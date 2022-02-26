Employment Feb 26, 2022

REQUIRED
Accountant – Trained in Tally ERP 90 (Min Experience – 1 year)
Trained salesman – Sanitary and Tile showroom
Contact : 9419109960; 8825029093
Opp. BSF Double Iron Gate, Paloura
Urgently Required for Field Investigation
1. Team Leader Jammu 2 No
2. Field Executive Kathua 2 No
3. Field Executive Udhampur 2 No
4. Field Executive Jammu City 4 No
5. Field Executive Doda 2 No
6. Field Executive Kishtwar 2 No
7. Field Executive Basoli 2 No
8. Field Executive Poonch 1 No
9. Backend Executive Jammu 5 No
Contact :- +91 7780954908,
+91 9797706625
Billing Operator
Wanted
A Computer Operator who can do Billing and has an understanding of Tally erp.9
Timings:- Full day.
Salary- 10,000/-
Contact: preikshajain@gmail.com
Experience: 1-2 years at a workplace
Note:
The candidate must be from Jammu Municipal Area only.
We will only call those whose resumes meet all the above mentioned requirements.
Construction Company
REQUIRED STAFF
2 Civil Engineer Exp Road
1 Accountant Army Retd
2 Supervisor Retd Army.
2 Dumper Driver 2 Nos.
M: 7051201111
Auditions for Hindi Movie and web series
Male 18-55 years
Female 16-40years
Child 5- 15 years
Location JK Plaza Trikuta Nagar
Date 6 March 2022
9906088444, 6006203938
Shanti swaroop memorial
jammu public hr. sec. school
RECOGNISED & AFFILIATED TO J&K BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION
(English Medium Co-educational School)
SARWAL/PATOLI, JAMMU
TEACHERS REQUIRED
1. MSc….Botany/Zoology – For Higher 2. M.C.A Secondary Classes
3. M.A (Hindi)……..For Middle Classes
Interested candidates may contact the office Incharge with complete biodata from 9.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Salary negotiable
Office Incharge
Patoli Wing
94192-31999, 91191-7967908
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
REQUIRED
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two wheeler must)
Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu. Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727
Required Teachers
For Army Institute (Nagrota & Satwari)
Also Play Way School (Bhari Brahmana)
* 1st to 8th Class 20 No.
All subject salary (6000/–7000/-) p/m
* 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th class – 25 no.
All subjects salary ( 7000/–10000/-) p/m
Tuition Timing is 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm
Send resume – rsb777555333111@gmail.com
Contact : 7006273423, 7006458695
Crescent public school
DISCO ROAD JANIPUR, JAMMU
Email:- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337
REQUIRED STAFF FOR JANIPUR BRANCH
1. Asstt. Teacher- 12 Pass
2. Maids/Caretaker- Middle Pass
(Female)
Interested Candidate contact in the school
office on all working days
from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm
Crescent public school
CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email:-
crescentpublicschoolchakbhalw@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337/8803760080
FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL
WALK- IN-INTERVIEW
At Crescent Public School, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu
Timing : 10.00 am to 2.00 pm
Come along with two passport size Coloured photographs.
Urdu, English, Hindi, Maths, Science B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BCA in
S.St, Computer-PRT relevant subject with B.Ed
ADMISSION OPEN
Session 2022-23 Chak Bhalwal Branch
Class : Pre-Nursery to 6th Class
Required faculty
for ias/kas
Experienced faculty having cleared Prelims of IAS or Mains of KAS exam is invited to apply for faculty positions for Top IAS Academy based in Jammu
Contact 9596 66 2695
700 66 27650
Wanted
Female Data Entry Op. at Sahil army store Bari Brahmana . Must knowing Busy software.
Salary 8k – 10k pm
Fresher/ exp
Call: 9419810007
Urgently Required
TEACHERS M.SC ENTRANCE LEVEL
CHEMISTRY PHYSICS ETC
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE
3 TO 5 YEARS
SALARY 40 ABOVE + FOOD + ACCOM
FOR DODA DISTRICT
CONTACT : 8082436020
Required
cook
For PG at Lakkar Mandi
Janipur Jammu
(Preferably from Janipur/Paloura)
Contact : 7006417060
JOB VACANCY !!
Male Preferably, Accounts
Know-how, MS-Office Skilled,
Good communication.
Salary – Rs.10,000
Work Timings – 10 A.M to 6 PM
Work Location – Near Indira Chowk
Industry –
PETROLEUM, TRAVEL, TRANSPORT
M : 9419192776
FULL TIME BPO AND
TELECALLING JOB IN JAMMU.
Apply Now – Urgently Vacancies Huge opening Direct Company and Immediate joining.
Location – Greater Kailash (Jammu)
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 7000 to 10,000 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Degree
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317
WANTS
One Accountant with experience in Busy and Mannual for full time.
Time: 10 AM to 6 PM
Phone No: 9682153640