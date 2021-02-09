Employment Feb 9, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC
1. Accountant, supervisor, computer Opretr , B.Pharma, B.sc, M.sc, QC, QA,
2. Diploma in Elect. & Mech , Sales , Service Advisor, Machine Operator,
salary -(12k to 22k )
Address :- Sidco Chowk, Bari Brahmna
Contact no:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300
Required
A Male/ Female having knowldege of Excel and speed typing. Scooty knowing will be preffered.
Area: Subhash Nagar,
Near Jalebi Morh.
Mob: 9906205984
Salary: 6500
Sunrise
marketing
Plot No 271 Easy Day Road Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Marketing Representative only for Girl (monthly Salary 10 k to 12 k)
For contact number 9149468022
Required
1. Sales / Marketing Executives
Qualification : BBA/MBA
Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.
The interested candidates are requested to send their resumes on hr.isp7789@gmail.com by or before 13th of February, 2021.’’
Required Staff
> Retail Sales Person with Minimum 5 years experiences wellversed in Marg Software contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm — 2 No.
M/s Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Contact At:- 9419193224, 9419189485
NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
*PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION (experienced)
*TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, HINDI, SOCIAL SCIENCE.
*PGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, SOCIAL SCIENCE.
PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR: B.PED, M.PED
* Experienced candidates will be preferred.
Salary negotiable
Contact No.: 9149545956, 7006648361
* Submit your resume before 15 of Feb.
Required
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan against property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives (Two wheeler Must)
Graduates / Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com.
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu
Ph.: 9419197314, 9419153727
Urgently Required
for industry
Accountant : 1 to 5 years Exp. Salary Negotiable
HR Executive : Male -1 to 3 years Exp.
Salary Negotiable
Trainee : ITI/Diploma-Mechanical/Electrical-Fresher.
Salary Negotiable
Marketing Executive – 12th/Graduate
8 to 12 years of Exp. in Sales/
Marketing Salary 10 to 20 K
Boiler Operator: A/B Certification
Fresher / Exp. Both Salary : 15 to 16 K
94192-02815/94192-02817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
job job job
A Govt Registered firm requires 142 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Income : 12,400 to 18,600 P/M (As per Co. Rule)
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.
So, Come with your full Biodata at :
MLCC
824- A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu near Bata Showroom
Cell No. 9906029039- 9796256081
Required
Junior Engineers Civil (2)
(Preference will be given to candidates from Jammu and Samba Districts)
Field Supervisors (4)
Drivers with heavy licenses for Dumpers (6)
Contact us at: grouphiradhconstruction@gmail.com
9797577678, 9469012110, 7006653197
Job vacancy
Autocadd operator -1
Marketing Sales Executive -1
(Must have 2 Wheeler)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Narang Furniture Co., Gangyal
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1.Civil Engg experienced (10no) 12k to 20 k
2.Electrical / Mechanical (15no) 10k to 15k
3.Trainers for Himayat (PG in Computer ) 15k to 20k
4. Computer Operator / Accountant 10no 8k to 15k
5. Medical Assistant / Pharmacist 10no 8k to 12k
6.. Quality Head (2no) 20k+
Mob. 7051531025
Wanted
1. SALESMAN: 2 NO
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO CANDIDATE OF OLD CITY AREA.
KOHLI MEDICATE
PACCA DANGA, JAMMU
PH: 8899731230, 908660335, 9906096000
Required
Driver
10 AM to 6 PM
Gandhi Nagar
6006801818