Employment Feb 8, 2022

VACANCY
* SITE SUPERVISOR – MODULAR KITCHEN
* ACCOUNTANT – TRAINED IN TALLY ERP 9.0
SALES MAN – TILES & SANITARY SHOWROOM
CONTACT : 88250-29093, 9906355511
NAME CORRECTION
My name is wrongly written as shilpee baloria in the driving license whereas my actual name is shilpee Jamwal. I am applying for the correction of my name, if anyone have any objection he or she may contact concern authority within seven days of publishing the notice.
Shilpee Jamwal W/o Rajeshwar singh H.no. 83 near wine factory Talab Tillo jammu.
Mobile: 9596751611
Job job job
A Govt Registered Firm Requires 92 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 10,000 to 12000 / Per Month
(As Per Co. Rules)
So Come with Full Bio Data At
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824A- Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
Jammu near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039/9796256081
Job vacancy
Job Role : Skill Centre Manager
* Must be experienced & graduate or above
* Must have students mobilization experience
JK INFOTECH / ENRICHING SKILS
9149972930, 7006432163
jkinfotechofficial@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Relationship Manager: MBA in Sales & Marketing fresher- Salary 15 to 20K
Service Advisor: Diploma/B.Tech in Mechanical Fresher/Exp. – Salary- 10 to 15K.
Service Manager: 2 to 5 years of Exp.- Salary 20 to 30K.
Billing Executive: 12th/Graduate- Tally/Bussy- Fresher/ Exp. both Salary: 10 to 15K
Office Assistant: B.Tech CSE/BCA- Fresher/Exp.- Salary: 10 to 15K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Sales Executive
Candidate should have good
knowledge of Sales
Work Experience Must (In Hardware or Electrical Items)
Salary upto Rs. 20,000/-
Location of work at
Jandial Plastic Industries
Gangyal, Jammu
Send your resume at: jandyaltrading@gmail.com
RIZWAN SERVICE
We provide help
Maid / Baby caring / nursing caring / couple / servant
Contact 8899240062
Full Time / Part Time Service
Required Site Supervisor
for Construction Co: at Jammu Experienced only
Interview 9th Feb: 2022
(Wednesday) at Plot No – 106
Phase IInd Industrial Area Gangyal Jammu 11 am to 5 pm
Opp: Police Station Gangyal Jammu
Contact No: 9149508495
REQUIRED
Interior Designer –
Modular Kitchen Showroom
Auto-CAD + 3-D Max
Software expert
Contact: R.G. Designs
9906355511
Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura, Jammu