Employment Jan 19, 2021

Required Staff for Himayat Centre
1. Centre head
2. Soft Skill Trainer / IT Trainer
3. Nursing Trainer / Student Counselor
4. Mobilizer / Placement Executive
5. Office Executive / Warden
Mob.7051531025
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY
Sales Planning: MBA in Marketing. Fresher/ Exp. both can apply. Salary 15 to 25 thousand.
Sales Executive: MBA in Marketing. Fresher/ Exp. both Salary 15 to 20 K.
Fiber Engineer: 15 vacancy- Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics. Fresher/ Exp. both Salary 10 to 12 K.
9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com
WALK IN INTERVIEW (300 plus vacancies)
Required: Male/Female candidates
Qualification: 12th and above (College dropouts can also apply)
Salary: Min 8000 after successful completion of training.
Timing: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Date of Interview:
19th January to 23rd January
Mobile no.: 9070572991
Address: 3rd Floor, Super Bazar Building,City Chowk Shalamar, Jammu
REQUIRED TEACHERS
– General Studies
– Reasoning
– Quantitative aptitude
– English
– Computer (with Experience)
(M): 7006978552, 7889514758
Canal Road, Jammu
Urgent Requirement in MNC, Industries
Walk in Interview
1. MBA Marketing/ HR: Salary (12K to 25K)
2. B.E.B.Tech Civil Engg: Salary : 15K to 30K
3. Accountant : Salary (10K to 20K)
4. ASM/ RM/ SM : 12K to 20K
5. Website Designer/ Digital Marketing/ Auto CAD Designer
Accommodation will be provided
6. Counsellor/ Coordinator/ Call Center/ Security Guard/ Marketing Boys
So Come With Your Full Bio- Data at Office
Interview date : 19-24 of Jan 2021
Address :- Opp. SBI Bank, 1/1A,
Talab Tillo CHOWK, Jammu
Contact No:- 9541897001/9146996228
Urgently Required
1. Accountant (M/F) – 10-12k
2. Female coordinator-8-10k
3. Receptionist-6-8k
4. Marketing Executive-10-15k
5. Telecallers 6k-8k
6. Civil Eng.-10-15k
7. MBA HR (Female)-10-20k (2 yrs exp. required)
E-mail:-flyhig00@gmail.com
Contact us on:-
9622087787, 7006937347, 9419943008
Add. Near Sai Mandir, Opp.Uco Bank, 141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt. Registered Firm Requires 142 Boys / Girls for Office Staff in Jammu & Other districts of J&K U.T.
Note:- Freshers Can also apply
Income: 12,400 to 18,600 P/M (As Per Co. Rule)
Qualification: 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above
So, Come with your full Biodata at
MLCC
824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Cell No: 9906029039, 9796256081
URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC
1. Civil engg. fresher for building survey engg., Accountant , supervisor, computer Operator,
2. Security Officer, Security Guard & Supervisor, X man and civil
Salary -(Negotiable)
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300
Required
1. Teacher for Banking and JKSSB Courses.
2. English Speaking Course Trainer.
CONTACT
DOEACC/EDES
Canal Road Opposite J&K Bank ATM
9419200507, 2580057
Wanted
Maid for Home
Location Sarwal
Contact: 7006657040, 7006050859
Walk in interview
Required Female Service Coordinator for handling Interstate Operations of Electrical Appliances manufacturing Company, with minimum experience of 2 years.
Note:
1. Knowledge of MS-Office (Excel) is Compulsory.
2. Salary Negotiable.
Date of Interview:
18-1-2021, 19-1-2021
Company Address:-
M/s Classic Enterprises
Babliyana, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road
Gangyal-Jammu-180010
Contact No: 9858507832, 9858507827
job job job
WILDBEEST DELIVERY
1. Delivery Partner
2. Sale & Marketing
3. Promotional Marketing
By EZZEIS Technologies Pvt Ltd
8899339136, 8899339137
120/1A, Parveen Colony, near Railway Bridge, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Job Vacancy
Autocadd software operator
Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal
Contact : 9419200777
nfc@live.in
Urgently Required For Dubai, Quafco, Qattar
Work Permit 2 Year
*Post* *Salary*
1.Carpenter – 1200 AED +OT
2.Plumber – 1200 AED +OT
3. Construction Helper – 900 AED +OT
4.Furniture Carpenter – 1400 AED +OT
5.Female Nurse – 5000 AED + OT
6.Assistant Female Nurse – 5000 AED + OT
Email id:- flyhig00@gmail.com
Contact us on:- 9622087787, 9419943008
Add. Near Sai Mandir,
Opp.Uco Bank, 141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Required cook
Require a Professional Chef for cooking. Person should be able to cook all cuisine.
Interest persons may please contact.
8825088170, 9622909088, 9419283354
Required
Drivers (Instructor) for
Training Light Motor Vehicles,
Preferably ex-service men,
Residing around, Janipur.
Contact: Between 11 AM to 5 PM.
Phones: 99060-38994,
0191-2534876
Wanted
Office Peon
Must Know
Motorcycle driving with licence
7006616577, 9419183410
AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD
COUNSELLOR REQUIRED:-
2 Graduate ,Post Graduate or MBA candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Year
Experience as admission Counsellor. (Salary Negotiable)
Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:-
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact- 9682352734, 9419128630