketing/ Auto CAD Designer

Accommodation will be provided

6. Counsellor/ Coordinator/ Call Center/ Security Guard/ Marketing Boys

So Come With Your Full Bio- Data at Office

Interview date : 19-24 of Jan 2021

Address :- Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,

Talab Tillo CHOWK, Jammu

Contact No:- 9541897001/9146996228

Urgently Required

1. Accountant (M/F) – 10-12k

2. Female coordinator-8-10k

3. Receptionist-6-8k

4. Marketing Executive-10-15k

5. Telecallers 6k-8k

6. Civil Eng.-10-15k

7. MBA HR (Female)-10-20k (2 yrs exp. required)

E-mail:-flyhig00@gmail.com

Contact us on:-

9622087787, 7006937347, 9419943008

Add. Near Sai Mandir, Opp.Uco Bank, 141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt. Registered Firm Requires 142 Boys / Girls for Office Staff in Jammu & Other districts of J&K U.T.

Note:- Freshers Can also apply

Income: 12,400 to 18,600 P/M (As Per Co. Rule)

Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above

So, Come with your full Biodata at

MLCC

824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Cell No: 9906029039, 9796256081

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC

1. Civil engg. fresher for building survey engg., Accountant , supervisor, computer Operator,

2. Security Officer, Security Guard & Supervisor, X man and civil

Salary -(Negotiable)

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

Required

1. Teacher for Banking and JKSSB Courses.

2. English Speaking Course Trainer.

CONTACT

DOEACC/EDES

Canal Road Opposite J&K Bank ATM

9419200507, 2580057

Wanted

Maid for Home

Location Sarwal

Contact: 7006657040, 7006050859

Walk in interview

Required Female Service Coordinator for handling Interstate Operations of Electrical Appliances manufacturing Company, with minimum experience of 2 years.

Note:

1. Knowledge of MS-Office (Excel) is Compulsory.

2. Salary Negotiable.

Date of Interview:

18-1-2021, 19-1-2021

Company Address:-

M/s Classic Enterprises

Babliyana, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road

Gangyal-Jammu-180010

Contact No: 9858507832, 9858507827

job job job

WILDBEEST DELIVERY

1. Delivery Partner

2. Sale & Marketing

3. Promotional Marketing

By EZZEIS Technologies Pvt Ltd

8899339136, 8899339137

120/1A, Parveen Colony, near Railway Bridge, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Job Vacancy

Autocadd software operator

Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal

Contact : 9419200777

nfc@live.in

Urgently Required For Dubai, Quafco, Qattar

Work Permit 2 Year

*Post* *Salary*

1.Carpenter – 1200 AED +OT

2.Plumber – 1200 AED +OT

3. Construction Helper – 900 AED +OT

4.Furniture Carpenter – 1400 AED +OT

5.Female Nurse – 5000 AED + OT

6.Assistant Female Nurse – 5000 AED + OT

Email id:- flyhig00@gmail.com

Contact us on:- 9622087787, 9419943008

Add. Near Sai Mandir,

Opp.Uco Bank, 141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Required cook

Require a Professional Chef for cooking. Person should be able to cook all cuisine.

Interest persons may please contact.

8825088170, 9622909088, 9419283354

Required

Drivers (Instructor) for

Training Light Motor Vehicles,

Preferably ex-service men,

Residing around, Janipur.

Contact: Between 11 AM to 5 PM.

Phones: 99060-38994,

0191-2534876

Wanted

Office Peon

Must Know

Motorcycle driving with licence

7006616577, 9419183410

AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD

COUNSELLOR REQUIRED:-

2 Graduate ,Post Graduate or MBA candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Year

Experience as admission Counsellor. (Salary Negotiable)

Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:-

ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact- 9682352734, 9419128630