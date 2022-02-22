Employment Feb 22, 2022

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151
IDRS Junior, R.S. Pura
Urgently Required
Teachers required for Pre and Primary Classes.
Interested candidates can visit school along with their CV between 10.00 am to 12.00 Noon.
Freshers can also apply
Salary- Negotiable
For More Information Contact:
8082169119, 9906229119
Evergreen Hr. Sec. School
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers Required
For Teaching Pre-Primary Classes-1
For Teaching Primary Calsses -2
For Teaching Middle Classes- 1
Come with photocopies of documents for interview on
22-02-2022 or 23-02-2022 from 9.00 am to 1.30 pm
Urgent Required
* 3 male candidates work as CCTV, Networking and IT related.
* 1 Female candidate work as Tellecaller/Receptionist Fresher also apply.
Ph.: 7051057172, 1917966601
R. Technologies
Opp. Power House Main Road Janipur, Jammu
Urgently Required for Industry
Digital Marketing Executive: Graduate/PG
Fresher/Exp. Both, Salary 15 to 20 Thousand
Customer Support Executive : Male/Female
Graduate/PG with Excellent Skills: Salary 15K
QA/QC – B.Sc./M.Sc. in Chemistry – Microbiology, Biotechnology, Food Technology Male/Female
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary `10 to 20 Thousand
Pharmacist – D. Pharma or MMPHW – Fresher/Exp. both salary 10 to 15 thousand.
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required delivery staff in
Blue Dart Express Ltd
Location – Narwal
Salary Gross – 12000 + petrol
Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply
Requirement-
Driving license, Own bike
Contact no. 7051837275
Urgent need of
Tellecaller, Computer Operator.
Address
1. Bathindi morh near Wave Mall.
2. Kachi Chawni Jammu
Call 6006936074, 7670068686
Teaching Vacancy
S. D Memorial Public
Hr. Sec. School Karwanda
(Bhalwal)
Subject :
1) Physics
2) Hindi
3) Pol. Science
4) M. Com
Walk in for interview on any working day from 10 am to 12 am or send your biodata on rkgandotra.rg@gmail.com
Contact :
7298227171
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL
Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian
Shakti Nagar, Jammu
Staff Required :
1. Female Teachers
Quali : Graduation
2. Female Peon
Quali : Middle Pass
Visit School Office alongwith qualification Certificates between 8 am to 12 Noon.
Contact No. 9419206604
Sd/-
Principal
REQUIRED
Computer Operator
for Authorised Philips Service Centre
Below Gummat Jammu
Aay Aar Electronics
Contact No: 9419155835
REQUIRED
Lab. Technician:- 1 No.
Qualification:-. BSc with Chemistry
Jain Bazar Jammu
Contact:- 7006430028
Contact timing:-
5.00PM to 8.00 PM
REQUIRED
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two wheeler must)
Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu. Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727
Sun Shine Services
We are providing
* Part time maids- Timing: 9 am to 5 pm
* Full time maids – Timing: 24×7
* Full time Nursing Care taker-Timing: 24×7
* Full time male cook -Timing: 24×7
* Full time servants – Timing: 24×7
Contact: 8492981011
Staff Required
* DRIVER – (Valid D.L)
* MARKETING Ex- (Grad)
* OFFICE BOY- (12 Pass)
Come on 21,22,23 Feb 2022
in between 2-6 PM.
KRISHNA SALES,
AIRPORT ROAD RANI BAGH
Ph. 9596654822
Required
Required as following
1) Two bed room set, preferably ground floor on rent.
2) A two bed room house with car parking to be purchased.
7006829308
94191-81900