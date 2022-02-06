Employment Feb 6, 2022

COVERYOU

JOB VACANCY

URGENTLY REQURIED

* Post: Relationship Manager (5) females with computer efficiency

* Post: corporate Sales Manager (4) males preferably MBA

Interested candidates may send their CVs to

Email: hr@converyou.in, jammusupport@coveryou.in

Contact: +917303742111, 9971364555, 9289459959

Vacancy!

A store manager for a restaurant in Channi is required who is proficient in Excel, POS system operations, vendor management and negotiations. The applicant must hold experience of at least 5 years in the same or similar field. Salary negotiable.Contact: 8825042143

WATNED

FULL TIME NANNY, AGE 20-30 YEARS REQUIRED TO LOOK AFTER THREE MONTH OLD CHILD.

INTERESTED CAN CONTACT ON

9055730593

REQUIRED

Candidates for an Electrical Manufacturing Company

Qualification : Diploma/ITI

Experience : Minimum 2 years in Motor Winding

Walk-in on 8-2-22 & 9-2-22

Address: Classic Enterprises

Babliayana Road, Gangyal,

Jammu – 180010

9858507832, 9858507827

Mahaveer service

All kind service available here like Cook, Servant, Maid, Peon, Driver, Patient Care attendant, Housekeeping, Security Service 24/7.

All Home Care Provider etc.

Contact: 7051189115, 9103102586

Advanced & best technologies pvt ltd

SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS

(Sal: 25,000-75,000 INR)

Experienced.

ACCOUNTANT. (Sal:12000-15000 INR).

Experienced.

IT SUPPORT EXECUTIVES

(Sal: 10000-15000 INR).

Experience Will Be Advantage.

LEAD GENERATORS/DATA ENTRY

OPERATORS (10000-12000 INR)

Contact us: 7051002662

Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co

REQUIRED

LAB TECHNICIAN

NEED ONE D.M.L.T LAB TECHNICIAN MORNING HOURS. SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT : 9419189428, 7889920324

NITYA LABORATORIES

Laboratory : 43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India

Mobile No. +91-8492928179, + 91-9873924093

Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com

require

Clerical Work : 1 No.

Experience : 0-2 Year

Qualification : BA/B.Sc/M.Sc/ M. Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary : No Bar for Deserving Candidate

REQUIREMENT

One electrician having experience of about 5 years minimum in III Phase work for hotel.

Address : Channi

Himmat, Jammu

Contact at: 9419100887

Required

Computer Operator cum Receptionist for B.B.A.S office Adjoining Tawi Lake View Hotel at Prem Nagar Jammu.

Contact No.

8494024866

9797411912

Vacancy

Required Receptionist with computer knowing

Hall No. 306, South Block, Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Ph. 9419331439/6005595510

WANTED

Accountant experienced in working on busy, by a marketing firm in Channi Himmat, Jammu

Contact :

9469311111

Urgent Required

Collection Boy (3) For Committee

with own two wheelers

Qualification : 10th, 12th or above

Experience if any

Salary 8000/- to 10,000 + Petrol + Incentive

Come with resume at :

Asia Trading Corp. Ist Floor

Sant Mkt Jewel Chowk, Jammu

Contact Mob No. 7006066681/9149400784, 9419212339

Require

Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market(Regd.) Jammu required 6 Nos. of Security Guards for Day and Night shifts. Interested persons can contact in Federation office on Monday between 2 Pm to 4 Pm or can contact on following numbers

Munish Mahajan : 9419183983

Abhimanyu Gupta : 9419112088

Vishal Mahajan : 9697040020

Require

Urgently required sales girl for Boutique at Vidhata Nagar Bathindi

Contact Details –

9797651302

Urgent Required

faculty, Comm, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, Biology, upto 10th all Subject

Shine Tutorial

Exchange Road, Jammu.

Mob. 7889747922, 7889410595

Vacancy

1.Looking for shift incharge

Minimum experience:3years

Salary: 15000-18000

2.Looking for Packing incharge

Experience:Printing Machinery

Salary: 12000

Address: Sahil plastic industries

Gangyal Phase-3 Jammu

Contact:9906222280

REQUIRED

1-Counter Boy

(Computer Photos)

1-Book Binder

1-Helper

Satwari, Jammu

Mob. 9419197003