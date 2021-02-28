Employment Feb 28, 2021

Hiring For Female Telecaller
Responsible for making outbound calls and regular follow up on leads assigned. To convince customers for health packages. She should have Good Communication Skills. Good Salary Package with Incentives. Walk in Interview at
Net Labs, G. Floor, Opp PNB,
Bakshi Nagar. 8899 686 999, 8899 802 999
Urgent Hiring Pharmacist
Should have knowledge about medicines and should be good enough to read prescription. He should be well verse with medicine salt and know how to substitute if one medicine is not available. Good Package with Incentives. Email your Resume on support@curedby.in or Walk in Interview at Curedby, Sec 3, Channi Himmat, 9070 111 888
REQUIRED 50 BEAUTICIANS
For Home Services in Jammu
(Female to Female Only)
Rica Waxing Knowledge must
Contact No: 7780984677
Required
Required female accountant for office work. Specialised in Busy Software. Office situated in Panjtirthi area (City)
Timing 10 am to 6 pm
Salary as per capability
Cont.: 9419192353, 7006225988
Requirement of Well
professional Driver and Well experienced office boy
I Puneet Gupta Owner of ABC Joinery Located at Trikuta-Nagar Channi Link road near railway crossing Jammu, Required a Driver to drive personnel car and a office boy. Preference will be given to Well experienced persons.
Age Bar :- 40-50 years
Salary :- Negotiable also based on experience.
For inquiry kindly feel free to contact on +919419192678.
REQUIRED
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male
For Branch Off At Moh Khakhanaban, Airfield Road, Poonch.
Full Time Computerised Accounts Knowing -Male or Female (For Jammu Office).
Min Exp 2 Years Must
Expertise of working in SMARTTAX SOFTWARE of Taxes of applicant is preferred .
Mail your Resume alongwith Photo to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com OR
Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAX ADV,
105/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(M): 9419128160, 7780861863, 8492028160
WANTED
LOCAL LADY WORKERS AROUNDING
GANGYAL, JAMMU WHO MAY BE KNOWING ORDINARY SEWING
SYSTEM
contact no.
9419186549
Required
partners
no investment
no interfErence
no qualification
no shop
cONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS
9906029392
Required
pharmacist
Required fresher/experienced Pharmacist or any qualified businessman who can invest 1-2 Lakh for already running store near Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu
Mobile 9419153854
JOB OPPORTUNITY
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer).
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.
Required Tutors
for 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Medical, Non-Medical, Commerce, Arts (JKBOSE/CBSE) NEET/AIMS/IIT/JEe (Mains & Advance) JKSSB, SSC, BANKING, PO/CLERK, IBPS, ACCOUNT ASSTT., ENG. SPOKEN, GRAMMAR, IELTS, DEFENCE, KAS, IAS
Whatsapp/Mobile: 9149505059
HOME TUTORS ALSO APPLY FREELY
Immediately Required
Experience Driver Required for Reputed Driving School Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Also Required Office Boy
Contact. 7006949691
Required
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience of Departmental Manager Job Role (RASCI) for the position of Retail Trainer for Himayat Project.
Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu
Contact : 8130703131
Email : mpgskills@gmail.com
NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
*PGT: -MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH, SOCIAL SCIENCE.
*TGT:- MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH
* Experienced candidates will be preferred.
WATCHMAN :- 2
PROMOTERS ( boy/girl) having good communication skills.
Salary negotiable
Contact no. 9149545956 , 7006648361.
* Submit your resume in school office from 10 am to 1 pm.
Job vacancies
We are hiring Managers for our office Retired persons and experienced persons (first preference)
Part time and full time office job also
Call between (10 am to 5pm) office time only
So, any queries and details
Contact or email
monikakotwal5@gmail.com
70062 42701
WE’RE HIRING
ON ROLL JOB VACANCIES
Accountant – Salary : 12k to 20K
Civil Site Engineer – Salary : 14K to 22K
HR Manager – Salary : 12K to 20K
Delivery SuperVisor – 10K to 15K
Office Assistant – Salary : 10K to 15K
Telecallers/ Data Entry Operators – Salary : 10k to 15K
Teachers, Marketing Executives, Driver, Security Guard
Abroad Job work with Visa permit
UAE, PORTUGAL, ITALY, CROATIA ETC.
RB EDU CAREER
Opp. SBI, Talab Tillo Chowk, Jammu
9146996228/9541897001
Wanted
Cashiers 2 Nos.
Counter Boy 2 Nos.
For a Renowned Restaurant in Channi Jammu.
Contact Nos. 9086043214, 9419128359