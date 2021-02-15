Employment Feb 15, 2021

Call Center Agent Urgently Required
We are recruiting for Outbound
sale voice process.
Sale Background with good
communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 / 8433900679
Required
Wanted male for marketing executive having with computer knowledge at Trikuta Nagar
(with own two-wheeler)
Salary Rs. 9000/- month
Send ur CV at
akgold780@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Male & Female Medical Representatives
for Different Headquarters
Rajouri – 2, Kathua – 2
Jammu-2, Udhampur -2
Salary Package (22000 PM).
Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com
Contact personally with resume.
Jorss International Marketing
68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria
(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.
Whatsapp: 9541550732
Only Hard worker/needy person applied.
REQUIRED
A leading man power consultancy requires Professional
1. B.E Mechanical Engg/ Diploma (M)- 1-2 yrs exp with Agro Industry or Fresher. Salary 20,000.
2. Quality Executive for FMCG (B.Sc/M.Sc Chemistry). Salary- 25,000.
3. Data Entry Operator (M) with good knowledge of excel etc. Salary: 15,000.
4. Safety Officer/ Gun Man with valid licence (M)
5. ITI Holders (All Trade) Fresher/Experienced. Diploma- Mech./Electrical/ Electronics (M).
Synergy Consultants
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, (M): 9419310971
RIDERS REQUIRED
FOR
HOME DELIVERY
CONTACT
94191-12821
Nitya Laboratories
Required
Location: Jammu
Analyst: 1 No
Experience: 0-2 Year
Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Microbiologist: 1 No
Experience: 0-2 Year
Qualification: M.Sc in Microbiology
Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,
+91-9873924093
Urgently required
Packing Supervisor B. Tech in Mechanical or B.Sc with 1 to 3 years Exp.
Salary : 20 to 25 K
Assistant Manager Production 3 to 6 years
Salary 25 to 35 K
QA/QC – Manager : 5 to 7 years of Exp.
Salary : 30 to 45 K
Graphic Designer : 3 to 6 years of Exp.
Salary : 20 to 25 K
94192-02815/94192-02817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
Job opportunity
We are a Private Ltd Company having Head Office at Green Belt, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and we urgently require One Office Peon.
May Contact to the following between 11 AM and 3 PM
SHARMA
94192-40830
URGENT REQUIRED
Computer Operator
Receptionist
B S Baba Tour & Travels
All India Package Tour Organizers
26-F 2nd floor Trikuta Shopping
Complex B C Road Jammu
Contact :
6005918886-0191-2564325
VACANCIES
1. Mktg Assos. from J&K.
Sal: Rs 15 Plus, Qual : Grad/10+2
2. Team Head (Female) only
Exp. Min 3 yrs. Sal : Negotiable
3. Graphic Designer having good knowledge of Coral Draw.
Contact : 9086139989
Email : starinfotechh@gmail.com
Job vacancy
B. Com –
Computer Certificate & Diploma
Asha Rani
Mob 9149489912
Vacancies
(Busy) Accountant – 10,000-15,000/-
Drivers – 10,000/-
Salesman – 8,000 – 12,000/-
Counsillor – 7,000 – 10,000/-
Delivery boys – 10,000+Pet+Par
Packing – 10,000-12,000/-
Office boy – 5,000-7,000/-
Tallycallers – 6,000 – 8,000/-
M/F Maids – Negotiable
Contact: 7780945182, 9796015014
Gouri Consultancy Services
Urgently Required
Job Jammu
50 Posts Male/ Female
Age limit 18 to 35 year
1. MNCs Company Industry, Hospital, Showroom, Shops, Agency, Sector Office etc.
All types of jobs
an opportunity to unemployment youth
100% placement
Interview date 15 Feb to 17 Feb
Appointment call 9086193986
Recruitment Agency
Visit with resume & qualification certificate