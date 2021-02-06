Employment Feb 6, 2021

JKSSB
Account Assistant (Finance)
Accounts and Book Keeping
Fresh Batch Starting
10 Feb 2021
Assured Success
Main Road, Opposite GCW Gandhi Nagar
Near Janta Ice Cream, Jammu
Mobile No: 8980111556
WALK IN INTERVIEW
(For Reputed Automobile Co.)
(S&P Executive) (M) Having experience in sale & purchase of old vehicles.
Sales Execuive (M): Smart, young and having skills to sell the vehicles.
EDP Executive (M): Minimum experience of 05 years in the automobile sector in Computers (EDP)
For Interview Contact: 9469095462, 9419251186 (Negotiable Salary)
URGENT REQUIRED
MBA (HR/Marketing/Finance) Exp/Fresh (10)
B.Tech (Mech) Exp.0/5 Yrs (10)
ITI/Diploma/Welder/Fitter/Turner Etc (20)
Service/Labour/Floor/Store Supervisors (12)
B.Sc/M.Sc/B.Pharma/M.Pharma Exp/Fresh (20)
Accountants Exp.1/10 Yrs (07)
Salary :- 12000/70000
Contact:- MYTRUST PLACEMENT
SOLUTIONS (Bari Brahmana)
Helpline:- 7051189622/8716032000
Email:- hrmytrustplacements@gmail.com
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
Required Helper
For gift house at Jammu city area. A candidate must know 2 wheeler driving & have valid driving licence.
Salary Negotiable.
Cont: 8713905151
Required
Office Staff for
1. Indoor – 10 Nos
2. Outdoor – 4 Nos
Location: Udhampur
Interview on 7 Feb 2021
Timing 1 to 4 PM
Contact: 9469324690, 8082935370
Resolutions
Coaching Centre
Staff Required
Front Desk Officer 01 (Female)
Manager 01
Address: Near Petrol Pump Machine Domana
Conatct: 8899062708, 8082469899
Physiotherapy assistant required
a) Must be BPT in physiotherapy.
b) Salary negotiable .
c) Good number of patients visit the clinic .
Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic
9419836691, 9149700732
STAFF REQUIRED
Lord Shiva Day Boarding High School Gho Manhasan, Jammu
Requires
Teachers & Drivers
Walk in for an interview with certificates.
Ph. 7006719930, 9796441111
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu Ph: 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/ B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts
Subjects : English/Hindi/Science/Urdu
2. MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 3rd 2 Posts
Subjects : All
3. Nursery Trained Tr/ Art & Craft Tr. 2 Posts
Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply with Testimonials
Required Staff
> Retail Sales Person with Minimum 5 years experiences wellversed in Marg Software contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm — 2 No.
M/s Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Contact At:- 9419193224, 9419189485
Urgent required
1. Collection boy – 3 (Committee)
with own two wheeler
Qualification : 10th to 12th
Salary : 6000 to 7000+incentive + Petrol
2. Accountant – 1 Male/Female
Knowing Busy
Experience if any
Salary : 7000 to 10,000/- (Negotiable)
Contact with resume:
Asia Trading Corp.
1st floor Sant Mkt Jewel Chowk
Mob. 7006066681, 9419137754
Accountant required
Full time accountant for a jewellery store in Old City with experience in Tally and inventory software required
Salary : Negotiable
Qualification : Graduate
Experience : 2+ years in Tally
Interested candidates may email their resume/CV at pmrc123@rediffmail.com
Shastri memorial
hr. sec. school, patoli,
jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Staff members in following disciplines for Middle and High Classes :
a. Math
b. Science
c. English
Interested persons shall report personally during the working hours (9.00 am to 1 pm)
PRINCIPAL
Contact No. 9419224550
Urgently
required
(1) Sales Person- 2 No.
for CCTV Cameras
(2) Sales Person- 2 No.
for Digital Sale
Contact : Apple Technologies
Nanak Nagar, Jammu
# 9858100991, 9858801539
REQUIRED STAFF
1. Driver : 3 No.
2. Salesman : 2 No.
Nyshha Lounge
Ist Floor Maruti Peaks
Nanak Nagar, Jammu
7006121017
EARN EXTRA INCOME
Part Time/ Full Time
Work from Home
Work 1-4 hrs/Day
No Experience/ No Qualification required
Anyone above 18 yrs can apply.
Students, Housewives, Retired person professionals.
Contact for more information on:
7889355882