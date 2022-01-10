Employment Jan 10, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED

01) Spoken English trainer – f

02) urdu teacher – M/f

03) science teacher – m/f

04) office coordinator – f

05 m.b.a and bsc. nursing candidate are also required

location:- rehari, subash nagar & patoli jammu

mob:- 8493863173

handsome salary

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOACTION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

7889846668, 7006223526

REQUIRED

HAIR DRESSER AND MAKEUP ARTIST AT REPUTED SALOONS AT RAJOURI AND AKHNOOR.

CONTACT : 9796841111

Required

1) Teachers B.Sc B.Ed / BA B.Ed in Math, Science, Urdu, & Nursary Trained for NJP High School

2) B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute

Facilities : Free Transport & Accommodation

Contact No. 9797411912, 8494024866

REQUIRED

Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.

Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu

Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Salary:- 18000/- per month

Contact No:- 9682384208

VACANCY

Need full time female cook male driver for home

Salary: 10,000

Driver : 10,000

Address : 117 A/D Gandhi Nagar Green Belt Park Jammu

Contact: 9906222280

Sood Eye Care Centre

REQUIREs

* Computer Operator (Female) – 2

* Councellor (Female) -2

* Operations Manager (Female) – 1

* Floor Manager (Female) – 2

67/6 Trikuta Nagar

T.No. 9419183185, 9419191400

7006127001c

JSM IT SOLUTIONS

Urgent requirements Supervisor fresher/exp Accoutant,receptionist,chemist,computer oprators,office admin,GNM exp,data entry operators, B Pharma, office assistant fresher/exp,markating executive,lead generators exp, btech meachanical exp/fresher, leath meachine oprators, fitter,turner,security guard,Reliance gen insurance is hiring team leader and

SM profile package 2.5 plus incentive according to your experience call 9055055628 Address near HDFC Bank Gangyal

NVC international telesolutions pvt ltd

We are hiring Qualified candidates of on Australian process

International BPO experience will be preferred.

Freshers are also Welcome

Eligibility :10+2 Graduates & PG

Salary : 12k to 20k + Incentives

Communication skills:- excellent

communication skills in English required

NVC INTERNATIONAL TELESOLUTIONS PVT LTD

Main Road Top Paloura near

Bua Datti Temple BSF Gate..

Contact : 7889793590, 9871827949

REQUIRED

Telecaller (Female)

WhatsApp Resume/CV @

9055580001

Required

IELTS trainer (F)

Full Time only

Experienced preferred

Shastri Nagar

9086061388