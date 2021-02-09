Employment Feb 9, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC

1. Accountant, supervisor, computer Opretr , B.Pharma, B.sc, M.sc, QC, QA,

2. Diploma in Elect. & Mech , Sales , Service Advisor, Machine Operator,

salary -(12k to 22k )

Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna

Contact no:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

Required

A Male/ Female having knowldege of Excel and speed typing. Scooty knowing will be preffered.

Area: Subhash Nagar,

Near Jalebi Morh.

Mob: 9906205984

Salary: 6500

Sunrise

marketing

Plot No 271 Easy Day Road Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Marketing Representative only for Girl (monthly Salary 10 k to 12 k)

For contact number 9149468022

Required

1. Sales / Marketing Executives

Qualification : BBA/MBA

Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.

The interested candidates are requested to send their resumes on hr.isp7789@gmail.com by or before 13th of February, 2021.’’

Required Staff

> Retail Sales Person with Minimum 5 years experiences wellversed in Marg Software contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm — 2 No.

M/s Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Contact At:- 9419193224, 9419189485

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

*PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION (experienced)

*TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, HINDI, SOCIAL SCIENCE.

*PGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, SOCIAL SCIENCE.

PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR: B.PED, M.PED

* Experienced candidates will be preferred.

Salary negotiable

Contact No.: 9149545956, 7006648361

* Submit your resume before 15 of Feb.

Required

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan against property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives (Two wheeler Must)

Graduates / Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com.

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph.: 9419197314, 9419153727

Urgently Required

for industry

Accountant : 1 to 5 years Exp. Salary Negotiable

HR Executive : Male -1 to 3 years Exp.

Salary Negotiable

Trainee : ITI/Diploma-Mechanical/Electrical-Fresher.

Salary Negotiable

Marketing Executive – 12th/Graduate

8 to 12 years of Exp. in Sales/

Marketing Salary 10 to 20 K

Boiler Operator: A/B Certification

Fresher / Exp. Both Salary : 15 to 16 K

94192-02815/94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

job job job

A Govt Registered firm requires 142 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Income : 12,400 to 18,600 P/M (As per Co. Rule)

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.

So, Come with your full Biodata at :

MLCC

824- A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu near Bata Showroom

Cell No. 9906029039- 9796256081

Required

Junior Engineers Civil (2)

(Preference will be given to candidates from Jammu and Samba Districts)

Field Supervisors (4)

Drivers with heavy licenses for Dumpers (6)

Contact us at: grouphiradhconstruction@gmail.com

9797577678, 9469012110, 7006653197

Job vacancy

Autocadd operator -1

Marketing Sales Executive -1

(Must have 2 Wheeler)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1.Civil Engg experienced (10no) 12k to 20 k

2.Electrical / Mechanical (15no) 10k to 15k

3.Trainers for Himayat (PG in Computer ) 15k to 20k

4. Computer Operator / Accountant 10no 8k to 15k

5. Medical Assistant / Pharmacist 10no 8k to 12k

6.. Quality Head (2no) 20k+

Mob. 7051531025

Wanted

1. SALESMAN: 2 NO

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATE OF OLD CITY AREA.

KOHLI MEDICATE

PACCA DANGA, JAMMU

PH: 8899731230, 908660335, 9906096000

Required

Driver

10 AM to 6 PM

Gandhi Nagar

6006801818