Employment Feb 8, 2021

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
*PRE-PRIMARY:- GRADUATION (experienced)
*TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, HINDI, SOCIAL SCIENCE.
*PGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, SOCIAL SCIENCE.
PHYSICAL INSTRUCTOR: B.PED, M.PED
* Experienced candidates will be preferred.
Salary negotiable
Contact No.: 9149545956, 7006648361
* Submit your resume before 15 of Feb.
Required
1. Sales / Marketing Executives
Qualification : BBA/MBA
Experience : Minimum 2 years of relevant experience.
The interested candidates are requested to send their resumes on hr.isp7789@gmail.com by or before 13th of February, 2021.’’
Required Staff
> Retail Sales Person with Minimum 5 years experiences wellversed in Marg Software contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm — 2 No.
M/s Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Contact At:- 9419193224, 9419189485
Staff required for himayat
1) MIS Head
2) Trainer- Retail, Hospitality, English, IT.
3) Reception cum Counsellor/ Mobilizer
Interview 8 Feb to 15 Feb
Address – DDU-GKY Center
Main Stop Janipur
Jammu
Call- 01913569897, 9797202020, 8716838008
Urgently required
Faculty : B. Tech in Mechanical /Civil Auto Cad knowing. Fresher Exp. Both
Research Associate : M.Sc – Chemistry.
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 15 to 25 K
Sales Planning : MBA with 1 to 2 years of Exp.
Salary : 20 to 25 K
Purchase Executive : 1 to 2 years of Exp.
Salary Negotiable
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
job job job
A Govt Registered firm requires 142 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Income : 12,400 to 18,600 P/M (As per Co. Rule)
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above.
So, Come with your full Biodata at :
MLCC
Vivekanand Chowk Gumut
opp. Aggarwal Daramshala
Cell No. 7006014214, 8491816108
Part Time Job
Become an Insurance Advisor
of the Multinational Company and earn Handsome Income.
Qualification: 12th Passed (Minimum)
Once working housewives, Retd. person, Accountant,
Ex-Servicemen can apply
Contact Mob. No.: 9797374757
Vacancy
Rich Harvest requires trained female teachers for Pre-Primary and Primary classes.
Candidate should have excellent communication skills in English with good academic record and should have knowledge of computers too.
Contact Immediately
9858179410
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
No. Qual. Salary
1) Bank Jobs 10 Grad 15+
Pvt Banks only
2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+
3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+
4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+
M/Exe. Sales Exe.
5) Security Jobs 10 10th 10+
Office Jobs
Showroom Exe. C/OPT
6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+
7) Data Entry Jobs 10 10th 8+
Venue: SeemaJobdotcom (Regd.) (M) 7006723093
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Sales Manager. (20 female) Fresher Salary- 15 k to 25 k
2.HR Recruiter (Female 2) experience 2 year & 5 year
Appointment call send Resume 9086193986 whtsapp number
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
Placement Center
Interview: 2-days Hurry up!
Need salesman
20 nos with own vehicle having valid driving licence purely on commission basis for areas Bantalab, Muthi, Talabtillo, Nagrota, Sidhra, Vijaypur, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Miran Sahib, Chatha, Bari Brahmna, Gangyal, Sainik Colony, Akhnoor, Domana. Education no bar
Contact : 9149856062 on whatsapp driving license and Adhaar Card or email at : ajniavni@gmail.com
Income as per their efforts
Urgently Required
* GNM Staff Required (M)
* Accounts Manager (Exp. age 30 to 35)
* Customer care Manager (Exp.)
* Store Manager (Exp.)
* Ground Staff (Airport, Delhi, Jammu)
* Showroom Representative (Female)
* Sales Executive (Bike Must)
* Computer Operator / Receptionist/ Councellor
Contact: Thumbssgreen Consultants
Shop No. 31 Sector D Sainik Colony Jammu
Mob.: 7051113194, 7006521646
Email us: thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Urgent Required
Female Councilor No. 2
BRING UR CV ALONG WITH
XCESS GLOBAL
GANDHI NAGAR
9622134428 91-1913588963
REQUIRED
URGENTLY REQUIRED TANDOOR CHEF FOR HANDI RESTAURANT AT JAMMU CLUB
(S.J. CATERERS)
CONTACT G.M. 7298741542