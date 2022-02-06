Employment Feb 6, 2022

COVERYOU
JOB VACANCY
URGENTLY REQURIED
* Post: Relationship Manager (5) females with computer efficiency
* Post: corporate Sales Manager (4) males preferably MBA
Interested candidates may send their CVs to
Email: hr@converyou.in, jammusupport@coveryou.in
Contact: +917303742111, 9971364555, 9289459959
Vacancy!
A store manager for a restaurant in Channi is required who is proficient in Excel, POS system operations, vendor management and negotiations. The applicant must hold experience of at least 5 years in the same or similar field. Salary negotiable.Contact: 8825042143
WATNED
FULL TIME NANNY, AGE 20-30 YEARS REQUIRED TO LOOK AFTER THREE MONTH OLD CHILD.
INTERESTED CAN CONTACT ON
9055730593
REQUIRED
Candidates for an Electrical Manufacturing Company
Qualification : Diploma/ITI
Experience : Minimum 2 years in Motor Winding
Walk-in on 8-2-22 & 9-2-22
Address: Classic Enterprises
Babliayana Road, Gangyal,
Jammu – 180010
9858507832, 9858507827
Mahaveer service
All kind service available here like Cook, Servant, Maid, Peon, Driver, Patient Care attendant, Housekeeping, Security Service 24/7.
All Home Care Provider etc.
Contact: 7051189115, 9103102586
Advanced & best technologies pvt ltd
SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS
(Sal: 25,000-75,000 INR)
Experienced.
ACCOUNTANT. (Sal:12000-15000 INR).
Experienced.
IT SUPPORT EXECUTIVES
(Sal: 10000-15000 INR).
Experience Will Be Advantage.
LEAD GENERATORS/DATA ENTRY
OPERATORS (10000-12000 INR)
Contact us: 7051002662
Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co
REQUIRED
LAB TECHNICIAN
NEED ONE D.M.L.T LAB TECHNICIAN MORNING HOURS. SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT : 9419189428, 7889920324
NITYA LABORATORIES
Laboratory : 43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India
Mobile No. +91-8492928179, + 91-9873924093
Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com
require
Clerical Work : 1 No.
Experience : 0-2 Year
Qualification : BA/B.Sc/M.Sc/ M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate
REQUIREMENT
One electrician having experience of about 5 years minimum in III Phase work for hotel.
Address : Channi
Himmat, Jammu
Contact at: 9419100887
Required
Computer Operator cum Receptionist for B.B.A.S office Adjoining Tawi Lake View Hotel at Prem Nagar Jammu.
Contact No.
8494024866
9797411912
Vacancy
Required Receptionist with computer knowing
Hall No. 306, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Ph. 9419331439/6005595510
WANTED
Accountant experienced in working on busy, by a marketing firm in Channi Himmat, Jammu
Contact :
9469311111
Urgent Required
Collection Boy (3) For Committee
with own two wheelers
Qualification : 10th, 12th or above
Experience if any
Salary 8000/- to 10,000 + Petrol + Incentive
Come with resume at :
Asia Trading Corp. Ist Floor
Sant Mkt Jewel Chowk, Jammu
Contact Mob No. 7006066681/9149400784, 9419212339
Require
Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market(Regd.) Jammu required 6 Nos. of Security Guards for Day and Night shifts. Interested persons can contact in Federation office on Monday between 2 Pm to 4 Pm or can contact on following numbers
Munish Mahajan : 9419183983
Abhimanyu Gupta : 9419112088
Vishal Mahajan : 9697040020
Require
Urgently required sales girl for Boutique at Vidhata Nagar Bathindi
Contact Details –
9797651302
Urgent Required
faculty, Comm, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Biology, upto 10th all Subject
Shine Tutorial
Exchange Road, Jammu.
Mob. 7889747922, 7889410595
Vacancy
1.Looking for shift incharge
Minimum experience:3years
Salary: 15000-18000
2.Looking for Packing incharge
Experience:Printing Machinery
Salary: 12000
Address: Sahil plastic industries
Gangyal Phase-3 Jammu
Contact:9906222280
REQUIRED
1-Counter Boy
(Computer Photos)
1-Book Binder
1-Helper
Satwari, Jammu
Mob. 9419197003