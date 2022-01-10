Employment Jan 10, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED
01) Spoken English trainer – f
02) urdu teacher – M/f
03) science teacher – m/f
04) office coordinator – f
05 m.b.a and bsc. nursing candidate are also required
location:- rehari, subash nagar & patoli jammu
mob:- 8493863173
handsome salary
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOACTION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH, KATHUA, NAGROTA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
7889846668, 7006223526
REQUIRED
HAIR DRESSER AND MAKEUP ARTIST AT REPUTED SALOONS AT RAJOURI AND AKHNOOR.
CONTACT : 9796841111
Required
1) Teachers B.Sc B.Ed / BA B.Ed in Math, Science, Urdu, & Nursary Trained for NJP High School
2) B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute
Facilities : Free Transport & Accommodation
Contact No. 9797411912, 8494024866
REQUIRED
Degree or Diploma Civil (Engineer) having experience of Lab. Tests of civil works i.e cement test cube tests, Soil test, SPT, Steel test and concrete test.
Location:- Bari Brahmana Jammu
Working:- 10.00 am to 6.00 pm
Salary:- 18000/- per month
Contact No:- 9682384208
VACANCY
Need full time female cook male driver for home
Salary: 10,000
Driver : 10,000
Address : 117 A/D Gandhi Nagar Green Belt Park Jammu
Contact: 9906222280
Sood Eye Care Centre
REQUIREs
* Computer Operator (Female) – 2
* Councellor (Female) -2
* Operations Manager (Female) – 1
* Floor Manager (Female) – 2
67/6 Trikuta Nagar
T.No. 9419183185, 9419191400
7006127001c
JSM IT SOLUTIONS
Urgent requirements Supervisor fresher/exp Accoutant,receptionist,chemist,computer oprators,office admin,GNM exp,data entry operators, B Pharma, office assistant fresher/exp,markating executive,lead generators exp, btech meachanical exp/fresher, leath meachine oprators, fitter,turner,security guard,Reliance gen insurance is hiring team leader and
SM profile package 2.5 plus incentive according to your experience call 9055055628 Address near HDFC Bank Gangyal
NVC international telesolutions pvt ltd
We are hiring Qualified candidates of on Australian process
International BPO experience will be preferred.
Freshers are also Welcome
Eligibility :10+2 Graduates & PG
Salary : 12k to 20k + Incentives
Communication skills:- excellent
communication skills in English required
NVC INTERNATIONAL TELESOLUTIONS PVT LTD
Main Road Top Paloura near
Bua Datti Temple BSF Gate..
Contact : 7889793590, 9871827949
REQUIRED
Telecaller (Female)
WhatsApp Resume/CV @
9055580001
Required
IELTS trainer (F)
Full Time only
Experienced preferred
Shastri Nagar
9086061388