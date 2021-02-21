Employment Feb 21, 2021

JOB VACANCIES

TWO CANDIDATES FOR THE JOB OF

ACCOUNTS EXPERIENCED

KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY AND GST IS MUST

AT TOPH SHERKHANIA BRIDGE

AKHNOOR ROAD JAMMU &

ONE CANDIDATE FOR HIRANAGAR.

CONTACT NO: 9419192550, 9419138818

OR

SEND RESUME AT:

Email- shankergroup_ind@yahoo.co.in

Netplus Broadband Services Pvt. Ltd.

Requires

1) Sales – 1 (Male)

2) Graphic Designer – 1 (Male/ Female)

3) Accountant – 1 (Male/Female)

4) Office Coordinator – 1 (Female)

5) Anchor (1 Female)

Interview date 21-2-2020

Contact No: 9999139334

Urgently Required

1. Cashier

2. Helper/Delivery agent

Address:

Grohub supermarket

Gandhi Nagar

Interview Timings: 11 am- 1 pm.

cONT Number: 7006606755

On Spot Interview

Quality Controller (B.Sc., M.Sc.) (Chemistry Must)

Nurse (MPHW GNM) – F

ITI diploma (Electrical) Exp 1-2 years

Retailer Store Head- Female

Any Bachelor Degree – (Exp 2 to 5 year)

(in automobile good Communication skill)

Salesx Executive / Receptionist

Computer Operator

Contacts: Thumbss Green Consultant

Address: Shop No. 31 Sector-D Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mobile No.: 8899199107, 8899199165

mail us: thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Baby Sitter / Care Taker urgently needed

Need a female baby sitter / care taker for our two months old baby girl. Experienced will be preferred fresher can also apply.

Must be reliable & trust worthy. Able to look after and interact with baby during job period. She must be knowing hindi language.

Job location: Gulshan Ground, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Salary: Negotiable

Contact: 94191-62945, 9797267617

Anu Placement Services

We provide Nurses (24/7)

9 to 5 Care Taker & Part Time Maids

7889663466, 8716809140, 9906267040

” Female Physiotherapy assistant required “

1. Rs 5000 salary for BPT in

physiotherapy.

2. Rs 7000 salary for MPT in

physiotherapy.

3. Great number of patients .

” Dr priyanka physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic,

Gole Puli , Talab Tillo,

9419836691, 9149700732. ”

JMD PLACEMENT SERVICE

FOR ALL SKILLED, UNSKILLED, TECHNICAL JOB REQUIREMENTS

* OFFICE STAFF

* IT JOBS

* TEACHING STAFF

* INDUSTRIAL JOBS

Main Road Opposite Women College Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, Near Janta Fruit Ice Cream

Moble No.: 7217819340, 9797540035

REQUIRED STAFF

Retail Sales Person with minimum 5 years experiences well versed in Marg Software Contact with resume on any week day after 4 pm – 2no.

M/s Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony,

Near Water Tank

Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485

Required

trained teachers

Teacher required

for Class 10th

Subject : S.St, Sc. and Hindi

K.S PUBLIC SCHOOL

MUTHI, JAMMU

M : 7006528112

Required

HOME TUTOR

For Spoken English

At Shastri Nagar, Jammu

– Fluency is must.

– Contact After 2 PM.

Mob No: 7298118355

Salary: Negotiable

REQUIRED

FEMALE HELPER FOR

HOUSEHOLD WORKS AT HOME

ON FULL TIME/PART TIME BASIS

H. NO. 398/2 JDA HOUSING COLONY

UPPER ROOP NAGAR JMU

CONTACT AT :

9419187672

7889780573

VIKAS DOCUMENT CENTRE

jobs

1) Typist & Online Form Filler.

2) Corel Designer with working experience.

Pls. Freshers don’t apply

(M) :- 97964-68503, 94193-19257

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Male & Female Medical Representatives

for Different Headquarters

Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2

Jammu-2, Udhampur -2

Salary Package (22000 PM).

Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com

Contact personally with resume.

Jorss International Marketing

68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria

(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.

Whatsapp: 9541550732

Only Hard worker/needy person applied.

Required Teachers

1. 5th to 10th Maths, Science, Eng. (F)

2. 11th & 12th Phy, Chem, Bio, Math, B.Std, Eco.

3. Receptionist Graduate (F)

Home Tutors required for all subjects from 5th to 12th

WhatsApp or Email resume at 9622221094/

Email:-sumit.bajaj101@gmail.com

S G Tutorial

(Kunjwani Chowk, Jammu)

Required

Expert in all types of PCB

Repair

AC PCB

Washing Machine PCB

Microwave Oven PCB

LCD, LED etc.

Contact : 9149495100

Requirement of Staff

Aeon Infratel Pvt Ltd

invites online applications from candidates for vacancies

mentioned below :-

(1) Driver for Dumpers (10 tyre)

Having HMV Licence

Email:- aeon.infratel@gmail.com

jindal6868@gmail.com

Contact No. 9815706868, 7780857715

SITUATION VACANT

Building Hardware Manufacturing Company required travelling Sales Representative for Jammu.

Call 9779904567

E-mail – hyper2755@gmail.com

REQUIRED

1. Site Engineer & Billing Engineer:

* Minimum Qualification : B.Tech/Dip (Civil)

* Minimum 5 years of experience

* Location : Leh (Ladakh)

2. Manager Accounts/Accountant :

* Minimum Qualification : B.Com/M.Com

* Minimum 5 years of experience

* Location : Jammu

Post your resume at our email address :

associatedjmu@gmail.com