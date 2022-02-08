Employment Feb 8, 2022

VACANCY

* SITE SUPERVISOR – MODULAR KITCHEN

* ACCOUNTANT – TRAINED IN TALLY ERP 9.0

SALES MAN – TILES & SANITARY SHOWROOM

CONTACT : 88250-29093, 9906355511

NAME CORRECTION

My name is wrongly written as shilpee baloria in the driving license whereas my actual name is shilpee Jamwal. I am applying for the correction of my name, if anyone have any objection he or she may contact concern authority within seven days of publishing the notice.

Shilpee Jamwal W/o Rajeshwar singh H.no. 83 near wine factory Talab Tillo jammu.

Mobile: 9596751611

Job job job

A Govt Registered Firm Requires 92 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 10,000 to 12000 / Per Month

(As Per Co. Rules)

So Come with Full Bio Data At

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824A- Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

Jammu near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081

Job vacancy

Job Role : Skill Centre Manager

* Must be experienced & graduate or above

* Must have students mobilization experience

JK INFOTECH / ENRICHING SKILS

9149972930, 7006432163

jkinfotechofficial@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Relationship Manager: MBA in Sales & Marketing fresher- Salary 15 to 20K

Service Advisor: Diploma/B.Tech in Mechanical Fresher/Exp. – Salary- 10 to 15K.

Service Manager: 2 to 5 years of Exp.- Salary 20 to 30K.

Billing Executive: 12th/Graduate- Tally/Bussy- Fresher/ Exp. both Salary: 10 to 15K

Office Assistant: B.Tech CSE/BCA- Fresher/Exp.- Salary: 10 to 15K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Sales Executive

Candidate should have good

knowledge of Sales

Work Experience Must (In Hardware or Electrical Items)

Salary upto Rs. 20,000/-

Location of work at

Jandial Plastic Industries

Gangyal, Jammu

Send your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com

RIZWAN SERVICE

We provide help

Maid / Baby caring / nursing caring / couple / servant

Contact 8899240062

Full Time / Part Time Service

Required Site Supervisor

for Construction Co: at Jammu Experienced only

Interview 9th Feb: 2022

(Wednesday) at Plot No – 106

Phase IInd Industrial Area Gangyal Jammu 11 am to 5 pm

Opp: Police Station Gangyal Jammu

Contact No: 9149508495

REQUIRED

Interior Designer –

Modular Kitchen Showroom

Auto-CAD + 3-D Max

Software expert

Contact: R.G. Designs

9906355511

Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura, Jammu