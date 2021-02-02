Employment Feb 2, 2021

M.R.P Hr. Sec. School

Vikas Nagar, Thathar Paloura, Jammu

Phone : 0191-2535141, 9419196150

Teachers Required

1. M.Sc/ M.Tech/B. Tech for teaching chemistry to 10th to 12th class 1No.

2. M.A (English) for teaching 8th to 12th class 1No.

3. M.A (Maths) for higher classes 1No.

4. M.Sc (Botany/Zoology) 1No.

5. M.Com/ B.Com 1No.

6. Nursery Trained 1No.

Apply with testimonials and resume with in 3-5 days during school timing 9 am to 2 pm

(O.S. Manhas), MD

7006485954

URGENT NEED

5 FEMALE

5 MALE

QUALIFICATION GRADUATE

Age limit : Below 27

(Two Wheeler must)

Salary 8 K to 15 K

Ph.: 7006824258, 7006444030

WALK IN INTERVIEW

(For a Reputed Automobile Co.)

EDP Executive (2) : Having minimum experience of 5 years in an automoblie industry in computers (EDP).

Driver (2) Required an experienced person, expert in driving LMV and preferabley residing near by Channi.

For Interview contact :

9469095462, 9419251186

STaff REquired

Primary Teachers

Pre-Primary Teachers

Art & Craft Teacher

Sports Teacher

Noble Laureate School

(Pre-Nursery to 5th)

Raya Morh, Vill Dhamore, Samba (J&K)

9796067115, 7006323855

Send your resume with experience certificate and passport size photo on noblelaureateschool@gmail.com

Crescent public school

crescent (disco) road janipur, jammu

Email :- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No :- 0191-2535337/8803760080

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR JANIPUR BRANCH

Councellor/Receptionist Relevant Degree

(Fluency in English)

Urdu Teacher Relevent Degree

Special Educator Relevent Degree

Come alongwith two passport size

Coloured photographs.

Date of Interview : 6th February 2021 (Saturday)

Timing : 11:30 onwards

Required

Driver

For a Car

at Talab Tillo

Contact : 9419196345

The crown

international

Required 26 M/F

Qualification 10th +, free Hostel facility, Income

9000-20000+Bonus.

Contact : 8899803029, 8441882528

Add: Shastri Nagar (Jammu)

Required:

Married Female Executive Assistant/Office Coordinator

Preferably, 1 year experience as a secretary to MD of a company.

Office coordinator with steady experience in admin is also welcome.

Qualification-Min. Graduation.

Skill Set Required: Excellent Follow up skills, working knowledge of excel/word, Good Command over English.

Salary-10,000-20,000 based on experience and skills.

Timings-10:00-7:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at

8010574712

Required

Medical Shop Licence

holder, for shop in a

remote village

Contact

9797368495

9419167569

REQUIRED

For a Leading Pharmaceutical Distribution Comp in Jammu City

Female Computer Operators -2

(Graduate /Good knowledge of MS Word and Internet)

Male Runners for Marketing-3

(Min Qualification 12th)

Contact: Meditech

9419184824

URGENT REQUIREMENTS FOR MNC

1. IT Engineer & Technician, B. Com, M.Com, Accountant, Supervisor, Computer Opretr,

2. B. Tech in Electrical, Blister machine operator, B. Pharma, B. Sc,

Salary- (Negotiable)

Address :- Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 7298663220, 9622365951, 9796260300

job job job

A Govt Registered firm urgently requires 82 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Income : 12,400 to 18,600 P/M

(As per Co. Rule)

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation, PG

Visit our office with your biodata

MLCC

Vivekanand Chowk, Gumut near Sunny Hotel

Cell No. 7006014214-8491816108

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers Required

1. For Teaching Higher Classes

Qualification M.A. (Sociology) B.Ed.

2. For Teaching Primary Classes

Qualification Graduation with B.Ed.

Come with Photo copies of documents on 2-2-2021 or

3-2-2021 from 9 am to 1 pm.

REQUIRED STAFF

1. Telecaller (F) – 2

2. Marketing Executive (M) – 2

3. News Reporter (F) – 2

4. Camera man (M) – 2

5. Office Boy Cum Helper – 2

Call – 9419503331, 8082398377

Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar

Urgent Required

Ex-Serviceman – Supervisor (10-15,000+)

Accountant (Exp.) 18,000+

Electrical 14,000+

Electrical Helper – 12,000+

Security Guard: 10,500+PF/ESI

Packing Boys 12,000+ (Bari Brahmana)

Sales Executive – 10,000+ (M/F)

Courier Boys: 95,00+ Petrol+Incentive

Contact: 9906300427, 6006043859

Add: Opp. ITI Colg. Near Parshotam Rice Mill Shakti Nagar.

VACANCY

Required

Peon No.1

Minimum 10th

For Office

Salary 7000

Interview dates: 3.2.2021 – 7.2.2021

Contact No: 7780878949

Urgently Hiring for quality analyst / Trainer – Domestic BPO

Enser Communication Pvt Ltd

1 – 3 Years, 2 Vacancies

JAMMU LOCATION (Greater Kailash)

` 1,00,000 – 1,25,000 P.A

Preferred Key Skills

Call Audit + Training

Other Key Skills

Product Training, Monitoring, Feedback, Analytical Skills, Quality Analysis, Calling, Domestic BPO.

Call – 9769206275 / 7006176140.

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Assistant Manager – Civil & General

Stores – 3 to 5 years of Experience in Hospitality/ Retail Industry

Salary 3 to 4 LPA.

Production Supervisor: 1 to 3 years of exp. Salary: 12 to 20 thousand.

Sales Executive: MBA in Marketing Fresher/ Exp. Both. Salary 15 to 25 K.

9086085474, hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required Teachers

1. Maths 2 TGT/PGT

2. Science 2 TGT/PGT

3. English 2 TGT/PGT

4. Primary 2 TGT

5. Urdu 2 TGT

1) Only experienced teachers should apply.

2) Teachers should have their own conveyance.

Come along with 4 recent Passport size photographs and Curriculum Vitae along with Duplicate and original testimonials. Timings: 09:00 a.m to 01:00 p.m.

For enquiry Contact to: Global Covent Channi Rama (0191-2460576, 9796876428)