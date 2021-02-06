Employment Feb 6, 2021

JKSSB

Account Assistant (Finance)

Accounts and Book Keeping

Fresh Batch Starting

10 Feb 2021

Assured Success

Main Road, Opposite GCW Gandhi Nagar

Near Janta Ice Cream, Jammu

Mobile No: 8980111556

WALK IN INTERVIEW

(For Reputed Automobile Co.)

(S&P Executive) (M) Having experience in sale & purchase of old vehicles.

Sales Execuive (M): Smart, young and having skills to sell the vehicles.

EDP Executive (M): Minimum experience of 05 years in the automobile sector in Computers (EDP)

For Interview Contact: 9469095462, 9419251186 (Negotiable Salary)

URGENT REQUIRED

MBA (HR/Marketing/Finance) Exp/Fresh (10)

B.Tech (Mech) Exp.0/5 Yrs (10)

ITI/Diploma/Welder/Fitter/Turner Etc (20)

Service/Labour/Floor/Store Supervisors (12)

B.Sc/M.Sc/B.Pharma/M.Pharma Exp/Fresh (20)

Accountants Exp.1/10 Yrs (07)

Salary :- 12000/70000

Contact:- MYTRUST PLACEMENT

SOLUTIONS (Bari Brahmana)

Helpline:- 7051189622/8716032000

Email:- hrmytrustplacements@gmail.com

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Required Helper

For gift house at Jammu city area. A candidate must know 2 wheeler driving & have valid driving licence.

Salary Negotiable.

Cont: 8713905151

Required

Office Staff for

1. Indoor – 10 Nos

2. Outdoor – 4 Nos

Location: Udhampur

Interview on 7 Feb 2021

Timing 1 to 4 PM

Contact: 9469324690, 8082935370

Resolutions

Coaching Centre

Staff Required

Front Desk Officer 01 (Female)

Manager 01

Address: Near Petrol Pump Machine Domana

Conatct: 8899062708, 8082469899

Physiotherapy assistant required

a) Must be BPT in physiotherapy.

b) Salary negotiable .

c) Good number of patients visit the clinic .

Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic

9419836691, 9149700732

STAFF REQUIRED

Lord Shiva Day Boarding High School Gho Manhasan, Jammu

Requires

Teachers & Drivers

Walk in for an interview with certificates.

Ph. 7006719930, 9796441111

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu Ph: 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A/ B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 4th to 7th 4 Posts

Subjects : English/Hindi/Science/Urdu

2. MA/BA/B.Sc B.Ed for Classes 1st to 3rd 2 Posts

Subjects : All

3. Nursery Trained Tr/ Art & Craft Tr. 2 Posts

Candidates with min. 2 Years of Experience in a Reputed School Can Apply with Testimonials

Required Staff

> Retail Sales Person with Minimum 5 years experiences wellversed in Marg Software contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm — 2 No.

M/s Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Contact At:- 9419193224, 9419189485

Urgent required

1. Collection boy – 3 (Committee)

with own two wheeler

Qualification : 10th to 12th

Salary : 6000 to 7000+incentive + Petrol

2. Accountant – 1 Male/Female

Knowing Busy

Experience if any

Salary : 7000 to 10,000/- (Negotiable)

Contact with resume:

Asia Trading Corp.

1st floor Sant Mkt Jewel Chowk

Mob. 7006066681, 9419137754

Accountant required

Full time accountant for a jewellery store in Old City with experience in Tally and inventory software required

Salary : Negotiable

Qualification : Graduate

Experience : 2+ years in Tally

Interested candidates may email their resume/CV at pmrc123@rediffmail.com

Shastri memorial

hr. sec. school, patoli,

jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Staff members in following disciplines for Middle and High Classes :

a. Math

b. Science

c. English

Interested persons shall report personally during the working hours (9.00 am to 1 pm)

PRINCIPAL

Contact No. 9419224550

Urgently

required

(1) Sales Person- 2 No.

for CCTV Cameras

(2) Sales Person- 2 No.

for Digital Sale

Contact : Apple Technologies

Nanak Nagar, Jammu

# 9858100991, 9858801539

REQUIRED STAFF

1. Driver : 3 No.

2. Salesman : 2 No.

Nyshha Lounge

Ist Floor Maruti Peaks

Nanak Nagar, Jammu

7006121017

EARN EXTRA INCOME

Part Time/ Full Time

Work from Home

Work 1-4 hrs/Day

No Experience/ No Qualification required

Anyone above 18 yrs can apply.

Students, Housewives, Retired person professionals.

Contact for more information on:

7889355882