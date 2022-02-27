Employment Feb 27, 2022

WANTED FEMALE SECURITY GUARD

Required female security guard well qualified with working knowledge of computers to be placed in Government office on contractual basis at Jammu.

Salary Rs Thirty Thousand approx per month with ppf facility

Contact Mob: 7889412649

for interview

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Marketing Sales Boys – 5 (Field)

122/AD Green Belt ,

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

88035-35088

Required

Audit Assistants 3 Nos

Accountants for our Clients 4 Nos

(2 Males & 2 Females)

Who can handle Accounts independently having knowledge of Busy & Tally. Experience of minimum 3 years. Salary no bar for right candidate Contact M/s V K Suri & co chartered accountants 6-7 Dry Fruits Market Jewel Jammu

Urgently Required

Boys & girls

1. Sales / Front Desk Executives for Hotels.

2. Crew Members for Vande Bharat Express.

Salary – 9K to 15K

Job location Katra.

Contact : +91 9129905000

REQUIRED

DRIVER

FOR FULL DAY

Location – Shastri Nagar

Age: 35 – 50 years

8899700777

Required

1 No Graphic Designer

4 No. Helpers

For

Advertising & Branding Co.

Salary Best in the Industry

Call – 9086555500

JOB OPPURTUNITY

JK Electric Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Jammu, requires the following staff for their 220/33 KV GIS

Sub-station at Padum-Zanskar (Ladakh):

1. Project Manager: Degree/Diploma in Civil/Electrical with minimum 5-10 years of Experience

2. Accounts Assistant: Graduate having computer Knowledge with minimum 2-3 years of Experience

3. Store In-charge: Graduate having computer Knowledge with minimum 2-3 years of Experience

Interested Candidates can post their CV /

Resume at hr@jkee.in within 5 days.

Cambridge montessori

pre-school roopnagar requires

TEACHING STAFF : Required Trained, Dedicated female teacher with good communication skills

Non- Teaching Staff- * Required Female Helper

* Required Winger Driver

Share your resume at -cmpsjmu@gmail.com

Phone No. 9419211786/9845014916

Required

Computer operator who experts in GEM as well as BUSY.

Contact : 7006406626

Salary : Negotiable

Winnovation Education Services Pvt. Ltd.,

a Delhi based Company is looking for IELTS Trainers – 02

for their Jammu Centre,

Near Sai Palace,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Salary will be best in the Industry.

Contact No: 8899980775, 7889449508

Required

FEMALE NURSING TUTORS

FOR NURSING INSTITUTE

Qualification :

B. Sc Nursing with

(3 to 5 years)

Experience)

Contact : 9419183822, 9796445207

Sarvodhya public school

SANTRA MORH, POUNI CHAK JAMMU

Recruitment for the academic year 2022-23

Pre-Primary

PRT (All Subjects)

TGT (All Subjects)

PGT(Physics,Chemistry,English,Maths, Biology & physical .education)

Qualification-MA-MSC with B.ed( with five years of experience)

Dance Teacher,Music teacher,Sports teacher ,Art and craft teacher , Computer Teacher and office clerk.

Walk-In interview from Monday to Friday .

Timing 10:00a.m to 12:00 pm

Contact- 8491064222,9086137594, 9070381792

REQUIRED

EXPERIENCED STAFF

1) Room boys 5

2) Waiters 5

3) Drivers

For Hotel in Katra.

Mob:9797339999

Girl required for beauty parlour

Required a girl for Make up Studio having basic knowledge beauty parlour. Makeup Studio is located at Muthi (Akalpur Chowk)

Contact: 7006729338, 9469676400

Required

Teachers

for 2nd to 12th All Subjects (CBSE)

and college classes

(Maths, Phy., Chemistry,

Botony, Zoology, Commerce and Arts)

For home tuitions also

peon – 2

At Antriksh Classes

Channi Himmat & Kachi Chawni

(M) 9419224538, 7051894538

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No:- 0191-2535337

Required Staff for Janipur Branch

Teacher Asstt. 10th/12th Pass

Caretaker/Maids Qualification

(Female) Middle Pass

Interested candidate contact in the school office on all working days from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.

URGENT REQUIRED

One Male Full time computer operator

Qualification:-12th to Graduation

Basic knowledge of Computer applications and Internet

Experience:-2+ years in Travel Agency and other computer related works.

Salary Negotiable

Contact:- 9796237866, 6005627575

Required

cook (Male)

For PG at Lakkar Mandi

Janipur Jammu

(Preferably from Janipur/Paloura)

Contact : 7006417060

REQUIRED

Join as an LIC Advisor

LIC OF INDIA

Earn upto 1 lakh p/m

Qual:- 10th, 10+2, Graduates

Also Required Mkt Executive – 25 No

Address: LIC Office, Panjtirthi Jammu

Contact: 7006072407

JOB VACANCY

Required Sales Executive for Jammu location for Mumbai based IT Distribution Company, Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd.

Min. Qualification- Graduation/MBA

Experience in IT Sector will be preferred.

Interested Candidates may contact on

gupta.ankur@rptechindia.com

9419797280, 8899333860

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Auditions for Hindi Movie and web series

Male 18-55 years

Female 16-40years

Child 5- 15 years

Location JK Plaza Trikuta Nagar

Date 6 March 2022

Time : 10 AM to 6 PM

9906088444, 6006203938

Shanti swaroop memorial

jammu public hr. sec. school

RECOGNISED & AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION

(English Medium Co-educational School)

SARWAL/PATOLI, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. MSc….Botany/Zoology – For Higher 2. M.C.A Secondary Classes

3. M.A (Hindi)……..For Middle Classes

Interested candidates may contact the office Incharge with complete biodata from 9.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Salary negotiable

Office Incharge

Patoli Wing

94192-31999, 91191-7967908

FULL TIME BPO AND

TELECALLING JOB IN JAMMU.

Apply Now – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.

Location – Greater Kailash (Jammu)

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317

REQUIRED

Accountant – Trained in Tally ERP 90 (Min Experience – 1 year)

Trained salesman – Sanitary and Tile showroom

Contact : 9419109960; 8825029093

Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura

Required

Urgently helper-cum-electrician on Salary of Rs 8000/- PM Time & other details will be decided on Joining. Contact on M No. 7006002726

Required

Required Computer Teacher for Adarsh Higher Secondary School, Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu.

Walkin Interview 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with 2 photographs & Resume.

7838050040

Job opportunity

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR OFFICE PURPOSE ( having basic knowledge of computer +Good communication skill )

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE

231/ A GOLE MARKET GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

Call 9999051719 , 9419190432

Nand public hr. sec. school

Dogra Nagar, Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Ph. 7889812215

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Vacancy Qualification

1. Computer Teacher MCA/BCA

(For teaching upto

7th class)

2. Hindi Teacher M.A/B.A/B.Ed

(For teaching upto 10th class)

3. English Teacher M.A/B.A/B.Ed

(For teaching upto 12th Class)

4. Graduate Teachers B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Ed

Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio data w.e.f 28th of Feb to 5th of March 2022 between 10 am to 1 pm in school office. PRINCIPAL

Required

Helper for Air Conditioner

Work – 2 Nos

Air Conditioner Technician- 1 Nos

Office Boy – 1 Nos

Roop Nagar Jammu

Contact –

8082604202 Sunil Kumar

8007722754 Anand Mishra

Required

Care Taker- A Couple

Room, Free

at

Rehari

PH No. 9797922717