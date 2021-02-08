Employment Feb 8, 2021

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

*PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION (experienced)

*TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, HINDI, SOCIAL SCIENCE.

*PGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, SOCIAL SCIENCE.

PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR: B.PED, M.PED

* Experienced candidates will be preferred.

Salary negotiable

Contact No.: 9149545956, 7006648361

* Submit your resume before 15 of Feb.

Required

1. Sales / Marketing Executives

Qualification : BBA/MBA

Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.

The interested candidates are requested to send their resumes on hr.isp7789@gmail.com by or before 13th of February, 2021.’’

Required Staff

> Retail Sales Person with Minimum 5 years experiences wellversed in Marg Software contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm — 2 No.

M/s Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Contact At:- 9419193224, 9419189485

Staff required for himayat

1) MIS Head

2) Trainer- Retail, Hospitality, English, IT.

3) Reception cum Counsellor/ Mobilizer

Interview 8 Feb to 15 Feb

Address – DDU-GKY Center

Main Stop Janipur

Jammu

Call- 01913569897, 9797202020, 8716838008

Urgently required

Faculty : B. Tech in Mechanical /Civil Auto Cad knowing. Fresher Exp. Both

Research Associate : M.Sc – Chemistry.

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 15 to 25 K

Sales Planning : MBA with 1 to 2 years of Exp.

Salary : 20 to 25 K

Purchase Executive : 1 to 2 years of Exp.

Salary Negotiable

9086085474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

job job job

A Govt Registered firm requires 142 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Income : 12,400 to 18,600 P/M (As per Co. Rule)

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.

So, Come with your full Biodata at :

MLCC

Vivekanand Chowk Gumut

opp. Aggarwal Daramshala

Cell No. 7006014214, 8491816108

Part Time Job

Become an Insurance Advisor

of the Multinational Company and earn Handsome Income.

Qualification: 12th Passed (Minimum)

Once working housewives, Retd. person, Accountant,

Ex-Servicemen can apply

Contact Mob. No.: 9797374757

Vacancy

Rich Harvest requires trained female teachers for Pre-Primary and Primary classes.

Candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge of computers too.

Contact Immediately

9858179410

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

No. Qual. Salary

1) Bank Jobs 10 Grad 15+

Pvt Banks only

2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+

3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+

4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+

M/Exe. Sales Exe.

5) Security Jobs 10 10th 10+

Office Jobs

Showroom Exe. C/OPT

6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+

7) Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+

Venue: SeemaJobdotcom (Regd.) (M) 7006723093

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Sales Manager. (20 female) Fresher Salary- 15 k to 25 k

2.HR Recruiter (Female 2) experience 2 year & 5 year

Appointment call send Resume 9086193986 whtsapp number

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

Placement Center

Interview: 2-days Hurry up!

Need salesman

20 nos with own vehicle having valid driving licence purely on commission basis for areas Bantalab, Muthi, Talabtillo, Nagrota, Sidhra, Vijaypur, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Miran Sahib, Chatha, Bari Brahmna, Gangyal, Sainik Colony, Akhnoor, Domana. Education no bar

Contact : 9149856062 on whatsapp driving license and Adhaar Card or email at : ajniavni@gmail.com

Income as per their efforts

Urgently Required

* GNM Staff Required (M)

* Accounts Manager (Exp. age 30 to 35)

* Customer care Manager (Exp.)

* Store Manager (Exp.)

* Ground Staff (Airport, Delhi, Jammu)

* Showroom Representative (Female)

* Sales Executive (Bike Must)

* Computer Operator / Receptionist/ Councellor

Contact: Thumbssgreen Consultants

Shop No. 31 Sector D Sainik Colony Jammu

Mob.: 7051113194, 7006521646

Email us: thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Urgent Required

Female Councilor No. 2

BRING UR CV ALONG WITH

XCESS GLOBAL

GANDHI NAGAR

9622134428 91-1913588963

REQUIRED

URGENTLY REQUIRED TANDOOR CHEF FOR HANDI RESTAURANT AT JAMMU CLUB

(S.J. CATERERS)

CONTACT G.M. 7298741542