Employment Feb 27, 2022

WANTED FEMALE SECURITY GUARD
Required female security guard well qualified with working knowledge of computers to be placed in Government office on contractual basis at Jammu.
Salary Rs Thirty Thousand approx per month with ppf facility
Contact Mob: 7889412649
for interview
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Marketing Sales Boys – 5 (Field)
122/AD Green Belt ,
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
88035-35088
Required
Audit Assistants 3 Nos
Accountants for our Clients 4 Nos
(2 Males & 2 Females)
Who can handle Accounts independently having knowledge of Busy & Tally. Experience of minimum 3 years. Salary no bar for right candidate Contact M/s V K Suri & co chartered accountants 6-7 Dry Fruits Market Jewel Jammu
Urgently Required
Boys & girls
1. Sales / Front Desk Executives for Hotels.
2. Crew Members for Vande Bharat Express.
Salary – 9K to 15K
Job location Katra.
Contact : +91 9129905000
REQUIRED
DRIVER
FOR FULL DAY
Location – Shastri Nagar
Age: 35 – 50 years
8899700777
Required
1 No Graphic Designer
4 No. Helpers
For
Advertising & Branding Co.
Salary Best in the Industry
Call – 9086555500
JOB OPPURTUNITY
JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Jammu, requires the following staff for their 220/33 KV GIS
Sub-station at Padum-Zanskar (Ladakh):
1. Project Manager: Degree/Diploma in Civil/Electrical with minimum 5-10 years of Experience
2. Accounts Assistant: Graduate having computer Knowledge with minimum 2-3 years of Experience
3. Store In-charge: Graduate having computer Knowledge with minimum 2-3 years of Experience
Interested Candidates can post their CV /
Resume at hr@jkee.in within 5 days.
Cambridge montessori
pre-school roopnagar requires
TEACHING STAFF : Required Trained, Dedicated female teacher with good communication skills
Non- Teaching Staff- * Required Female Helper
* Required Winger Driver
Share your resume at -cmpsjmu@gmail.com
Phone No. 9419211786/9845014916
Required
Computer operator who experts in GEM as well as BUSY.
Contact : 7006406626
Salary : Negotiable
Winnovation Education Services Pvt. Ltd.,
a Delhi based Company is looking for IELTS Trainers – 02
for their Jammu Centre,
Near Sai Palace,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Salary will be best in the Industry.
Contact No: 8899980775, 7889449508
Required
FEMALE NURSING TUTORS
FOR NURSING INSTITUTE
Qualification :
B. Sc Nursing with
(3 to 5 years)
Experience)
Contact : 9419183822, 9796445207
Sarvodhya public school
SANTRA MORH, POUNI CHAK JAMMU
Recruitment for the academic year 2022-23
Pre-Primary
PRT (All Subjects)
TGT (All Subjects)
PGT(Physics,Chemistry,English,Maths, Biology & physical .education)
Qualification-MA-MSC with B.ed( with five years of experience)
Dance Teacher,Music teacher,Sports teacher ,Art and craft teacher , Computer Teacher and office clerk.
Walk-In interview from Monday to Friday .
Timing 10:00a.m to 12:00 pm
Contact- 8491064222,9086137594, 9070381792
REQUIRED
EXPERIENCED STAFF
1) Room boys 5
2) Waiters 5
3) Drivers
For Hotel in Katra.
Mob:9797339999
Girl required for beauty parlour
Required a girl for Make up Studio having basic knowledge beauty parlour. Makeup Studio is located at Muthi (Akalpur Chowk)
Contact: 7006729338, 9469676400
Required
Teachers
for 2nd to 12th All Subjects (CBSE)
and college classes
(Maths, Phy., Chemistry,
Botony, Zoology, Commerce and Arts)
For home tuitions also
peon – 2
At Antriksh Classes
Channi Himmat & Kachi Chawni
(M) 9419224538, 7051894538
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No:- 0191-2535337
Required Staff for Janipur Branch
Teacher Asstt. 10th/12th Pass
Caretaker/Maids Qualification
(Female) Middle Pass
Interested candidate contact in the school office on all working days from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.
URGENT REQUIRED
One Male Full time computer operator
Qualification:-12th to Graduation
Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet
Experience:-2+ years in Travel Agency and other computer related works.
Salary Negotiable
Contact:- 9796237866, 6005627575
Required
cook (Male)
For PG at Lakkar Mandi
Janipur Jammu
(Preferably from Janipur/Paloura)
Contact : 7006417060
REQUIRED
Join as an LIC Advisor
LIC OF INDIA
Earn upto 1 lakh p/m
Qual:- 10th, 10+2, Graduates
Also Required Mkt Executive – 25 No
Address: LIC Office, Panjtirthi Jammu
Contact: 7006072407
JOB VACANCY
Required Sales Executive for Jammu location for Mumbai based IT Distribution Company, Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd.
Min. Qualification- Graduation/MBA
Experience in IT Sector will be preferred.
Interested Candidates may contact on
gupta.ankur@rptechindia.com
9419797280, 8899333860
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Auditions for Hindi Movie and web series
Male 18-55 years
Female 16-40years
Child 5- 15 years
Location JK Plaza Trikuta Nagar
Date 6 March 2022
Time : 10 AM to 6 PM
9906088444, 6006203938
Shanti swaroop memorial
jammu public hr. sec. school
RECOGNISED & AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION
(English Medium Co-educational School)
SARWAL/PATOLI, JAMMU
TEACHERS REQUIRED
1. MSc….Botany/Zoology – For Higher 2. M.C.A Secondary Classes
3. M.A (Hindi)……..For Middle Classes
Interested candidates may contact the office Incharge with complete biodata from 9.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Salary negotiable
Office Incharge
Patoli Wing
94192-31999, 91191-7967908
FULL TIME BPO AND
TELECALLING JOB IN JAMMU.
Apply Now – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.
Location – Greater Kailash (Jammu)
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Degree
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317
REQUIRED
Accountant – Trained in Tally ERP 90 (Min Experience – 1 year)
Trained salesman – Sanitary and Tile showroom
Contact : 9419109960; 8825029093
Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura
Required
Urgently helper-cum-electrician on Salary of Rs 8000/- PM Time & other details will be decided on Joining. Contact on M No. 7006002726
Required
Required Computer Teacher for Adarsh Higher Secondary School, Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu.
Walkin Interview 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with 2 photographs & Resume.
7838050040
Job opportunity
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE ( having basic knowledge of computer +Good communication skill )
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE
231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
Call 9999051719 , 9419190432
Nand public hr. sec. school
Dogra Nagar, Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 7889812215
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Vacancy Qualification
1. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA
(For teaching upto
7th class)
2. Hindi Teacher M.A/B.A/B.Ed
(For teaching upto 10th class)
3. English Teacher M.A/B.A/B.Ed
(For teaching upto 12th Class)
4. Graduate Teachers B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Ed
Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio data w.e.f 28th of Feb to 5th of March 2022 between 10 am to 1 pm in school office. PRINCIPAL
Required
Helper for Air Conditioner
Work – 2 Nos
Air Conditioner Technician- 1 Nos
Office Boy – 1 Nos
Roop Nagar Jammu
Contact –
8082604202 Sunil Kumar
8007722754 Anand Mishra
Required
Care Taker- A Couple
Room, Free
at
Rehari
PH No. 9797922717