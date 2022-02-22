Employment Feb 22, 2022

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA, BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151

IDRS Junior, R.S. Pura

Urgently Required

Teachers required for Pre and Primary Classes.

Interested candidates can visit school along with their CV between 10.00 am to 12.00 Noon.

Freshers can also apply

Salary- Negotiable

For More Information Contact:

8082169119, 9906229119

Evergreen Hr. Sec. School

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers Required

For Teaching Pre-Primary Classes-1

For Teaching Primary Calsses -2

For Teaching Middle Classes- 1

Come with photocopies of documents for interview on

22-02-2022 or 23-02-2022 from 9.00 am to 1.30 pm

Urgent Required

* 3 male candidates work as CCTV, Networking and IT related.

* 1 Female candidate work as Tellecaller/Receptionist Fresher also apply.

Ph.: 7051057172, 1917966601

R. Technologies

Opp. Power House Main Road Janipur, Jammu

Urgently Required for Industry

Digital Marketing Executive: Graduate/PG

Fresher/Exp. Both, Salary 15 to 20 Thousand

Customer Support Executive : Male/Female

Graduate/PG with Excellent Skills: Salary 15K

QA/QC – B.Sc./M.Sc. in Chemistry – Microbiology, Biotechnology, Food Technology Male/Female

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary `10 to 20 Thousand

Pharmacist – D. Pharma or MMPHW – Fresher/Exp. both salary 10 to 15 thousand.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required delivery staff in

Blue Dart Express Ltd

Location – Narwal

Salary Gross – 12000 + petrol

Experienced and Fresher candidates can apply

Requirement-

Driving license, Own bike

Contact no. 7051837275

Urgent need of

Tellecaller, Computer Operator.

Address

1. Bathindi morh near Wave Mall.

2. Kachi Chawni Jammu

Call 6006936074, 7670068686

Teaching Vacancy

S. D Memorial Public

Hr. Sec. School Karwanda

(Bhalwal)

Subject :

1) Physics

2) Hindi

3) Pol. Science

4) M. Com

Walk in for interview on any working day from 10 am to 12 am or send your biodata on rkgandotra.rg@gmail.com

Contact :

7298227171

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

MISRA NURSERY PUBLIC SCHOOL

Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

Staff Required :

1. Female Teachers

Quali : Graduation

2. Female Peon

Quali : Middle Pass

Visit School Office alongwith qualification Certificates between 8 am to 12 Noon.

Contact No. 9419206604

Sd/-

Principal

REQUIRED

Computer Operator

for Authorised Philips Service Centre

Below Gummat Jammu

Aay Aar Electronics

Contact No: 9419155835

REQUIRED

Lab. Technician:- 1 No.

Qualification:-. BSc with Chemistry

Jain Bazar Jammu

Contact:- 7006430028

Contact timing:-

5.00PM to 8.00 PM

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/ Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed salary with lucrative incentives. (Two wheeler must)

Graduates/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu. Ph: 9419197314, 9419153727

Sun Shine Services

We are providing

* Part time maids- Timing: 9 am to 5 pm

* Full time maids – Timing: 24×7

* Full time Nursing Care taker-Timing: 24×7

* Full time male cook -Timing: 24×7

* Full time servants – Timing: 24×7

Contact: 8492981011

Staff Required

* DRIVER – (Valid D.L)

* MARKETING Ex- (Grad)

* OFFICE BOY- (12 Pass)

Come on 21,22,23 Feb 2022

in between 2-6 PM.

KRISHNA SALES,

AIRPORT ROAD RANI BAGH

Ph. 9596654822

Required

Required as following

1) Two bed room set, preferably ground floor on rent.

2) A two bed room house with car parking to be purchased.

7006829308

94191-81900