Employment Feb 21, 2021

JOB VACANCIES
TWO CANDIDATES FOR THE JOB OF
ACCOUNTS EXPERIENCED
KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY AND GST IS MUST
AT TOPH SHERKHANIA BRIDGE
AKHNOOR ROAD JAMMU &
ONE CANDIDATE FOR HIRANAGAR.
CONTACT NO: 9419192550, 9419138818
OR
SEND RESUME AT:
Email- shankergroup_ind@yahoo.co.in
Netplus Broadband Services Pvt. Ltd.
Requires
1) Sales – 1 (Male)
2) Graphic Designer – 1 (Male/ Female)
3) Accountant – 1 (Male/Female)
4) Office Coordinator – 1 (Female)
5) Anchor (1 Female)
Interview date 21-2-2020
Contact No: 9999139334
Required lady
of any age n caste
for living relationship. Contact no: 8082363137
Urgently Required
1. Cashier
2. Helper/Delivery agent
Address:
Grohub supermarket
Gandhi Nagar
Interview Timings: 11 am- 1 pm.
cONT Number: 7006606755
On Spot Interview
Quality Controller (B.Sc., M.Sc.) (Chemistry Must)
Nurse (MPHW GNM) – F
ITI diploma (Electrical) Exp 1-2 years
Retailer Store Head- Female
Any Bachelor Degree – (Exp 2 to 5 year)
(in automobile good Communication skill)
Salesx Executive / Receptionist
Computer Operator
Contacts: Thumbss Green Consultant
Address: Shop No. 31 Sector-D Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mobile No.: 8899199107, 8899199165
mail us: thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Baby Sitter / Care Taker urgently needed
Need a female baby sitter / care taker for our two months old baby girl. Experienced will be preferred fresher can also apply.
Must be reliable & trust worthy. Able to look after and interact with baby during job period. She must be knowing hindi language.
Job location: Gulshan Ground, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Salary: Negotiable
Contact: 94191-62945, 9797267617
Anu Placement Services
We provide Nurses (24/7)
9 to 5 Care Taker & Part Time Maids
7889663466, 8716809140, 9906267040
” Female Physiotherapy assistant required “
1. Rs 5000 salary for BPT in
physiotherapy.
2. Rs 7000 salary for MPT in
physiotherapy.
3. Great number of patients .
” Dr priyanka physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic,
Gole Puli , Talab Tillo,
9419836691, 9149700732. ”
JMD PLACEMENT SERVICE
FOR ALL SKILLED, UNSKILLED, TECHNICAL JOB REQUIREMENTS
* OFFICE STAFF
* IT JOBS
* TEACHING STAFF
* INDUSTRIAL JOBS
Main Road Opposite Women College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Janta Fruit Ice Cream
Moble No.: 7217819340, 9797540035
REQUIRED STAFF
Retail Sales Person with minimum 5 years experiences well versed in Marg Software Contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm – 2no.
M/s Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony,
Near Water Tank
Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485
Required
trained teachers
Teacher required
for Class 10th
Subject : S.St, Sc. and Hindi
K.S PUBLIC SCHOOL
MUTHI, JAMMU
M : 7006528112
Required
HOME TUTOR
For Spoken English
At Shastri Nagar, Jammu
– Fluency is must.
– Contact After 2 PM.
Mob No: 7298118355
Salary: Negotiable
REQUIRED
FEMALE HELPER FOR
HOUSEHOLD WORKS AT HOME
ON FULL TIME/PART TIME BASIS
H. NO. 398/2 JDA HOUSING COLONY
UPPER ROOP NAGAR JMU
CONTACT AT :
9419187672
7889780573
VIKAS DOCUMENT CENTRE
jobs
1) Typist & Online Form Filler.
2) Corel Designer with working experience.
Pls. Freshers don’t apply
(M) :- 97964-68503, 94193-19257
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Male & Female Medical Representatives
for Different Headquarters
Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2
Jammu-2, Udhampur -2
Salary Package (22000 PM).
Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com
Contact personally with resume.
Jorss International Marketing
68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria
(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.
Whatsapp: 9541550732
Only Hard worker/needy person applied.
Required Teachers
1. 5th to 10th Maths, Science, Eng. (F)
2. 11th & 12th Phy, Chem, Bio, Math, B.Std, Eco.
3. Receptionist Graduate (F)
Home Tutors required for all subjects from 5th to 12th
WhatsApp or Email resume at 9622221094/
Email:-sumit.bajaj101@gmail.com
S G Tutorial
(Kunjwani Chowk, Jammu)
Required
Expert in all types of PCB
Repair
AC PCB
Washing Machine PCB
Microwave Oven PCB
LCD, LED etc.
Contact : 9149495100
Requirement of Staff
Aeon Infratel Pvt Ltd
invites online applications from candidates for vacancies
mentioned below :-
(1) Driver for Dumpers (10 tyre)
Having HMV Licence
Email:- aeon.infratel@gmail.com
jindal6868@gmail.com
Contact No. 9815706868, 7780857715
SITUATION VACANT
Building Hardware Manufacturing Company required travelling Sales Representative for Jammu.
Call 9779904567
E-mail – hyper2755@gmail.com
REQUIRED
1. Site Engineer & Billing Engineer:
* Minimum Qualification : B.Tech/Dip (Civil)
* Minimum 5 years of experience
* Location : Leh (Ladakh)
2. Manager Accounts/Accountant :
* Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.Com
* Minimum 5 years of experience
* Location : Jammu
Post your resume at our email address :
associatedjmu@gmail.com