Employment Feb 26, 2022

REQUIRED

Accountant – Trained in Tally ERP 90 (Min Experience – 1 year)

Trained salesman – Sanitary and Tile showroom

Contact : 9419109960; 8825029093

Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura

Urgently Required for Field Investigation

1. Team Leader Jammu 2 No

2. Field Executive Kathua 2 No

3. Field Executive Udhampur 2 No

4. Field Executive Jammu City 4 No

5. Field Executive Doda 2 No

6. Field Executive Kishtwar 2 No

7. Field Executive Basoli 2 No

8. Field Executive Poonch 1 No

9. Backend Executive Jammu 5 No

Contact :- +91 7780954908,

+91 9797706625

Billing Operator

Wanted

A Computer Operator who can do Billing and has an understanding of Tally erp.9

Timings:- Full day.

Salary- 10,000/-

Contact: preikshajain@gmail.com

Experience: 1-2 years at a workplace

Note:

The candidate must be from Jammu Municipal Area only.

We will only call those whose resumes meet all the above mentioned requirements.

Construction Company

REQUIRED STAFF

2 Civil Engineer Exp Road

1 Accountant Army Retd

2 Supervisor Retd Army.

2 Dumper Driver 2 Nos.

M: 7051201111

Auditions for Hindi Movie and web series

Male 18-55 years

Female 16-40years

Child 5- 15 years

Location JK Plaza Trikuta Nagar

Date 6 March 2022

9906088444, 6006203938

Shanti swaroop memorial

jammu public hr. sec. school

RECOGNISED & AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION

(English Medium Co-educational School)

SARWAL/PATOLI, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. MSc….Botany/Zoology – For Higher 2. M.C.A Secondary Classes

3. M.A (Hindi)……..For Middle Classes

Interested candidates may contact the office Incharge with complete biodata from 9.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Salary negotiable

Office Incharge

Patoli Wing

94192-31999, 91191-7967908

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two wheeler must)

Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu. Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727

Required Teachers

For Army Institute (Nagrota & Satwari)

Also Play Way School (Bhari Brahmana)

* 1st to 8th Class 20 No.

All subject salary (6000/–7000/-) p/m

* 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th class – 25 no.

All subjects salary ( 7000/–10000/-) p/m

Tuition Timing is 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm

Send resume – rsb777555333111@gmail.com

Contact : 7006273423, 7006458695

Crescent public school

DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU

Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337

REQUIRED STAFF FOR JANIPUR BRANCH

1. Asstt. Teacher- 12 Pass

2. Maids/Caretaker- Middle Pass

(Female)

Interested Candidate contact in the school

office on all working days

from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm

Crescent public school

CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email:-

crescentpublicschoolchakbhalw@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/8803760080

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL

WALK- IN-INTERVIEW

At Crescent Public School, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu

Timing : 10.00 am to 2.00 pm

Come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.

Urdu, English, Hindi, Maths, Science B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BCA in

S.St, Computer-PRT relevant subject with B.Ed

ADMISSION OPEN

Session 2022-23 Chak Bhalwal Branch

Class : Pre-Nursery to 6th Class

Required faculty

for ias/kas

Experienced faculty having cleared Prelims of IAS or Mains of KAS exam is invited to apply for faculty positions for Top IAS Academy based in Jammu

Contact 9596 66 2695

700 66 27650

Wanted

Female Data Entry Op. at Sahil army store Bari Brahmana . Must knowing Busy software.

Salary 8k – 10k pm

Fresher/ exp

Call: 9419810007

Urgently Required

TEACHERS M.SC ENTRANCE LEVEL

CHEMISTRY PHYSICS ETC

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE

3 TO 5 YEARS

SALARY 40 ABOVE + FOOD + ACCOM

FOR DODA DISTRICT

CONTACT : 8082436020

Required

cook

For PG at Lakkar Mandi

Janipur Jammu

(Preferably from Janipur/Paloura)

Contact : 7006417060

JOB VACANCY !!

Male Preferably, Accounts

Know-how, MS-Office Skilled,

Good communication.

Salary – Rs.10,000

Work Timings – 10 A.M to 6 PM

Work Location – Near Indira Chowk

Industry –

PETROLEUM, TRAVEL, TRANSPORT

M : 9419192776

FULL TIME BPO AND

TELECALLING JOB IN JAMMU.

Apply Now – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.

Location – Greater Kailash (Jammu)

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Degree

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317

WANTS

One Accountant with experience in Busy and Mannual for full time.

Time: 10 AM to 6 PM

Phone No: 9682153640