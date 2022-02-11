Employment Feb 11, 2022

Urgently Required

Required an energetic and experienced male/female medical representative for a diagnostic centre at Shastri Nagar, Jammu.

Interested may contact at 7889445985

Urgently required

20 male & female

Fresher & experience

1. Office Assistant, floor executive

2. Telly caller, receptionist.

3. Computer operator, accountant

4. Dominoz delivery boy, helper, cook

5.supervisor.hr management.

Interview Friday to Saturday

Ph 9086193986

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Accountant 1 post

(B.Com/Experience in Computer,

Tally & Busy Software)

Walk in Interview

Apply with complete Bio-Data on 12-02-2022 to 13-02-2022.

JKSPYM

Mashwara Kendra, Vill. Purkhoo, Post Dumana Akhnoor Road, Jammu.

Mob.: 0191-2959055/9596750390

REQUIRED

Accountant-cum-Store Incharge,

Computer Operator

Also Required

Fast Food Cook, Helper, Packing Boys, Delivery Boys.

7889491876/

9906082213

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Faculty Required for a coaching institute in Jammu for IIT-JEE and NEET Training

*Subject teachers required for Physics and Mathematics and Biology*

Should have experience of 3+ years of teaching to IIT -JEE / NEET aspirants.

For further queries,

Contact : 9055515673

Staff Requirement

(1) Store Manager :- 1

(2) Sales Executives :- 2

(3) Optometrist :- 2

Location :- Lenskart Store Dhar Road Udhampur (J&K)

Contact :- 9622310687, 9419167600

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Office Assstant : Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp. Salary 10 to 15 K

Counsellor cum Coordinator – Graduate/PG

Fresher/Exp. Both. Salary 8 to 15 K

Admin Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresehr/Ex. both Salary 8 to 15 K

Operation Executive: MBA in any stream – Male/Female Both Salary: 10 to 20 K

Business Development Executive: Graduate/PG-Fresher

Exp. Both Salary 10 to 25 K.

94192-02814

SHREEKRISHANBALA@GMAIL.COM

47 D/C, BACK SIDE OF GANDHI NAGAR

Crescent public school

CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email :-

crescentpublicschoolchakbhalw@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337/8803760080

FACULTY REQUIRED FOR CHAK BHALWAL

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

At Crescent Public School, Disco Road, Janipur Jammu

Timing : 10.00 am to 2:00 pm

Come along with two passport size Coloured

photographs

English, Hindi, Maths, Science B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/BCA in

S. St., Computer-PRT relevant subject with B.Ed

ADMISSION OPEN

Session 2022-23 Chak Bhalwal Branch

Class: Pre-Nursery to 6th Class

JOB OPENINGS

1. STUDENTS (BOYS & GIRLS)

2.Sale boys & sale girls

3.Girls/ladies (stitching clothes & alterations)

4.Tailors(men/women)

5.Boys with driving license of lmv

FOR retail clothing store

Trkuta Ngr Ext. Channi Himmat

Salary as per work & qualification

(Salary 7000/- to 10,000/-)

Pref:students(Mini 10th+ and Grad)

Pref :Nearby areas only

10:00 to 7:30

CALL:9419101911

Urgently required

1. Teachers MSc Entrance-level (PCMB) : Sal : Rs 40 above + F+Accom.

For Doda, Rajouri etc

2. Administrator Females only

For outside Jammu Distt.

Salary Rs 20+Food + Accom.

Contact

8082436020