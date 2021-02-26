Employment Feb 26, 2021

VACANCY

Required for a CA office a CA Inter qualified or an experienced accountant having good working knowledge of filing Income Tax returns and GST returns. Send resume on WhatsApp no. 9419103630

Shortlisted candidate will receive a call back for interview.

JRMS TRADERS

* Require Salesman for Cement Sales.

* Vacancies – 04 No.

* He should have five to eight years experience in the same field.

Attractive Salary.

Email:

Bhavishkoul7771@gmail.com

Cont.: 7066726163

* He should have their own bike.

IDRS Pre School, R.S. Pura

Urgently Required

Primary Class Teachers i.e. (Class 1-5), with good communication skills and creative mind.

Salary Negotiable.

Interested applicants can mail their resume of drsrspura@gmail.com, or visit the school.

Timing 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM

Address: Ward No. 11, Near Gurudwara Old Patri Road, R.S. Pura.

Contact: 8082169119, 9906229119

TINY TOTS HR.

SEC. SCHOOL

193/Residency Road (Jammu)

(STAFF REQUIRED)

1. ENGLISH TEACHER FROM 7TH TO 10TH CLASS.

2. SCIENCE TEACHER FROM 7TH TO 10TH CLASS.

MOB. 9419797770

REQUIRED

TRAINED TEACHERS

1. B.Sc/M.Sc and /with B.Ed

2. M.A. English and/with BEd for Science English upto class 10th

whatsapp your resume on 9419314044

PWHS Hr. Secondary School

Pouni Chak, Ghomanasa Road.

Required

Meditech,a fast growing pharma group requires 2 Female Med Reps for Jammu HQ.

Candidates should have pleasing personality with good interpersonal skills and must have own two wheeler.

Salary and Allowances not a bar for deserving and career oriented candidates.

Plz call at 9419184824 or send your resume at 9419184824

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVES (MALE/FEMALE) FOR A

REPUTED CLINIC IN

GANDHI NAGAR.

CANDIDATE WITH BASIC

COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE

WILL BE PREFERRED.

MOB: 9622441333, 8803573579, 9596966168

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Computer operator, Accountant. Billing operator

2.Receptionist. Counsellor. Coordinator

3.Sales man. Marketing Executive. Driver Commercial.

4.Securty Guard. Helper. Peon (Delhi & Chandigarh)

Interview 25 feb to 27 feb appointment Call 9086193986

On Spot Interview

1) Quality controller (B.Sc-M.Sc) Chemistry must.

2) ITI Diplome (Electrical) Exp. min (1 to 2 yr)

3) Retail store head (female)

4) Customer Care Manager (1 to 2 yr) Automobile.

5) Sale Executive (min Exp. (1 to 3 yr) Automobile

6) Driver required (dumper driver exp. req. 1 to 2 yr) heavy lic. must.

7) Nurse (MPHW, GNM, FM) (F) exp 1 to 2 yr.

8) Computer Operator (exp. min 1 year)

9) Accountant (min exp. 1 to 2 year)

10) Security Guard’s required.

Contact: Thumb Green Consultants

Add: Shop No. 31, Sainik Colony, Sector-D

Mobile: 8899199107, 8899199165

Email us: Thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Wanted Staff

Teacher B.Sc. Non-Medical/ Medical

Physical Teacher : BPEd etc.

Attractive Salary

Contact: Principal

Dashmesh Public High School

Bhour Camp Chatha Jammu

Contact: 9419232442, 9906100980

JOBS@ On Rolls 2021

NO REGISTRATION FEES

1. Btech Electronics & communication & Electrical(m/f)

Job loc : jmu n kathua

2. Team Leader & Tele Callers for International BPO

Salary :15k to 25k +perks

Having exp of International BPO’S only

3. Tele caller & Computer Operator (f)

4. ITI Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical for Multi National Industry

Dream Makerz

423A Gandhi Nagar #8713000033

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Medical Representatives

for Different Headquarters

Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2

Jammu-2, Udhampur -2

Salary Package (22000 PM).

Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com

Contact personally with resume.

Jorss International Marketing

68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria

(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.

Whatsapp: 9541550732

Only Hard worker/needy person applied.

Vacancy

Required an Office Assistant M/F,

12th Pass or Above, Proficient in Computer

Salary Negotiable

Address :

Shanti Nagar, Jammu

9419174750, 8825082774

Required

Sanskrit teacher for DREAM VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL GANDOH, BHALESSA , DODA.

Contact : 9797615700, 6006452046

REQUIRED

Baby Sitter at Sainik Colony required for full time, salary upto Rs 5000/-. Interested may call on mobile number 94191-65230.

JOB VACANCY

Required salesman & helper (male) having knowledge of suits, sarees, lehengas & gowns for retail showroom in Jammu City.

Contact : 9419182096

REQUIRED URGENTLY

S.Y.M.A.Education Consultancy

Tele Caller — 02 (F) 10k.

Counsellor — 01(F) 15k.

Receptionist — 01 (F) 10k.

Office: Gole Market,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Mob. 7889902456, 9419503331

Urgently Required

Accounts Executive: 2 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary: 12 to 20 thousand

Trainee for CA-B.Com/M.Com-

Fresher: Salary 5 to 8 K

Tellecaller: 12th/Graduate

Fresher Exp. both Salary 6 to 8K

Operation Executive: Male/Female

Graduate- Fresher / Exp. Both

Salary: 10 to 15 K

94192-02815 / 94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com