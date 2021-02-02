Employment Feb 2, 2021

M.R.P Hr. Sec. School
Vikas Nagar, Thathar Paloura, Jammu
Phone : 0191-2535141, 9419196150
Teachers Required
1. M.Sc/ M.Tech/B. Tech for teaching chemistry to 10th to 12th class 1No.
2. M.A (English) for teaching 8th to 12th class 1No.
3. M.A (Maths) for higher classes 1No.
4. M.Sc (Botany/Zoology) 1No.
5. M.Com/ B.Com 1No.
6. Nursery Trained 1No.
Apply with testimonials and resume with in 3-5 days during school timing 9 am to 2 pm
(O.S. Manhas), MD
7006485954
URGENT NEED
5 FEMALE
5 MALE
QUALIFICATION GRADUATE
Age limit : Below 27
(Two Wheeler must)
Salary 8 K to 15 K
Ph.: 7006824258, 7006444030
WALK IN INTERVIEW
(For a Reputed Automobile Co.)
EDP Executive (2) : Having minimum experience of 5 years in an automoblie industry in computers (EDP).
Driver (2) Required an experienced person, expert in driving LMV and preferabley residing near by Channi.
For Interview contact :
9469095462, 9419251186
STaff REquired
Primary Teachers
Pre-Primary Teachers
Art & Craft Teacher
Sports Teacher
Noble Laureate School
(Pre-Nursery to 5th)
Raya Morh, Vill Dhamore, Samba (J&K)
9796067115, 7006323855
Send your resume with experience certificate and passport size photo on noblelaureateschool@gmail.com
Crescent public school
crescent (disco) road janipur, jammu
Email :- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No :- 0191-2535337/8803760080
FACULTY REQUIRED FOR JANIPUR BRANCH
Councellor/Receptionist Relevant Degree
(Fluency in English)
Urdu Teacher Relevent Degree
Special Educator Relevent Degree
Come alongwith two passport size
Coloured photographs.
Date of Interview : 6th February 2021 (Saturday)
Timing : 11:30 onwards
Required
Driver
For a Car
at Talab Tillo
Contact : 9419196345
The crown
international
Required 26 M/F
Qualification 10th +, free Hostel facility, Income
9000-20000+Bonus.
Contact : 8899803029, 8441882528
Add: Shastri Nagar (Jammu)
Required:
Married Female Executive Assistant/Office Coordinator
Preferably, 1 year experience as a secretary to MD of a company.
Office coordinator with steady experience in admin is also welcome.
Qualification-Min. Graduation.
Skill Set Required: Excellent Follow up skills, working knowledge of excel/word, Good Command over English.
Salary-10,000-20,000 based on experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-7:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at
8010574712
Required
Medical Shop Licence
holder, for shop in a
remote village
Contact
9797368495
9419167569
REQUIRED
For a Leading Pharmaceutical Distribution Comp in Jammu City
Female Computer Operators -2
(Graduate /Good knowledge of MS Word and Internet)
Male Runners for Marketing-3
(Min Qualification 12th)
Contact: Meditech
9419184824
URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC
1. IT Engineer & Technician, B. Com, M.Com, Accountant, Supervisor, Computer Opretr,
2. B. Tech in Electrical, Blister machine operator, B. Pharma, B. Sc,
Salary- (Negotiable)
Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300
job job job
A Govt Registered firm urgently requires 82 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Income : 12,400 to 18,600 P/M
(As per Co. Rule)
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation, PG
Visit our office with your biodata
MLCC
Vivekanand Chowk, Gumut near Sunny Hotel
Cell No. 7006014214-8491816108
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers Required
1. For Teaching Higher Classes
Qualification M.A. (Sociology) B.Ed.
2. For Teaching Primary Classes
Qualification Graduation with B.Ed.
Come with Photo copies of documents on 2-2-2021 or
3-2-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.
REQUIRED STAFF
1. Telecaller (F) – 2
2. Marketing Executive (M) – 2
3. News Reporter (F) – 2
4. Camera man (M) – 2
5. Office Boy Cum Helper – 2
Call – 9419503331, 8082398377
Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar
Urgent Required
Ex-Serviceman – Supervisor (10-15,000+)
Accountant (Exp.) 18,000+
Electrical 14,000+
Electrical Helper – 12,000+
Security Guard: 10,500+PF/ESI
Packing Boys 12,000+ (Bari Brahmana)
Sales Executive – 10,000+ (M/F)
Courier Boys: 95,00+ Petrol+Incentive
Contact: 9906300427, 6006043859
Add: Opp. ITI Colg. Near Parshotam Rice Mill Shakti Nagar.
VACANCY
Required
Peon No.1
Minimum 10th
For Office
Salary 7000
Interview dates: 3.2.2021 – 7.2.2021
Contact No: 7780878949
Urgently Hiring for quality analyst / Trainer – Domestic BPO
Enser Communication Pvt Ltd
1 – 3 Years, 2 Vacancies
JAMMU LOCATION (Greater Kailash)
` 1,00,000 – 1,25,000 P.A
Preferred Key Skills
Call Audit + Training
Other Key Skills
Product Training, Monitoring, Feedback, Analytical Skills, Quality Analysis, Calling, Domestic BPO.
Call – 9769206275 / 7006176140.
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Assistant Manager – Civil & General
Stores – 3 to 5 years of Experience in Hospitality/ Retail Industry
Salary 3 to 4 LPA.
Production Supervisor: 1 to 3 years of exp. Salary: 12 to 20 thousand.
Sales Executive: MBA in Marketing Fresher/ Exp. Both. Salary 15 to 25 K.
9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required Teachers
1. Maths 2 TGT/PGT
2. Science 2 TGT/PGT
3. English 2 TGT/PGT
4. Primary 2 TGT
5. Urdu 2 TGT
1) Only experienced teachers should apply.
2) Teachers should have their own conveyance.
Come along with 4 recent Passport size photographs and Curriculum Vitae along with Duplicate and original testimonials. Timings: 09:00 a.m to 01:00 p.m.
For enquiry Contact to: Global Covent Channi Rama (0191-2460576, 9796876428)