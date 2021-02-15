Employment Feb 15, 2021

Call Center Agent Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound

sale voice process.

Sale Background with good

communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679

Required

Wanted male for marketing executive having with computer knowledge at Trikuta Nagar

(with own two-wheeler)

Salary Rs. 9000/- month

Send ur CV at

akgold780@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Male & Female Medical Representatives

for Different Headquarters

Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2

Jammu-2, Udhampur -2

Salary Package (22000 PM).

Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com

Contact personally with resume.

Jorss International Marketing

68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria

(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.

Whatsapp: 9541550732

Only Hard worker/needy person applied.

REQUIRED

A leading man power consultancy requires Professional

1. B.E Mechanical Engg/ Diploma (M)- 1-2 yrs exp with Agro Industry or Fresher. Salary 20,000.

2. Quality Executive for FMCG (B.Sc/M.Sc Chemistry). Salary- 25,000.

3. Data Entry Operator (M) with good knowledge of excel etc. Salary: 15,000.

4. Safety Officer/ Gun Man with valid licence (M)

5. ITI Holders (All Trade) Fresher/Experienced. Diploma- Mech./Electrical/ Electronics (M).

Synergy Consultants

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, (M): 9419310971

RIDERS REQUIRED

FOR

HOME DELIVERY

CONTACT

94191-12821

Nitya Laboratories

Required

Location: Jammu

Analyst: 1 No

Experience: 0-2 Year

Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Microbiologist: 1 No

Experience: 0-2 Year

Qualification: M.Sc in Microbiology

Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

Urgently required

Packing Supervisor B. Tech in Mechanical or B.Sc with 1 to 3 years Exp.

Salary : 20 to 25 K

Assistant Manager Production 3 to 6 years

Salary 25 to 35 K

QA/QC – Manager : 5 to 7 years of Exp.

Salary : 30 to 45 K

Graphic Designer : 3 to 6 years of Exp.

Salary : 20 to 25 K

94192-02815/94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

Job opportunity

We are a Private Ltd Company having Head Office at Green Belt, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and we urgently require One Office Peon.

May Contact to the following between 11 AM and 3 PM

SHARMA

94192-40830

URGENT REQUIRED

Computer Operator

Receptionist

B S Baba Tour & Travels

All India Package Tour Organizers

26-F 2nd floor Trikuta Shopping

Complex B C Road Jammu

Contact :

6005918886-0191-2564325

VACANCIES

1. Mktg Assos. from J&K.

Sal: Rs 15 Plus, Qual : Grad/10+2

2. Team Head (Female) only

Exp. Min 3 yrs. Sal : Negotiable

3. Graphic Designer having good knowledge of Coral Draw.

Contact : 9086139989

Email : starinfotechh@gmail.com

Job vacancy

B. Com –

Computer Certificate & Diploma

Asha Rani

Mob 9149489912

Vacancies

(Busy) Accountant – 10,000-15,000/-

Drivers – 10,000/-

Salesman – 8,000 – 12,000/-

Counsillor – 7,000 – 10,000/-

Delivery boys – 10,000+Pet+Par

Packing – 10,000-12,000/-

Office boy – 5,000-7,000/-

Tallycallers – 6,000 – 8,000/-

M/F Maids – Negotiable

Contact: 7780945182, 9796015014

Gouri Consultancy Services

Urgently Required

Job Jammu

50 Posts Male/ Female

Age limit 18 to 35 year

1. MNCs Company Industry, Hospital, Showroom, Shops, Agency, Sector Office etc.

All types of jobs

an opportunity to unemployment youth

100% placement

Interview date 15 Feb to 17 Feb

Appointment call 9086193986

Recruitment Agency

Visit with resume & qualification certificate