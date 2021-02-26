Employment Feb 26, 2021

VACANCY
Required for a CA office a CA Inter qualified or an experienced accountant having good working knowledge of filing Income Tax returns and GST returns. Send resume on WhatsApp no. 9419103630
Shortlisted candidate will receive a call back for interview.
JRMS TRADERS
* Require Salesman for Cement Sales.
* Vacancies – 04 No.
* He should have five to eight years experience in the same field.
Attractive Salary.
Email:
Bhavishkoul7771@gmail.com
Cont.: 7066726163
* He should have their own bike.
IDRS Pre School, R.S. Pura
Urgently Required
Primary Class Teachers i.e. (Class 1-5), with good communication skills and creative mind.
Salary Negotiable.
Interested applicants can mail their resume of drsrspura@gmail.com, or visit the school.
Timing 10.00 AM – 1.00 PM
Address: Ward No. 11, Near Gurudwara Old Patri Road, R.S. Pura.
Contact: 8082169119, 9906229119
TINY TOTS HR.
SEC. SCHOOL
193/Residency Road (Jammu)
(STAFF REQUIRED)
1. ENGLISH TEACHER FROM 7TH TO 10TH CLASS.
2. SCIENCE TEACHER FROM 7TH TO 10TH CLASS.
MOB. 9419797770
REQUIRED
TRAINED TEACHERS
1. B.Sc/M.Sc and /with B.Ed
2. M.A. English and/with BEd for Science English upto class 10th
whatsapp your resume on 9419314044
PWHS Hr. Secondary School
Pouni Chak, Ghomanasa Road.
Required
Meditech,a fast growing pharma group requires 2 Female Med Reps for Jammu HQ.
Candidates should have pleasing personality with good interpersonal skills and must have own two wheeler.
Salary and Allowances not a bar for deserving and career oriented candidates.
Plz call at 9419184824 or send your resume at 9419184824
URGENTLY REQUIRED
FRONT OFFICE EXECUTIVES (MALE/FEMALE) FOR A
REPUTED CLINIC IN
GANDHI NAGAR.
CANDIDATE WITH BASIC
COMPUTER KNOWLEDGE
WILL BE PREFERRED.
MOB: 9622441333, 8803573579, 9596966168
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Computer operator, Accountant. Billing operator
2.Receptionist. Counsellor. Coordinator
3.Sales man. Marketing Executive. Driver Commercial.
4.Securty Guard. Helper. Peon (Delhi & Chandigarh)
Interview 25 feb to 27 feb appointment Call 9086193986
On Spot Interview
1) Quality controller (B.Sc-M.Sc) Chemistry must.
2) ITI Diplome (Electrical) Exp. min (1 to 2 yr)
3) Retail store head (female)
4) Customer Care Manager (1 to 2 yr) Automobile.
5) Sale Executive (min Exp. (1 to 3 yr) Automobile
6) Driver required (dumper driver exp. req. 1 to 2 yr) heavy lic. must.
7) Nurse (MPHW, GNM, FM) (F) exp 1 to 2 yr.
8) Computer Operator (exp. min 1 year)
9) Accountant (min exp. 1 to 2 year)
10) Security Guard’s required.
Contact: Thumb Green Consultants
Add: Shop No. 31, Sainik Colony, Sector-D
Mobile: 8899199107, 8899199165
Email us: Thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Wanted Staff
Teacher B.Sc. Non-Medical/ Medical
Physical Teacher : BPEd etc.
Attractive Salary
Contact: Principal
Dashmesh Public High School
Bhour Camp Chatha Jammu
Contact: 9419232442, 9906100980
JOBS@ On Rolls 2021
NO REGISTRATION FEES
1. Btech Electronics & communication & Electrical(m/f)
Job loc : jmu n kathua
2. Team Leader & Tele Callers for International BPO
Salary :15k to 25k +perks
Having exp of International BPO’S only
3. Tele caller & Computer Operator (f)
4. ITI Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical for Multi National Industry
Dream Makerz
423A Gandhi Nagar #8713000033
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female Medical Representatives
for Different Headquarters
Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2
Jammu-2, Udhampur -2
Salary Package (22000 PM).
Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com
Contact personally with resume.
Jorss International Marketing
68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria
(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.
Whatsapp: 9541550732
Only Hard worker/needy person applied.
Vacancy
Required an Office Assistant M/F,
12th Pass or Above, Proficient in Computer
Salary Negotiable
Address :
Shanti Nagar, Jammu
9419174750, 8825082774
Required
Sanskrit teacher for DREAM VALLEY PUBLIC SCHOOL GANDOH, BHALESSA , DODA.
Contact : 9797615700, 6006452046
REQUIRED
Baby Sitter at Sainik Colony required for full time, salary upto Rs 5000/-. Interested may call on mobile number 94191-65230.
JOB VACANCY
Required salesman & helper (male) having knowledge of suits, sarees, lehengas & gowns for retail showroom in Jammu City.
Contact : 9419182096
REQUIRED URGENTLY
S.Y.M.A.Education Consultancy
Tele Caller — 02 (F) 10k.
Counsellor — 01(F) 15k.
Receptionist — 01 (F) 10k.
Office: Gole Market,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mob. 7889902456, 9419503331
Urgently Required
Accounts Executive: 2 to 5 years of Exp.
Salary: 12 to 20 thousand
Trainee for CA-B.Com/M.Com-
Fresher: Salary 5 to 8 K
Tellecaller: 12th/Graduate
Fresher Exp. both Salary 6 to 8K
Operation Executive: Male/Female
Graduate- Fresher / Exp. Both
Salary: 10 to 15 K
94192-02815 / 94192-02817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com